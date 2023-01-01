Ibanez unveils all-new experimental Axe Design Lab series with radical 8-string, 9-string and 27-fret models

There are mainly two names associated with American Bagger motorcycles: Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle. Both of these all-American brands have been going head-to-head for decades. The proper Bagger has to be raw, and simple, yet it needs to meet today's demands of technology, safety, and performance. We got our hands on a 2022 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Icon for a few months - a motorcycle that screams Bagger with just enough features to compete with the best on the market. If you love old-school riding, raw experiences, and you don't want to sacrifice comfort; you will want to read on.

