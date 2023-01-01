Effective: 2023-01-03 04:11:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Allen; Anderson; Barren; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Edmonson; Fayette; Franklin; Grayson; Green; Hancock; Hardin; Hart; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Logan; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Nelson; Ohio; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Simpson; Spencer; Taylor; Warren; Washington; Woodford FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST/NOON CST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST/Noon CST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

