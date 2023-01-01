ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clatsop County, OR

Human Services Advisory Council announces vacancy

The Cannon Beach Gazette
The Cannon Beach Gazette
 2 days ago

Clatsop County welcomes applications for open seats on the Human Services Advisory Council.

The Human Services Advisory Council advises the Board of County Commissioners on developmental disabilities, mental health and alcohol and drug abuse services. The council meets every month to identify needs, establish priorities for publicly funded services and assist in selection of service providers, evaluate services and provide a link to the public through advocacy and education. The council meets the first Thursday of each month.

There are four open seats, with terms ending Feb. 28, 2024 (one seat), Feb. 28, 2025 (one seat), and Feb. 28, 2026 (two seats).

Application forms are available online at www.co.clatsop.or.us

Cannon Beach, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette covers local news in Cannon Beach and Clatsop County areas in Oregon.

