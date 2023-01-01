ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Related
Gillian May

Getting Sober Requires Confronting Grief

On January 14th, I will be 7 years sober. Enough time has passed that I no longer experience cravings or really think about drinking much at all. But there’s one thing that still lingers for me, and this may take more time to move through. I’ve had to say a lot of goodbyes in my quest to stay sober.
psychologytoday.com

Oppositional Defiant Disorder and School

Kids who cause trouble in school are often diagnosed with Oppositional Defiant Disorder. But their resistance to school structures and rules may be a legitimate response to an oppressive environment. When the learning environment is more in tune with natural learning processes, kids often thrive and ODD disappears. One afternoon,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
herviewfromhome.com

This is Why Mothers Cry

I didn’t use to be a crier. Don’t get me wrong, I’m as sentimental as they come, but crying hasn’t always come easy for me. In my youth, I covered my face in intense situations as the corners of my mouth curled upward in rebellion—nervous laughter at a funeral is still considered inappropriate.
FLORIDA STATE
psychologytoday.com

A Window Into Psychosis

People talking to themselves in public aren't "crazy"—sometimes, they are even college graduates. Words spoken aloud to no one in public can have substance and be an articulation of complex, important ideas. Talking to people who aren't there can help alleviate some of the loneliness that comes with living...

