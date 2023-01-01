Read full article on original website
KOCO
Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater
OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
ocolly.com
Spring semester shows at Tumbleweed
Music never stops at the Tumbleweed. Stillwater, the birthplace of red dirt music, consistently attracts the genre’s top talents for shows and the annual Calf Fry music festival. As of Jan. 1, five shows are set for the spring. Some of red dirt’s biggest names are Stillwater bound.
edmondoutlook.com
The Fried Taco
When you hear ‘taco,’ you may naturally think of Mexican food, but at The Fried Taco, a world of other tastes lights up the diverse menu. Heavy influences of tangy, bold Puerto Rican and Caribbean cuisine create the most exciting flavor combos of slow-simmered meats, house-made salsas, creamy sauces, crunchy slaws and more. In each delicious pairing, you can taste the hours of experimenting and prep time that went into the multi-faceted creations. Stuff all that house-made goodness in a corn tortilla and fry it. The light, crispy shell and soft, melty inside will change the way you love tacos.
edmondoutlook.com
The Veraden Senior Living
Nestled in the heart of Edmond, The Veraden offers elegant, homelike senior living options for every need. The community includes premier Independent and Assisted Living apartments, as well as a Memory Care residence. Something for Everyone. Residents can choose from a full slate of activities, from guest performances to book...
guthrienewspage.com
Obituary: James Bradley “Brad” Morelli
James Bradley “Brad” Morelli, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on December 9, 2022 at his home in Oklahoma City. Brad graduated from Guthrie High School before earning a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Central Oklahoma and a juris doctor degree from Oklahoma City University in 1980. In early adulthood, Brad acted in many local theater productions and worked tirelessly on various political campaigns. Brad practiced law in Guthrie and later became Senior Legal Counsel of UCO where he served until his retirement. Additionally, Brad enjoyed teaching classes at UCO, particularly Criminal Law and Procedure. In his free time, Brad was an avid reader and lover of history, art, and politics. He also loved to travel with friends and family. Brad was a loyal and devoted uncle and friend. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, intellect, generosity, and willingness to help others.
Two Oklahomans honored during 2023 Rose Parade
During the parade, two Oklahomans will be represented as part of the Donate Life Float.
KOCO
Thousands sign petition for pet pig in Moore that could be taken from home
MOORE, Okla. — Thousands of people have signed a petition for a pet pig in Moore that could be taken from his home. The pig’s name is Larry, and he tried to make his getaway from Moore police last week. He is 8 years old and lives at home with his mom, Steffany Jones.
koamnewsnow.com
Local organizations host First Day Hikes for active 4-Staters
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. - Big Sugar Creek State Park and Wildcat Glades today hosted First Day Hikes for local nature lovers. Around 10 hikers from local towns like Monet and travelers from as far as Edmond, Oklahoma participated in the January 1st trek. Officials with the park say the area...
KOCO
Passenger goes through great lengths to see daughter for Christmas amid travel issues
OKLAHOMA CITY — After about a week of worry, Howard Laing went to great lengths to be with his daughter on Christmas Day. Now, after almost a week of exhausting travel and worry, he's on the next flight home. "Everything's a green light," Laing said. A green light and...
okctalk.com
Bar K opening soon on Oklahoma River
Bar K – based in Kansas City and part dog park, bar, restaurant, and event space – is nearing completion on a huge complex in Oklahoma City's Boathouse District along the Oklahoma River. The new facility will feature a massive 23,000 square feet of indoor and two acres...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Five-Star Safety Peyton Bowen’s Girlfriend, Emma Alvord
Five-star safety Peyton Bowen made headlines at the end of 2022 with his flip-over signing deal. Bowen had flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon and then to Oklahoma. The saga of recruitment of a five-Star safety prospect has finally come to an end by committing to Oklahoma Sooners. Well, Peyton Bowen’s girlfriend, Emma Alvord, is committed to Oklahoma too. The couple who made their relationship public in October is drawing people’s attention. Get to know more about Peyton Bowen’s girlfriend in this Emma Alvord wiki.
Photos: Dogs in need of loving homes for New Year
Dozens of dogs are praying for a loving home for the New Year in Oklahoma City.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Oklahoma City
The ability to stay cool is essential in the Oklahoma heat. Fortunately, this state has plenty of swimmable waterways, which makes it easy to escape those toasty summer days. Enjoy the outdoors while staying cool at one of the best swimming holes near Oklahoma City!. Chickasaw Recreation Area. There are...
oknursingtimes.com
Above and beyond: Oklahoma ER & Hospital excels
Keith Curran, RN, understands compassion and emergency situations. And there are many reasons why he likes being an ER and inpatient nurse at Oklahoma ER & Hospital, located in Oklahoma City. He lost just about everything after an apartment fire three years ago. “Everyone here just stepped up like family,”...
kswo.com
Family loses home to fire on Christmas Day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family has been staying in Duncan for the past week after their home in Payne County burned down on Christmas day. Jeremy Fincher said his family left their home in Payne County around 5 pm Christmas Day to visit family in Duncan. “And we were...
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Oklahoma Restaurant
If you're a foodie the Sooner State has some of the very best places to eat. We have all kinds of tasty, mouth-watering cuisine that's sure to please any palate from fine dining to barbeque and burgers. We've got it all. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT GUY FIERI'S FAVORITE OKLAHOMA...
KOCO
Dozens protest after two women die at Cleveland County jail just weeks apart
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Dozens began the new year demanding action for jail reform and transparency from authorities in Cleveland County after two women died at the jail less than two weeks apart. Over 100 people were at the protest Sunday, rallying for systemic change starting with the Cleveland...
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
How Do Oklahoma 5-Stars Jackson Arnold and Peyton Bowen Feel About NIL? Their Answer May Surprise You
Both the Sooners' new quarterback and new safety described what role NIL played in their own recruitment, and how important it was to them.
News On 6
Dog Sealed Inside Wooden Box Rescued As OKC Animal Welfare Seeks Abuser
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is looking for whoever stuffed a pit bull mix into a dog house, sealed the entrance with a wooden board and screws, then dumped the trapped dog. On Thursday, someone discovered the dog house in a grassy area at Southwest 5th Street and South May Avenue near the Oklahoma River.
