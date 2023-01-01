Read full article on original website
Maine's first ISIS-related terrorism trial postponed until February
The trial of an allegedly ISIS-inspired teenager from Maine, Xavier Pelkey, which was scheduled to begin with jury selection in Bangor federal court on Tuesday, January 3, has been postponed for a month until February. Jury selection is now scheduled for February 7 and 8. It is unclear when opening...
alaskasnewssource.com
4 arrested after SWAT team responds to Northeast Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have responded to a Northeast Anchorage neighborhood with crisis negotiators and a SWAT team. According to a post, police may ask nearby residents to evacuate, and ask that people in the area of 8600 Peck Avenue to follow the instructions of officers. Anchorage Police Department Community Relations Specialist Cherie Zajdzinski said that police received the call at 7:33 a.m., and that no one has been arrested in connection with the incident as of 11:30 a.m.
Unraveling The Unexplained: The Mysterious Disappearance of Thousands in the Alaska Triangle
Have you ever heard of the Alaska Triangle? Most people haven’t, but it is a mysterious region in Alaska that has been the site of thousands of unexplained disappearances. Since the 1940s, airplanes, boats, and hikers have vanished without a trace, and, to this day, the causes of these disappearances remain largely unknown.
newportdispatch.com
Deerfield residents arrested for trafficking drugs in Maine
DEERFIELD — Two people from Deerfield, New Hampshire were arrested in Maine last week. Police say they initiated a traffic stop in Waterboro for erratic operation on December 28. As the vehicle was pulling over, police say they observed a passenger making a furtive movement inside the vehicle. The...
alaskasnewssource.com
Police charge man involved in SWAT scene in Spenard investigation
Police charge man involved in SWAT scene in Spenard investigation
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
Search of car in Skowhegan executed as part of ongoing investigation
PORTLAND, Maine — Skowhegan police said Sunday they recovered thousands of dollars in cash, a firearm, and illicit drugs following a search of a car overnight as part of an ongoing investigation stemming from an incident Thursday night, during which five individuals in ski masks reportedly evaded police. Skowhegan...
alaskasnewssource.com
WMTW
Driver dies in fiery wreck in Poland, Maine
POLAND, Maine — A man died Monday morning in a fiery wreck after his vehicle hit the back of a tractor-trailer truck that was stopped on the side of Harris Hill Road in Poland, Maine. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department said the man was pulled from his burning vehicle...
WGME
Wells man allegedly attacks officers near Times Square
NEW YORK (AP) — A man from Wells, Maine wielding a large knife, known as a bolo machete, was arrested for allegedly attacking three police officers at the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City. Authorities said he struck two officers in the head before a third officer shot the man in the shoulder.
YAHOO!
Wells, Maine, man charged with attacking officers with machete in New York City
NEW YORK (AP) — A Wells, Maine, man accused of attacking police with a machete near New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve, injuring two officers, was arrested Monday on attempted murder charges, police said Monday. Trevor Bickford, 19, also faces attempted assault charges, the New...
alaskasnewssource.com
Fairbanks heart transplant patient ‘blessed’ by kindness of strangers
Traditional Tlingit regalia - made by her late grandmother and worn through generations of dancing and celebrations - were among the items stolen when Taija Revels home was broken into over the holidays. 2022 Holiday travel season leaves lessons to be learned - clipped version. Updated: 5 hours ago. During...
wabi.tv
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police searching for woman accused of stealing mail from more than 90 people
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman who Anchorage police say stole mail from more than 90 people. Jacqueline Brewer, 41, was charged with scheme to defraud and second-degree theft on Dec. 29, and Anchorage police are unaware of where Brewer is currently, according to a news release.
Anchorage Baptist Temple changes its name to Mountain City Church
The well-known Anchorage Baptist Temple, which was founded before Alaska Statehood, has adopted a new name: Mountain City Church. Anchorage Christian School will become Mountain City Christian Academy. “The church will change its name to match its expanding vision – transforming every Alaskan with the salt, light, and love of...
Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta
For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
wabi.tv
Maine man dies after UTV breaks through ice on pond
SMITHFIELD, Maine (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a Maine man who died after the UTV he was driving broke through the ice covering a pond early Sunday. Jeremiah Meader, 42, was riding in the UTV with his wife and two others across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. on Sunday when the vehicle broke through the ice, officials say.
WGME
alaskasnewssource.com
Police investigating fatal New Year’s Day crash on Arctic Boulevard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A head-on crash involving two vehicles left a man dead Sunday night in a Taku/Campbell neighborhood. The Anchorage Police Department responded to the fatal crash Sunday at 9:47 p.m., according to an online report. Medics with the Anchorage Fire Department also responded to the scene on Arctic Boulevard, between Raspberry Road and Arctic Spur Road.
alaskasnewssource.com
Deceased man found at Benson Boulevard bus stop
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An adult male was found dead near the intersection of Benson Boulevard and A Street on Thursday afternoon. According to the Anchorage Police Department, police received several calls at approximately 12:30 p.m. about an unresponsive adult man along Benson Blvd. Multiple police officers and medics responded to the scene, where the man was pronounced dead.
