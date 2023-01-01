North Coast Throwdown Cornhole Tournament to benefit TBCC Foundation

The Tillamook Bay Community College Foundation is proud to host their first-ever North Coast Throwdown Cornhole Tournament this year. On Saturday, January 14, at the Tillamook Fairgrounds, 48 teams will compete in a round-robin style tournament for ultimate glory, and all to support a great cause.

All proceeds will benefit the TBCC Career-to-Career scholarship program. This scholarship covers tuition for any Tillamook County Resident who earned their high school diploma or GED in the last five years. This is an excellent opportunity for those who are returning to their education to complete a degree, want to make a change in their career, or improve their current job skills.

The North Coast Throwdown has been in development for two years, and Britta Lawrence, Executive Director of the TBCC Foundation expressed her passion for the event and the cause, “The TBCC Foundation is excited that we’re finally able to host the North Coast Throwdown. We hope you’ve kept your throwing arms warm since April 2020 because we look forward to seeing you there having fun and supporting our Career-to-Career scholarship program”.

Come and enjoy the tournament as players or spectators. There will be a beer garden, music, an airmail game with cash prizes, and food for purchase by the Rendezvous. If you are interested in competing, there are still team spots available. Each team is made up of two players and it’s only $50 to enter. You can purchase team entry or spectator tickets on Eventbrite.com, just search “North Coast Throwdown” or go to our Facebook page.

If you would like to become a sponsor, please email brittalawrence@tillamookbaycc.edu or call 503-842-8222 ext. 1026. All sponsorship levels come with at least one team entry. A special thank you to our confirmed sponsors, Greg’s Marine Service, City Sanitary Service.