Read full article on original website
Related
kosu.org
Oklahoma Music Minutes for January 2-6: Music you should hear this week
In this first full week of 2023, the Oklahoma Music Minute hopes for a brighter year for everyone. PawPaw Rod is from Norman. Find more of their music at pawpawrod.bandcamp.com. Tuesday, January 3. Brotherboy is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at wearebrotherboy.com. Wednesday, January 4. Big Weather...
Small Town Life in Oklahoma: Belzoni Community
Oklahoma has its share of rural communitiesPhoto by_Alicja_ on Pixabay. When Elliston Labor was 56 years old, he told a government biographer that he didn’t know his birthday, just that he was born in 1881.
okcfox.com
New hope into the new year as Oklahoma woman faces 3rd fight with cancer
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A local woman, now in her third fight with cancer, is seeing new hope in the new year, after a successful recovery from chemo. On this new week of the new year we got the privilege to meet Shantel Tillett and her husband Brian to hear the story of Shantel's cancer journey and the fight she's still facing.
Ponca City News
Oklahomans to be honored in National Rose Parade
Body OKLAHOMA CITY – December 29, 2022 -- Two Oklahomans will be representing Oklahoma in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. Morgan Flynn, of Tushka, Okla., and David Wheelis, of Oklahoma City, will be a part of the Donate Life Float featured in the parade. Every year, LifeShare of...
Radio Ink
Team Radio Broadcaster Sean Anderson Dies at 51
Sean Anderson, a radio broadcaster who worked at Team Radio in Oklahoma for more than two decades, died on Christmas Eve at the age of 51. The cause of death was not known. Anderson’s radio career started in the late 1980s when he was hired by KKND (105.5 FM, now KGFY) in Stillwater to serve as a board operator. While working at the station, Anderson also started working as a stand-up comedian in the local community, eventually moving to Los Angeles to pursue that as a career.
CandysDirt.com
These States Were The Hottest Spots For Lake Homes in 2022
Pipes and roadways have frozen plus air travel is a mess. Thoughts of sugarplums have passed. Now visions of warmer weather, sunset watching from your boat, and the lake home lifestyle are dancing in your head. The analysts at Lake Homes Realty, the country’s largest lake real estate brokerage, have...
edmondoutlook.com
Galen Culver & 5,000 Things That Make Our State Great
If you are unfamiliar with the title, “Is This a Great State or What?” then you probably haven’t lived in Oklahoma very long. Three times a week, Galen Culver of News Channel 4 features an interesting person or place in Oklahoma. After 31 years, it is possibly the longest-running news feature in the state. In fact, Galen will soon film his 5,000th episode!
visitusaparks.com
Immerse Yourself in Oklahoma’s Native American History
Oklahoma has abundant Native American history. Formerly known simply as “Indian Territory,” it is here that over 30 Indian tribes were relocated during the peak of western migration. In total, 67 unique tribal nations have at one point called Oklahoma home. The name Oklahoma itself is a Choctaw Indian word that means “red people.”
koamnewsnow.com
Invasive species captured at Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees
GRAND LAKE, Okla. — Not all carp are native to NE Oklahoma waters and thus are labeled ‘invasive species’ because they can upset the aquatic ecological system. The bighead carp seen here was caught at Grand Lake O' the Cherokees by Oklahoma Dept Wildlife Conservation biologists and weighed in at a whopping 65 lbs.
KTUL
WOKA Whitewater Park one of many new things coming to Oklahoma in 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell announced Tuesday that WOKA Whitewater Park is one of many exciting things coming to Oklahoma in 2023. This attraction will feature a 1,200-foot long, 100-foot wide channel for visitors to explore. Pinnell says it is expected to bring in 85,000 visitors...
The Hobbit House is Oklahoma’s Most Epic & Unusual Airbnb Rental in the Sooner State
How would you like to stay overnight in a hobbit house? Well, you can do just that with this amazing Airbnb in Oklahoma. Kick back, relax, unwind and enjoy yourself hobbit style! This has to be one of, if not the most, epic and unique rentals in the Sooner State. If you're a fan of J.R.R. Tolkien it's an absolute must-experience!
Explore Oklahoma’s Most Unusual Places and Strangest Scenery
Oklahoma is probably best known for its plains. At least that's what most people think of when you talk about the Sooner State. However, we have some of the most diverse and widely varying land types in the Nation. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH A VIDEO ABOUT UNUSUAL PLACES IN OKLAHOMA.
KOCO
First severe weather risk of year moves into Oklahoma
The first severe weather risk of the year is expected in Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane and the First Alert Weather Team are tracking the storms. Open the video player above for the latest. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
news9.com
Made In Oklahoma: Nacho Table
David Brooks with the Made in Oklahoma coalition joined News 9 Saturday morning to show us how to make a nacho table. For the recipe, click here.
Catholic leaders in Oklahoma react to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
TULSA, Okla. — Catholic leaders in Oklahoma reacted to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The Most Rev. David A. Konderla, Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa, and the Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City, both released statements following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
Tornado-warned storms move out of Green Country
The 2 News Oklahoma Severe Weather Team is tracking conditions across Green Country to keep you informed.
News On 6
Severe Weather Moves Out Of Parts Of Oklahoma
Some storms produced heavy rain, wind, and hail in parts of Oklahoma on Monday. Most of eastern Oklahoma was under a tornado watch until it expired at 10 p.m. Today is a day to be weather aware. I know it is a holiday, but if you live in central or eastern Oklahoma, please stay alert this afternoon and evening. Today we have more of a spring-like setup. Lows are in the 50s and 60s with highs in 60s and 70s. Gulf moisture increases today and it will feel more like April than January.
koamnewsnow.com
Warm Weekend, Monday Storms
A warm weekend will be in store across the 4-states with south winds and increasing moisture ahead of the next storm system. Saturday afternoon looks to be warm and nice with breezy south winds. Saturday night into Sunday will see increasing clouds and moisture on south winds. Sunday looks to...
Oklahoma is one of 3 states in the region with $7.25 minimum wage
Minimum wage is being increased this year in 26 states across the country, but not in Oklahoma.
Comments / 0