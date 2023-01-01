Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
oknursingtimes.com
Above and beyond: Oklahoma ER & Hospital excels
Keith Curran, RN, understands compassion and emergency situations. And there are many reasons why he likes being an ER and inpatient nurse at Oklahoma ER & Hospital, located in Oklahoma City. He lost just about everything after an apartment fire three years ago. “Everyone here just stepped up like family,”...
KOCO
Thousands sign petition for pet pig in Moore that could be taken from home
MOORE, Okla. — Thousands of people have signed a petition for a pet pig in Moore that could be taken from his home. The pig’s name is Larry, and he tried to make his getaway from Moore police last week. He is 8 years old and lives at home with his mom, Steffany Jones.
kswo.com
Family loses home to fire on Christmas Day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family has been staying in Duncan for the past week after their home in Payne County burned down on Christmas day. Jeremy Fincher said his family left their home in Payne County around 5 pm Christmas Day to visit family in Duncan. “And we were...
405magazine.com
Starting Fresh With Fish
Eat healthier by making salmon a staple in the new year. The new year is here, and the plan is — of course — to eat healthier, at least for a few weeks. The transition from indulgent eating to healthy eating is hard; fat, salt and red meat are a hard combo to top flavor-wise, so the goal should be to find something hearty, flavorful and healthy-ish … and let’s stick with -ish for now. It will likely not be a surprise that salmon fills the void, and restaurants across the metro from fast casual to fine dining serve it up in a variety of creative, delicious ways.
Ponca City News
Oklahomans to be honored in National Rose Parade
Body OKLAHOMA CITY – December 29, 2022 -- Two Oklahomans will be representing Oklahoma in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. Morgan Flynn, of Tushka, Okla., and David Wheelis, of Oklahoma City, will be a part of the Donate Life Float featured in the parade. Every year, LifeShare of...
edmondoutlook.com
The Fried Taco
When you hear ‘taco,’ you may naturally think of Mexican food, but at The Fried Taco, a world of other tastes lights up the diverse menu. Heavy influences of tangy, bold Puerto Rican and Caribbean cuisine create the most exciting flavor combos of slow-simmered meats, house-made salsas, creamy sauces, crunchy slaws and more. In each delicious pairing, you can taste the hours of experimenting and prep time that went into the multi-faceted creations. Stuff all that house-made goodness in a corn tortilla and fry it. The light, crispy shell and soft, melty inside will change the way you love tacos.
OKFD: Overnight three-alarm fire burns vacant shopping mall
Oklahoma City Fire Department firefighters are still battling a 3 alarm fire involving a vacant shopping mall from overnight.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Oklahoma City
The ability to stay cool is essential in the Oklahoma heat. Fortunately, this state has plenty of swimmable waterways, which makes it easy to escape those toasty summer days. Enjoy the outdoors while staying cool at one of the best swimming holes near Oklahoma City!. Chickasaw Recreation Area. There are...
edmondoutlook.com
Family Flair for the Dramatic & Theatrical
For Upstage Theatre owners Brett and Jenny Rottmayer, family is everything. Their Edmond venue offers year-round entertainment for all generations to enjoy, with plenty of performance opportunities for both kids and adults. As the parents of seven, the Rottmayers cherish working alongside their own growing children in this family business. “We love that it gives our kids opportunities to be together,” says Jenny.
ocolly.com
Spring semester shows at Tumbleweed
Music never stops at the Tumbleweed. Stillwater, the birthplace of red dirt music, consistently attracts the genre’s top talents for shows and the annual Calf Fry music festival. As of Jan. 1, five shows are set for the spring. Some of red dirt’s biggest names are Stillwater bound.
KOCO
Passenger goes through great lengths to see daughter for Christmas amid travel issues
OKLAHOMA CITY — After about a week of worry, Howard Laing went to great lengths to be with his daughter on Christmas Day. Now, after almost a week of exhausting travel and worry, he's on the next flight home. "Everything's a green light," Laing said. A green light and...
okctalk.com
Bar K opening soon on Oklahoma River
Bar K – based in Kansas City and part dog park, bar, restaurant, and event space – is nearing completion on a huge complex in Oklahoma City's Boathouse District along the Oklahoma River. The new facility will feature a massive 23,000 square feet of indoor and two acres...
KOCO
Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater
OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
guthrienewspage.com
Obituary: James Bradley “Brad” Morelli
James Bradley “Brad” Morelli, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on December 9, 2022 at his home in Oklahoma City. Brad graduated from Guthrie High School before earning a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Central Oklahoma and a juris doctor degree from Oklahoma City University in 1980. In early adulthood, Brad acted in many local theater productions and worked tirelessly on various political campaigns. Brad practiced law in Guthrie and later became Senior Legal Counsel of UCO where he served until his retirement. Additionally, Brad enjoyed teaching classes at UCO, particularly Criminal Law and Procedure. In his free time, Brad was an avid reader and lover of history, art, and politics. He also loved to travel with friends and family. Brad was a loyal and devoted uncle and friend. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, intellect, generosity, and willingness to help others.
news9.com
Dog Sealed Inside Wooden Box Rescued As OKC Animal Welfare Seeks Abuser
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is looking for whoever stuffed a pit bull mix into a dog house, sealed the entrance with a wooden board and screws, then dumped the trapped dog. On Thursday, someone discovered the dog house in a grassy area at Southwest 5th Street and South May Avenue near the Oklahoma River.
Oklahoma City, Ok. - The greater Oklahoma City area is home to a strong, diversified economy driven by several key sectors:. These large industries have led to solid job growth over the last several years.
Group wants answers after two women die in Cleveland County custody in December
There were sounds of frustration outside the Cleveland County Detention center Sunday after a crowd of nearly 100 people spoke up about recent deaths of two women in custody.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Five-Star Safety Peyton Bowen’s Girlfriend, Emma Alvord
Five-star safety Peyton Bowen made headlines at the end of 2022 with his flip-over signing deal. Bowen had flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon and then to Oklahoma. The saga of recruitment of a five-Star safety prospect has finally come to an end by committing to Oklahoma Sooners. Well, Peyton Bowen’s girlfriend, Emma Alvord, is committed to Oklahoma too. The couple who made their relationship public in October is drawing people’s attention. Get to know more about Peyton Bowen’s girlfriend in this Emma Alvord wiki.
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
‘The children were deprived’; Norman woman charged with child neglect
Court records filed in Cleveland County District Court this week reveal that a Norman woman has been charged with Child Neglect and Harboring a Fugitive.
