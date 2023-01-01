Read full article on original website
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
405magazine.com
Starting Fresh With Fish
Eat healthier by making salmon a staple in the new year. The new year is here, and the plan is — of course — to eat healthier, at least for a few weeks. The transition from indulgent eating to healthy eating is hard; fat, salt and red meat are a hard combo to top flavor-wise, so the goal should be to find something hearty, flavorful and healthy-ish … and let’s stick with -ish for now. It will likely not be a surprise that salmon fills the void, and restaurants across the metro from fast casual to fine dining serve it up in a variety of creative, delicious ways.
okctalk.com
New restaurant and bars coming to the OKC area
New year, new bars and restaurants are planned for the OKC area. Bar K – huge indoor/outdoor dog park + bar and restaurant. Located on the Oklahoma River near RiversportOKC. Truck Yard – Large indoor/outdoor bar and restaurant on the southern part of the canal. Tiny Bubbles –...
These 4 Cities Offer the Best Value For Your Money in 2023
Given the high cost of living on everything from food and gas to housing and entertainment, Americans are a bit more cautious about how they’re spending their money these days. Many folks are now starting to budget more strictly, especially considering wages have been slow to meet those needs across the country.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Oklahoma City
The ability to stay cool is essential in the Oklahoma heat. Fortunately, this state has plenty of swimmable waterways, which makes it easy to escape those toasty summer days. Enjoy the outdoors while staying cool at one of the best swimming holes near Oklahoma City!. Chickasaw Recreation Area. There are...
405magazine.com
A Window on the West
Celebrating ‘The Cowboy,’ an OKC treasure. After a decade of planning, fundraising, construction and delays, the long-awaited dedication of the National Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center became a reality on June 26, 1965. It made sense that Western actor John Wayne would be front and center at the festivities.
guthrienewspage.com
Chamber Vibes: Menecca Gibbs With Cleveland & co
In this episode of the Chamber Vibes Podcast, Guthrie Chamber CEO Brittany Timmons visits with Menecca Gibbs the store manager and owner of Cleveland & co. The mercantile was the 2022 Guthrie Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year. This downtown boutique shop has all you need, including the best-smelling candles of all time.
okctalk.com
Bar K opening soon on Oklahoma River
Bar K – based in Kansas City and part dog park, bar, restaurant, and event space – is nearing completion on a huge complex in Oklahoma City's Boathouse District along the Oklahoma River. The new facility will feature a massive 23,000 square feet of indoor and two acres...
KOCO
Passenger goes through great lengths to see daughter for Christmas amid travel issues
OKLAHOMA CITY — After about a week of worry, Howard Laing went to great lengths to be with his daughter on Christmas Day. Now, after almost a week of exhausting travel and worry, he's on the next flight home. "Everything's a green light," Laing said. A green light and...
KOCO
Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater
OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Texas Restaurant is Just a Short Drive Away From Us
When it comes to good food across the country. A lot of people trust Guy Fieri's opinions. He recently shared his favorite Texas restaurant so of course I had to look this place up. If you can believe it, 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' hosted by Guy Fieri is about to...
ocolly.com
Spring semester shows at Tumbleweed
Music never stops at the Tumbleweed. Stillwater, the birthplace of red dirt music, consistently attracts the genre’s top talents for shows and the annual Calf Fry music festival. As of Jan. 1, five shows are set for the spring. Some of red dirt’s biggest names are Stillwater bound.
metrofamilymagazine.com
9 trending programs for students in the metro
Local programs and organizations provide top-notch educational opportunities and support for kids and families. Experience history and spark conversation through art. The Oklahoma City Museum of Art opens two new exhibitions in mid-February that meld art and history. Art and Activism at Tougaloo College tells the story of the first...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Oklahoma, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Oklahoma featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
Ponca City News
Oklahomans to be honored in National Rose Parade
Body OKLAHOMA CITY – December 29, 2022 -- Two Oklahomans will be representing Oklahoma in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. Morgan Flynn, of Tushka, Okla., and David Wheelis, of Oklahoma City, will be a part of the Donate Life Float featured in the parade. Every year, LifeShare of...
KOCO
Thousands sign petition for pet pig in Moore that could be taken from home
MOORE, Okla. — Thousands of people have signed a petition for a pet pig in Moore that could be taken from his home. The pig’s name is Larry, and he tried to make his getaway from Moore police last week. He is 8 years old and lives at home with his mom, Steffany Jones.
Photos: Dogs in need of loving homes for New Year
Dozens of dogs are praying for a loving home for the New Year in Oklahoma City.
kswo.com
Family loses home to fire on Christmas Day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family has been staying in Duncan for the past week after their home in Payne County burned down on Christmas day. Jeremy Fincher said his family left their home in Payne County around 5 pm Christmas Day to visit family in Duncan. “And we were...
metrofamilymagazine.com
Wild About Conservation: Local Opportunities to Learn and Help
“I want my son to live in a world where he can find horned lizards and encounter swamp rabbits because animals make our lives richer. You may think some animals don’t have much of a purpose — like opossums — but they can eat thousands of ticks every night. Practically, having a diversity of species keeps us healthier as humans.
1 Killed, 3 Hurt: Witness Watching New Year Fireworks Hears Shots In Midtown OKC
As people rang in the New Year in midtown Oklahoma City, shots rang out. A witness recalled what he heard during a shooting that killed one person and injured three others early Sunday morning. The shooting happened at a parking lot outside the restaurant and beer garden, Fassler Hall. The...
News On 6
Dog Sealed Inside Wooden Box Rescued As OKC Animal Welfare Seeks Abuser
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is looking for whoever stuffed a pit bull mix into a dog house, sealed the entrance with a wooden board and screws, then dumped the trapped dog. On Thursday, someone discovered the dog house in a grassy area at Southwest 5th Street and South May Avenue near the Oklahoma River.
