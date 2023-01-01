Can you tell just from a whine, grunt, bleat, or a moo whether a hoofed animal is happy or in distress? If you can, it might be a sign that you are particularly empathetic – or you spend a lot of time around animals. A study led by ethologist Elodie Briefer from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark found that people who had higher empathy scores were better at identifying animal emotions from sound alone. The study follows a similar investigation published by Briefer earlier this year, which supported speculations that animals hear and respond to the emotion in our own voices. Briefer...

8 DAYS AGO