ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have responded to a Northeast Anchorage neighborhood with crisis negotiators and a SWAT team. According to a post, police may ask nearby residents to evacuate, and ask that people in the area of 8600 Peck Avenue to follow the instructions of officers. Anchorage Police Department Community Relations Specialist Cherie Zajdzinski said that police received the call at 7:33 a.m., and that no one has been arrested in connection with the incident as of 11:30 a.m.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 13 HOURS AGO