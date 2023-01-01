Read full article on original website
What to watch: 10 shows premiering in January 2023
"RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 15, "Godfather of Harlem" Season 3, "The Mayfair Witches" and "BMF" are some of the series premiering in January 2023.
Netflix has announced 13 brand new shows coming out in 2023 (so far). See them all here.
The streaming service has announced at least 13 series that will premiere in the new year, including "That '90s Show" and "Kaleidoscope."
What’s New to Streaming in January 2023
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this January 2023 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix...
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
A Brand New Netflix Documentary Just Shot to No. 1
The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari, the latest documentary from Rory Kennedy, has been slowly climbing up the Netflix charts since its release on Dec. 16. The film now holds the top spot on the Netflix Top 10 films in the U.S. chart. The Volcano centers on the December 2019 eruption of Whakaari in New Zealand and those who were rescued from the island.
Amazon’s Alex Cross Series Adds Six to Cast
Amazon is continuing to build out the cast of its Alex Cross TV series with the addition of six new actors. Karen LeBlanc (“The Kings of Napa,” “Ginny & Georgia”), Melody Hurd (“Young Rock,” “Them”), Juanita Jennings (“David Makes Man,” “Star”), Caleb Elijah (“True Story”), Jennifer Wigmore (“Malory Towers,” “Designated Survivor”), and Samantha Walkes (“Murdoch Mysteries,” “Orphan: First Kill”) have all been cast in the series, which is based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross books. Full character descriptions can be found below. The new cast members join previously announced series lead Aldis Hodge in the series, along with Ryan Eggold...
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Little Richard Doc Exploring the Black Queer Origins of Rock to Premiere at Sundance 2023
A documentary on Little Richard, a reexamination of the history of the Meatpacking District through the lens of trans sex workers, the film adaptation of a viral short story, and more will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The U.S. Documentary competition will boast the world premiere of Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything. The film will simultaneously chronicle the career of the titular rock and roll pioneer while examining the genre’s Black queer origins in an effort to counterbalance the whitewashed history of American pop. Somewhat similarly, Kristen Lovell and Zachary Drucker’s documentary The Stroll will tackle the...
What Comes Out on HBO Max in January 2023? See the Full List Here! | HBO Max, Movies, Television
HBO Max is starting the new year with many titles available to stream!. The streaming service is getting ready to add SO many movies to it’s library, as well as premiering some new shows. The Last of US TV series adaptation and the new Velma comedy from Mindy Kaling...
Diane McBain, Veteran TV & Film Actress, Dead at 81
Diane McBain, a veteran actress who appeared in series like Adam West's Batman and General Hospital, has passed away. She was 81. Her death was confirmed by Michael Gregg Michaud, close friend and co-author of her 2014 memoir Famous Enough. "My heart is heavy. My dear friend, and creative partner, actress Diane McBain, passed away peacefully today [December 21] at the Motion Picture Home in Woodland Hills. She lost her bravely fought battle against liver cancer," he wrote on Instagram. "I'll miss her terribly."
Chris Rock’s Live Netflix Comedy Special ‘Selective Outrage’ Sets Release Date
Netflix has announced the release date of Chris Rock’s upcoming comedy special and its first-ever event to stream live globally. Selective Outrage, the comedian’s second special for the streamer following 2018’s Tamborine, will stream live March 4 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. As part of the announcement, Netflix released both a poster and teaser trailer for the first-of-its-kind stand-up event for the platform. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Glass Onion' Director Rian Johnson Says He's "Pissed Off" to Have 'Knives Out' in the TitleReed Hastings and Ted Sarandos in Line for $35M and $40M Netflix Paydays in 2023'Treason' Review: Netflix's Derivative...
Sara Bareilles Says “Yes to Marrying” Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles is ringing in 2023 by announcing plans to marry longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett. The musician and Girls5Eva star took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to reveal that she said “yes to marrying” the Mare of Easttown actor.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Rapper Theophilus London Reported MissingMeek Mill Posted Bail for 20 Incarcerated Women So They Could Spend the Holidays With Family “You are exactly who I want,” Bareilles wrote of Tippett in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of the two of them looking into each other’s...
‘Cheers’ Carla Actor Rhea Perlman Thought Carla Insults Didn’t Go Far Enough
When 'Cheers' ended, Rhea Perlman reflected on 11 years of Carla. Even in the end, Perlman thought Carla could still have insulted people even harder.
What to watch in January 2023: 13 new movies and shows on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple and more
January 2023 is packed with new shows and movies on the top streaming services and TV. Here's to watch this month.
When Will Better Call Saul Season 6 Hit Netflix?
Better Call Saul wrapped up its critically acclaimed six-season run back in August, officially bringing to a close the story of one Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takavic (Bob Odenkirk). Featuring a dazzling ensemble including Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Mando, and several other players, Better Call Saul tells the origin story of Breaking Bad's sleazy criminal attorney Saul Goodman. The series racked up over 45 Emmy Award nominations during its tenure.
The 10 Best TV Shows of 2022
After nearly three years of delays, shifting timelines, and surprise drops, TV returned to form in 2022. Exciting new series were released, follow-up seasons were hotly anticipated and debated, IPs were extended, cancellation bloodbaths occurred — even pilot season was back, sort of. Yes indeed, TV looked like its old self again, only now, there was somehow even more of it.
The best streaming shows we can't wait to watch in 2023
From video game adaptations to new MCU and Star Wars shows, 2023 looks like it will be a great year for binge-watching. 2022 was a year that brought us new streaming shows like Dahmer, Star Wars: Andor, House of the Dragon, and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It also brought several great returning shows like The Boys, The Handmaid’s Tale, Bridgerton, and especially the fourth season of Stranger Things. While we may have to wait a while for that show’s fifth and final season, there are a ton of other major new streaming shows we are looking forward to in 2023.
Harry & Meghan Tell Their Story on Netflix, Doom Patrol Lights Up HBO Max
Nearly two years after their bombshell Oprah interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once again invite viewers into their lives in Netflix's Harry & Meghan. The six-episode docuseries, which will drop in two batches, offers unprecedented access into the private world of the couple and their complicated relationship with the royal family.
3 Burning Questions We Have After The White Lotus Season 2 Finale
So that’s who was floating in the sea. Despite a rocky penultimate episode, Season 2 of The White Lotus ended quite well: All the big mysteries were resolved, all the major themes resonated, and there was even a payoff with the porcelain heads. Even better, there was still some ambiguity. Every storyline left us with something to ponder, giving us room to interpret certain aspects of the show for ourselves. It’s a sophisticated trick, telling us enough to leave us satisfied while teasing us enough to keep us engaged.
The Gang is Back in the Latest Trailer for That '90s Show
That '90s Show is getting the gang back together. The latest trailer for the That '70s Show sequel brings back original cast members Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, and more. The first teaser for the series saw Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp return in their iconic roles and introduced viewers to the young new cast members taking over the basement, including Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. Haverda stars as Leia, daughter of Eric (Grace) and Donna (Prepon).
