FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
visitusaparks.com
3 Active Days in Oklahoma City, OK
Don’t be fooled by all those high rises! There are plenty of ways to elevate your heart-rate within the limits of Oklahoma City. We dig in on this jam-packed itinerary perfect for a long weekend. Spend a weekend covering some ground in the heart of the Sooner State: Oklahoma...
Ponca City News
Oklahomans to be honored in National Rose Parade
Body OKLAHOMA CITY – December 29, 2022 -- Two Oklahomans will be representing Oklahoma in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. Morgan Flynn, of Tushka, Okla., and David Wheelis, of Oklahoma City, will be a part of the Donate Life Float featured in the parade. Every year, LifeShare of...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Oklahoma City
The ability to stay cool is essential in the Oklahoma heat. Fortunately, this state has plenty of swimmable waterways, which makes it easy to escape those toasty summer days. Enjoy the outdoors while staying cool at one of the best swimming holes near Oklahoma City!. Chickasaw Recreation Area. There are...
Ohio State Learned Lesson Texas, Oklahoma Need to Get Down Before Joining SEC
Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide physically destroy teams in-game and for weeks to come
ocolly.com
Spring semester shows at Tumbleweed
Music never stops at the Tumbleweed. Stillwater, the birthplace of red dirt music, consistently attracts the genre’s top talents for shows and the annual Calf Fry music festival. As of Jan. 1, five shows are set for the spring. Some of red dirt’s biggest names are Stillwater bound.
KOKI FOX 23
Catholic leaders in Oklahoma react to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
TULSA, Okla. — Catholic leaders in Oklahoma reacted to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The Most Rev. David A. Konderla, Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa, and the Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City, both released statements following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
guthrienewspage.com
Obituary: James Bradley “Brad” Morelli
James Bradley “Brad” Morelli, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on December 9, 2022 at his home in Oklahoma City. Brad graduated from Guthrie High School before earning a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Central Oklahoma and a juris doctor degree from Oklahoma City University in 1980. In early adulthood, Brad acted in many local theater productions and worked tirelessly on various political campaigns. Brad practiced law in Guthrie and later became Senior Legal Counsel of UCO where he served until his retirement. Additionally, Brad enjoyed teaching classes at UCO, particularly Criminal Law and Procedure. In his free time, Brad was an avid reader and lover of history, art, and politics. He also loved to travel with friends and family. Brad was a loyal and devoted uncle and friend. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, intellect, generosity, and willingness to help others.
News On 6
Severe Weather Moves Out Of Parts Of Oklahoma
Some storms produced heavy rain, wind, and hail in parts of Oklahoma on Monday. Most of eastern Oklahoma was under a tornado watch until it expired at 10 p.m. Today is a day to be weather aware. I know it is a holiday, but if you live in central or eastern Oklahoma, please stay alert this afternoon and evening. Today we have more of a spring-like setup. Lows are in the 50s and 60s with highs in 60s and 70s. Gulf moisture increases today and it will feel more like April than January.
Why Jacobe Johnson is Eager to Jump In With Oklahoma's 'Defensive-Minded' Staff
One of the state's top recruits could play any number of positions on defense, and could play offense too — and still intends to play basketball.
Oklahoma Makes Top Three for Transfer Portal Defensive Lineman
Brent Venables looks to continue to build depth along the defensive line through the transfer portal.
Norman Public Schools Places $353 Million Bond Proposal On School Bond Election
Voters will decide in February whether to pass a Norman Public Schools bond for more than $350 million. Norman Public Schools is looking to make upgrades at every school in the district and adding new programs. Superintendent Nick Migliorino said they received over $700 million worth of needs and wants.
Oklahoma Cornerback Announces Return to Sooners For Next Season
Woodi Washington announced on social media he will be coming back to Oklahoma for the 2023 campaign.
Alleged ‘straw’ owner of marijuana farm connected with quadruple murder arrested
Another arrest has been made surrounding the quadruple murder at a marijuana farm in Kingfisher county in late November. This week, the alleged illegal "straw" owner of the operation was placed behind bars.
KOCO
Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater
OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Oklahoma City, Ok. - The greater Oklahoma City area is home to a strong, diversified economy driven by several key sectors:. These large industries have led to solid job growth over the last several years.
Group wants answers after two women die in Cleveland County custody in December
There were sounds of frustration outside the Cleveland County Detention center Sunday after a crowd of nearly 100 people spoke up about recent deaths of two women in custody.
KFOR
Monday’s Rachael Ray to air early Thursday morning
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to a scheduling issue, Monday’s preempted Rachael Ray episode will air at 2:30 a.m. Thursday. To see Rachael Ray’s episode from Monday, Jan. 2, DVR users will need to record over Meet the Press/Inside Edition Weekend.
Northeast Oklahoma City shootout leaves 2 shot – one critically
Two men were shot, one of them left in critical condition, following a shootout Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City.
edmondoutlook.com
The Fried Taco
When you hear ‘taco,’ you may naturally think of Mexican food, but at The Fried Taco, a world of other tastes lights up the diverse menu. Heavy influences of tangy, bold Puerto Rican and Caribbean cuisine create the most exciting flavor combos of slow-simmered meats, house-made salsas, creamy sauces, crunchy slaws and more. In each delicious pairing, you can taste the hours of experimenting and prep time that went into the multi-faceted creations. Stuff all that house-made goodness in a corn tortilla and fry it. The light, crispy shell and soft, melty inside will change the way you love tacos.
One killed, three others injured in NW Oklahoma City shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- A shooting in the 400 block of NW 10th St in downtown Oklahoma City left one killed and three others injured early New Year’s morning. The shooting occurred around 12:20 AM in the shared parking lot behind Fassler Hall. One male was confirmed dead on the scene. The three other victims were […]
