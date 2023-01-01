Ibanez unveils all-new experimental Axe Design Lab series with radical 8-string, 9-string and 27-fret models

Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
The story of the 1950s Fender “Payola” Telecasters, which featured one of the wildest guitar mods of all time
Used by early session musicians and championed by players such as Bruce Springsteen, these heavily modded models were originally devised for two reasons: economy and output. From wringing out extra tone through weird and wonderful electrical wiring to blasphemous body botch jobs that convert single-cuts to double-cuts, guitar owners usually mod their electric guitars for two reasons: to boost their tonal palette and to improve their playability. The unusual aesthetic outcomes are just an added bonus.
McLaren Sells Classic Car Collection For New Hybrid Supercar
In 2022, McLaren was having a lot of trouble as they lost about 203,000,000 pounds in the first nine months. Building super cars obviously isn’t a cheap endeavor and most of their cars are incredibly high priced even for some of the world's top 1% of people. However, they revised the strategies and now have come up with a plan to find their new hybrid supercar the Artura. An innovation that will prove to be happy for some and questionable for others.
12tomatoes.com
Designer Creates Modern Folding Staircase That Hangs On The Wall
JD Chambers of Rainfall Projects is quite the builder and one of his recent projects was really something special. This project was carried out at the behest of the good folks at Bourbon Moth Woodworking Co., who decided to add their own embellishments later on. They chose their own wood...
guitar.com
MXR Super Badass Dynamic OD review: A smooth overdrive that keeps it (mostly) simple
Nothing fancy, but a rock-solid option for fans of amp-like overdrive. We like things that are super. We like things that are badass. And we definitely like things that are dynamic. This new MXR overdrive pedal claims to be all three, so surely we’re going to absolutely love it?
Top Speed
2022 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Icon Review: Simply Raw And Full Of Life
There are mainly two names associated with American Bagger motorcycles: Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle. Both of these all-American brands have been going head-to-head for decades. The proper Bagger has to be raw, and simple, yet it needs to meet today's demands of technology, safety, and performance. We got our hands on a 2022 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Icon for a few months - a motorcycle that screams Bagger with just enough features to compete with the best on the market. If you love old-school riding, raw experiences, and you don't want to sacrifice comfort; you will want to read on.
Rare Record Collection Stolen, Includes Four Metallica Albums Worth $3,000
Police in the small Australian town of Castlemaine, Victoria, are asking for the public's help in tracking down a stolen record collection and music equipment estimated to be worth around $150,000. The theft occurred sometime between Sept. 19 and Sept. 28 earlier this year. "Once inside the property, it is...
Carscoops
Guangzhou Auto Show Is Too Hot To Handle As Concept Burns On Show Floor
The Guangzhou Auto Show got off to a hot start as a concept caught on fire on the show floor. Details are limited, but Weibo is full of images and video of the incident which took place at the IAT display and destroyed a futuristic hatchback-like concept. According to Sino-Singapore...
Vinyl Just Had Its Biggest Sales Week in the U.S. in Over 30 Years
Vinyl continues to be one of the most popular physical music formats in the U.S., as it just had its biggest sales week in over 30 years. Billboard reports that over 2.2 million vinyl records were sold in the U.S. during the week ending in Dec. 22, which is its largest sales week since Luminate started counting music sales in 1991. Vinyl saw a 46.7 percent increase in sales that week as compared to the week prior, which implies that records were a popular gift for the holidays.
Carscoops
Friend Of The Year Recreates Scale Model Of His Pal’s Subaru BRZ Crash As A Holiday Present
Being crafty is a great skill, but even this power, it seems, can be wielded cruelly. Okay, maybe that’s a little strong, but one model maker decided to celebrate Christmas by creating a reminder of their friend’s car accident with a scale model and diorama of the incident.
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: Try not to vomit while driving this electric rolly car around
When we find electric vehicles for this weekly column on China’s bottomless pit of a shopping megasite Alibaba, we generally look for something that looks weird, fun or at least remotely useful. This week I’d say we nailed the first two. I’m not quite sure what to call this thing, so I guess I’ll have to go with the name given to it by its creators: the Happy Car.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1981 Ford LTD Country Squire
Ford began using the Country Squire name to designate the top trim level of its biggest station wagon models back in the 1950 model year, with Country Squire production continuing all the way through the last of the squared-off Ford LTD Crown Victorias in 1991. All Country Squires had wood (1950-1951) or "wood" (1952-1991) body trim, and so many were sold that "Country Squire" became the generic name for any big Detroit wagon for a large chunk of the American population. Today's Junkyard Gem is an example of the early Panther-platform Country Squire, found in a self-service yard in Sparks, Nevada last month.
‘Depeche Mode 101’ Is ‘80s Synth Pop Postcard And Reality TV Blueprint
Who are the next 1980’s icons that need to be rediscovered like Kate Bush, Metallica, and The Cramps via a meme-generating series music synch? My vote’s for Depeche Mode, though, like Metallica, they never really went away. It seems like their influence is everywhere, from emo to EDM. Their ability to transition from mopey verses into gigantic pop choruses, their pulsing synthesizer textures, their ability to bring British post-punk influences into the American mainstream, even their metrosexual personal style, seem as current as the latest TikTok trend.
The Rossion Q1 Is The Underrated American Supercar Everyone Forgot Existed
"Kit car" is rarely a compliment. The phrase summons up images of unwieldy synthetics wrapped haphazardly around deeply ordinary vehicles, hoping to score the image of a supercar without any meaningful investment of time, care, skill, or money. The muzzle whines, the plastic flaps, it's just sad for everyone. At...
topgear.com
Celebrating Lamborghini's V12 engine... in a V12-powered Lambo boat
V12 Aventador meets Boaty McV12face in this enormously amusing two-vehicle setup. To quote the great Albus Dumbledore: “Where once there was before the naturally aspirated Lamborghini V12 engine, there will now be after.” At least we think that’s what he said – nobody really paid any attention to the Fantastic Beasts Harry Potter spinoff series did they? Could have got away with anything in that script.
Flying Magazine
Light Sport Makes the Mission Fun
Every airplane in our 2022 FLYING Buyers Guide has been designed to serve a specific mission, and the light sport airplanes (LSAs) available today are no exception. They are built to provide a pilot and one passenger with a fuel-efficient platform that delivers nimble handling and—in many cases—advanced glass avionics when you feel the need to go chase that $100 hamburger while spending less than $50 on fuel.
Top Speed
2023 Honda XL750 Transalp: Performance, Price, And Photos
FLS™ (F.C.C. Leaning Segment) System. 2023 Honda XL750 Transalp Performance And Capability. Power for the XL750 Transalp comes from a 755 cc parallel-twin plant that runs in an oversquare layout with an 87 mm bore and 63.5 mm stroke. The water-cooled mill has a middling 11-to-1 compression ratio that should tolerate mid-grade fuel just fine.
Meet the robot decorator that can spray a whole wall by itself
A ROBOT painter and decorator has been invented by Dulux to cope with a shortage of human ones. The firm has spent millions inventing a hi-tech machine that can spray a whole wall by itself. “Paco”, which is expected to be up and running next year, comes with a 3D...
Top Speed
You've Seen The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Now Check Out This Custom Fat Man
Ever since its debut in 1990, the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy has been an MVP for the American giant. It’s sold in great numbers, garnered a huge fan following, and, most importantly, progressed well with the times. But things can always get better, and in an attempt to do that, Switzerland’s Bundnerbike has created the Harley-Davidson Fat Man. Just as a boy progresses into a man, the Fat Man promises to be a grown-up Fat Boy thanks to its upgrades.
MotorTrend Magazine
Americans Used to Celebrate the Future. Now Many Seem Afraid of It.
"The future," Yogi Berra memorably quipped, "ain't what it used to be." And in October 1958, a week after the little squat man from St. Louis helped the New York Yankees win their sixth World Series of the decade, car buyers were shown an automotive future that was nothing like the bucking, bouncing, hand-cranked Model T that put America on wheels 50 years earlier.
How To Easily Swap A Two-Prong For A Three-Prong Outlet
To upgrade your two-prong electrical outlet, you don't need to opt for a full rewiring of your house. Rather, you could DIY to a three-prong outlet yourself.
Comments / 0