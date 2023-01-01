ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The North Coast Citizen

Wellness: Gratitude is free – The impact is priceless

By Amanda Ferrat Certified Wellness Counselor and Advanced EFT Practitioner Founder of Value Yourself Consulting
The North Coast Citizen
The North Coast Citizen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RADqA_0k075Lnp00

Gratitude is a word we hear often from November through the holiday season. But what does it really mean, how does it impact our health and well-being, and how do we show more gratitude?

Gratitude is defined by Merriam-Webster’s dictionary as “the state of being grateful, thankfulness”. This points to gratitude being more of a passing emotion or state. Yet there are those that view gratitude as something you develop as an attitude or practice. Researcher and vulnerability expert Brene Brown says practicing gratitude is the key to cultivating joy. Her research has shown that those who are living a joyful life have achieved that joy through having a gratitude practice.

There are health benefits to practicing gratitude as well. It can help you have better sleep and last month’s article taught us why sleep is so important when it comes to our health and diabetes. There is research showing that if you focus on positive, grateful thoughts before going to bed, you will have deeper sleep and sleep longer. Start saying a few things you are grateful for before you go to bed and watch your sleep improve.

It can also improve your physical and mental health. Positive thinking and practicing gratitude have been shown through neuroscience research to reduce anxiety and depression. It also helps increase motivation to engage in physical activity and can reduce inflammation and fatigue. This can then decrease risks for heart failure and other illnesses. Gratitude also affects the part of the brain where we produce dopamine so gratitude literally will give you and your brain a dopamine hit.

Practicing gratitude can also improve your relationships and your self-esteem. In the research, they found that the parts of the brain that light up and are activated when practicing gratitude are the same parts of the brain associated with moral and social cognition, reward, empathy, and value judgment. Therefore, the emotion of gratitude supports a positive and supportive attitude toward others.

And it can also help you develop greater self-care practices. By adopting a more positive and grateful attitude, you will begin to show yourself more care and prioritize doing things that continue to improve your health and well-being. These are all great reasons to develop a gratitude practice.

How does one develop a gratitude practice? Create a practice of journaling about what you are grateful for each day. This may be easiest to do either in the morning before your day gets busy or at night before you go to bed. Or if you are ambitious, you can do both! Another fun idea is to write down 1-3 things each day that you are grateful for on slips of paper and then put them into a jar. At the end of the year, or when you are needing some joy, you can pull the slips out and read them, reminding yourself of all the things you are grateful for. Tell people what you appreciate about them when you have the chance. You could write a letter to a friend, send them a voice memo or text, or compliment a stranger on what they are wearing. Make it a point to tell at least one person each day something about them you like, appreciate or enjoy. Share the gratitude and watch them light up and also get your own dopamine hit. And most importantly, get in the habit of telling yourself what you are grateful for and appreciate about yourself. This one can be more difficult, especially if you are struggling with your health. You may feel like you do not have much to be grateful for. Yet I encourage you to try, you can start small. You can do this while looking in the mirror, acknowledge something you like about yourself. Or when you’ve accomplished a task, celebrate yourself. The more positive thinking and gratitude you can show yourself and others, the better. The very best part about practicing gratitude is that it is FREE, yet its impact is priceless!

Other wellness questions? Email us at info@tillamookcountywellness.org. For more local health and wellness information, visit www.tillamookcountywellness.org or follow Tillamook County Wellness on Facebook and Instagram.

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Can Gratitude Help Us Lose Weight?

Dieting requires delaying gratification. Willpower is a limited resource. Experiencing gratitude can increase willpower. If willpower is a limited resource, how do you get more of it? It may be as simple as being grateful! There are many studies linking gratitude to improvements in mood, but some recent research shows that gratitude can also increase self-control.
marriage.com

How Does a Narcissist React When They Can’t Control You Anymore?

Charm, charisma and confidence, or the 3Cs of narcissism coined by narcissist psychotherapist expert Dr. Ramani Durvasula, are often why we fall for narcissists. The dark side is that you also face controlling, careless and condemning behaviors. So, how does a narcissist react when they can’t control you?. Read...
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with dementia aged 57 reveals early signs everyone should know

A mother-of-two who was given the “devastating” news that she has Alzheimer’s at the age of 57 wants to encourage others who have similar symptoms to push for a diagnosis, as she has since realised that “life can be rich” despite the new challenges she now faces.Jude Thorp, 59, who lives in Oxford, said she first started noticing changes in her cognitive abilities when she was working at The National Theatre in 2016.Jude had extensive experience and loved her job, but she was struggling to complete easy tasks.“I was not really playing my best game the last time I...
Healthline

Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Women Should Look Out For

Because bladder cancer is much more common in males, early signs in females are often overlooked by healthcare professionals and females themselves. Key symptoms, such as blood in your urine, may warrant further testing. The. estimates that new cases of bladder cancer will affect around 61,700 men and 19,480 women...
Fatherly

ADHD And Autism Aren’t The Same, But They Are Closely Related

Kids with ADHD can be distractible and hyperactive. Autistic kids are more often seen as socially awkward. But despite their differences, ADHD and autism are actually two sides of the same coin. The conditions have many overlapping symptoms, which can make it challenging to determine whether a kid has autism or ADHD — or both. Many kids who have one condition have the other. But how similar are ADHD and autism? Is ADHD on the autism spectrum?
shefinds

2 Gut-Healthy Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For A Flatter Stomach

Maintaining good gut health is important for overall health and wellness–in fact, it can also play a role in weight loss. A healthy gut can help to improve digestion and reduce bloating, leading to a flatter stomach. It can also support the growth of healthy bacteria in the intestines, which can help to reduce inflammation and improve the overall functioning of the digestive system. In turn, this can help to support weight loss efforts by improving metabolism and aiding in the breakdown of fats. For this reason, incorporating gut-healthy foods and drinks into your daily diet is one way to get one step closer to the fat stomach of your dreams–and luckily, there are plenty of equally healthy and tasty options out there.
Rabih Hammoud

A Message For All Spiritual Seekers

Monks Walking Between TreesPhoto byPhoto by Wouter de Jong. We’re social creatures. We must be part of the group. We’ve learned to adjust our behavior to those of others. We’ve learned to follow our leader. We’ve learned not to question authorities. We’ve learned to conform.
psychologytoday.com

A 5-Minute Mindfulness Meditation That Works

4 easy steps to mindfulness meditation. A 5-minute daily meditation practice can ease depression and anxiety and increase connection with oneself and the beauty of the world. By focusing on posture, breathing, relaxation, and meditation you will quiet your mind and reduce stress. In an increasingly anxiety-provoking world, with accelerated...
William

The Narcissistic Behavior

Narcissism is a personality disorder marked by an excessive and obsessive focus on one's own self-importance, which is often to the exclusion of others. It is a personality trait with features such as having a strong sense of self-importance and being preoccupied with achieving success, needing constant admiration, having a sense of entitlement, being too sensitive to criticism, as well as being haughty and dictatorial.
psychologytoday.com

The Key to Good Intimacy

Intimacy helps you feel connected in your relationship. The key to true intimacy is communication. There are 10+ steps one can take to improve communication and thereby intimacy. Intimacy is an important part of relationships. In John Gottman’s research, he found that couples have better connection and relationship satisfaction when...
psychologytoday.com

A Grief That Never Ends: Chronic Sorrow

Chronic sorrow is a continuous grief response to non-death-related loss experiences which are reoccurring in nature. Living a cyclical experience of loss, uncertainty, and disequilibrium is exhausting and disorienting. People who experience chronic sorrow often benefit from the presence of people who can companion alongside them over a long duration...
Well+Good

Want To Teach Your Kids Emotional Resilience? A Conscious Parenting Expert Says To Model That Behavior Yourself

For parents on social media, there seems to be a new trend or talking point about raising children every other week. Whether you’re researching attachment styles, doing a deep dive into how to implement a chore chart, or just desperate to figure out a discipline method that will make your family life less chaotic, there’s an overwhelming amount of information available. When the stakes are as high as “raising your kids to be good people,” it can feel like you’ve got to get the equivalent of an internet master’s degree in psychology to get parenting right. This leads us to the popular conscious parenting tips that are taking the internet by storm.
collective.world

How Empaths Love Differently

For empaths, love is unlike any other feeling. It’s deep and earnest. If you know an empath, you know they love differently — and damn it is beautiful the way they do. Anyone would be lucky to love and be loved by them. Empaths are the kind of...
psychologytoday.com

How Does Gratitude Affect Your Relationship Over Time?

Showing and feeling gratitude is not the same. Researchers found that feeling your partner values you has the most positive impact. Depending on the expression's authenticity, feeling appreciated is a powerful means of sustaining a loving connection between partners. “I do little things for him, but I don’t think he...
psychologytoday.com

Commitment: The Art of Making a Relationship Real

Committed relationship can be deeply satisfying. Making a commitment before you feel ready often stirs up old fears. You can explore if your fears reflect how things really are—and talk about it with your partner. Letting go of old, problematic relationships affirms a commitment to love. About a month...
psychologytoday.com

The Benefits of Solitude

Even for a social animal, solitude can have its benefits. Solitary does not necessarily mean lonely. Having solid social relationships but choosing to be solitary for a time can fend off loneliness. Holidays are usually a series of social events, and the pressure to engage in them, and to be...
The North Coast Citizen

Wellness: Healthy Holiday hacks and merry mocktails!

Between the winter weather, abundance of sweet treats, and chaos of coordinating family gatherings, it can be difficult to maintain your usual routines during the holidays. Check out some of these tips and tricks for finding the balance in enjoying holiday festivities from Lewis Martin, Nutrition Director at the Oregon Dairy and Nutrition Council, followed by a few creative “merry mocktails” for those looking to take a break from alcohol this season: Healthy Holiday Hacks ...
OREGON STATE
psychologytoday.com

Setting Boundaries With Your Self-Absorbed Adult Child

Self-absorbed adult children tend to be overly focused on their struggles and tend to take their angst out on their parents. Setting healthy boundaries goes a long way in helping your adult child out of their self-absorption. Be sure to let your adult child know you appreciate it when they...
The North Coast Citizen

The North Coast Citizen

Manzanita, OR
424
Followers
697
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

The North Coast Citizen covers local news in the Manzanita and Tillamook County area of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.northcoastcitizen.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy