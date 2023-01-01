ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

WMTW

Maine's first ISIS-related terrorism trial postponed until February

The trial of an allegedly ISIS-inspired teenager from Maine, Xavier Pelkey, which was scheduled to begin with jury selection in Bangor federal court on Tuesday, January 3, has been postponed for a month until February. Jury selection is now scheduled for February 7 and 8. It is unclear when opening...
MAINE STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

4 arrested after SWAT team responds to Northeast Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have responded to a Northeast Anchorage neighborhood with crisis negotiators and a SWAT team. According to a post, police may ask nearby residents to evacuate, and ask that people in the area of 8600 Peck Avenue to follow the instructions of officers. Anchorage Police Department Community Relations Specialist Cherie Zajdzinski said that police received the call at 7:33 a.m., and that no one has been arrested in connection with the incident as of 11:30 a.m.
ANCHORAGE, AK
newportdispatch.com

Deerfield residents arrested for trafficking drugs in Maine

DEERFIELD — Two people from Deerfield, New Hampshire were arrested in Maine last week. Police say they initiated a traffic stop in Waterboro for erratic operation on December 28. As the vehicle was pulling over, police say they observed a passenger making a furtive movement inside the vehicle. The...
DEERFIELD, NH
alaskasnewssource.com

Police charge man involved in SWAT scene in Spenard investigation

ANCHORAGE, AK
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

SWAT deployed during ongoing investigation in Spenard

ANCHORAGE, AK
ANCHORAGE, AK
WMTW

Driver dies in fiery wreck in Poland, Maine

POLAND, Maine — A man died Monday morning in a fiery wreck after his vehicle hit the back of a tractor-trailer truck that was stopped on the side of Harris Hill Road in Poland, Maine. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department said the man was pulled from his burning vehicle...
POLAND, ME
WGME

Wells man allegedly attacks officers near Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — A man from Wells, Maine wielding a large knife, known as a bolo machete, was arrested for allegedly attacking three police officers at the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City. Authorities said he struck two officers in the head before a third officer shot the man in the shoulder.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
alaskasnewssource.com

Fairbanks heart transplant patient ‘blessed’ by kindness of strangers

FAIRBANKS, AK
FAIRBANKS, AK
wabi.tv

Driver dies in Poland crash Monday morning

B98.5

Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta

For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Maine man dies after UTV breaks through ice on pond

SMITHFIELD, Maine (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a Maine man who died after the UTV he was driving broke through the ice covering a pond early Sunday. Jeremiah Meader, 42, was riding in the UTV with his wife and two others across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. on Sunday when the vehicle broke through the ice, officials say.
SMITHFIELD, ME
WGME

Game wardens recover drowning victim from North Pond

alaskasnewssource.com

Police investigating fatal New Year’s Day crash on Arctic Boulevard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A head-on crash involving two vehicles left a man dead Sunday night in a Taku/Campbell neighborhood. The Anchorage Police Department responded to the fatal crash Sunday at 9:47 p.m., according to an online report. Medics with the Anchorage Fire Department also responded to the scene on Arctic Boulevard, between Raspberry Road and Arctic Spur Road.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Deceased man found at Benson Boulevard bus stop

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An adult male was found dead near the intersection of Benson Boulevard and A Street on Thursday afternoon. According to the Anchorage Police Department, police received several calls at approximately 12:30 p.m. about an unresponsive adult man along Benson Blvd. Multiple police officers and medics responded to the scene, where the man was pronounced dead.
ANCHORAGE, AK

