ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
405magazine.com

Starting Fresh With Fish

Eat healthier by making salmon a staple in the new year. The new year is here, and the plan is — of course — to eat healthier, at least for a few weeks. The transition from indulgent eating to healthy eating is hard; fat, salt and red meat are a hard combo to top flavor-wise, so the goal should be to find something hearty, flavorful and healthy-ish … and let’s stick with -ish for now. It will likely not be a surprise that salmon fills the void, and restaurants across the metro from fast casual to fine dining serve it up in a variety of creative, delicious ways.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

New restaurant and bars coming to the OKC area

New year, new bars and restaurants are planned for the OKC area. Bar K – huge indoor/outdoor dog park + bar and restaurant. Located on the Oklahoma River near RiversportOKC. Truck Yard – Large indoor/outdoor bar and restaurant on the southern part of the canal. Tiny Bubbles –...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Oklahoma City

The ability to stay cool is essential in the Oklahoma heat. Fortunately, this state has plenty of swimmable waterways, which makes it easy to escape those toasty summer days. Enjoy the outdoors while staying cool at one of the best swimming holes near Oklahoma City!. Chickasaw Recreation Area. There are...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

A Window on the West

Celebrating ‘The Cowboy,’ an OKC treasure. After a decade of planning, fundraising, construction and delays, the long-awaited dedication of the National Cowboy Hall of Fame and Western Heritage Center became a reality on June 26, 1965. It made sense that Western actor John Wayne would be front and center at the festivities.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Chamber Vibes: Menecca Gibbs With Cleveland & co

In this episode of the Chamber Vibes Podcast, Guthrie Chamber CEO Brittany Timmons visits with Menecca Gibbs the store manager and owner of Cleveland & co. The mercantile was the 2022 Guthrie Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year. This downtown boutique shop has all you need, including the best-smelling candles of all time.
GUTHRIE, OK
okctalk.com

Bar K opening soon on Oklahoma River

Bar K – based in Kansas City and part dog park, bar, restaurant, and event space – is nearing completion on a huge complex in Oklahoma City's Boathouse District along the Oklahoma River. The new facility will feature a massive 23,000 square feet of indoor and two acres...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater

OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ocolly.com

Spring semester shows at Tumbleweed

Music never stops at the Tumbleweed. Stillwater, the birthplace of red dirt music, consistently attracts the genre’s top talents for shows and the annual Calf Fry music festival. As of Jan. 1, five shows are set for the spring. Some of red dirt’s biggest names are Stillwater bound.
STILLWATER, OK
metrofamilymagazine.com

9 trending programs for students in the metro

Local programs and organizations provide top-notch educational opportunities and support for kids and families. Experience history and spark conversation through art. The Oklahoma City Museum of Art opens two new exhibitions in mid-February that meld art and history. Art and Activism at Tougaloo College tells the story of the first...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Oklahomans to be honored in National Rose Parade

Body OKLAHOMA CITY – December 29, 2022 -- Two Oklahomans will be representing Oklahoma in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. Morgan Flynn, of Tushka, Okla., and David Wheelis, of Oklahoma City, will be a part of the Donate Life Float featured in the parade. Every year, LifeShare of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Family loses home to fire on Christmas Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family has been staying in Duncan for the past week after their home in Payne County burned down on Christmas day. Jeremy Fincher said his family left their home in Payne County around 5 pm Christmas Day to visit family in Duncan. “And we were...
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
metrofamilymagazine.com

Wild About Conservation: Local Opportunities to Learn and Help

“I want my son to live in a world where he can find horned lizards and encounter swamp rabbits because animals make our lives richer. You may think some animals don’t have much of a purpose — like opossums — but they can eat thousands of ticks every night. Practically, having a diversity of species keeps us healthier as humans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy