kalkinemedia.com
Sabalenka looking to keep WTA Finals momentum going in Australia
World number five Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to hold onto the momentum from her season-ending run at the WTA Finals when she starts as second seed at the Adelaide International next week. The Belarusian lost in the decider of the WTA Finals in Texas in November to France's Caroline Garcia...
‘Not smart’: Daniil Medvedev reflects on ‘low IQ’ Australian Open crowd remark
Daniil Medvedev may be less inclined to sledge the Australian Open crowd this time around after describing his “low IQ” comments of 2022 as “not smart”. The world No 7 reflected on last year’s tournament as he prepared to contest the Adelaide International, a warm-up to the calendar’s opening slam at Melbourne Park, where he lost last year’s final to Rafael Nadal.
tennisuptodate.com
Sabalenka labels Wimbledon ban as pointless as war continues: "What did change?"
Former Wimbledon semi-finalist branded the Wimbledon ban as pointless as she doesn't understand that the point of it was because nothing changed. Sabalenka wasn't very vocal against Wimbledon as the ban was taking place but now spoke up against it calling it pointless. She explained nobody wants a war:. “This...
BBC
Adelaide International: Novak Djokovic receives positive welcome back to Australia
Novak Djokovic received a positive welcome back to Australia as he made a rare doubles appearances at the Adelaide International. The Serb was deported prior to the 2022 Australian Open because of his Covid-19 vaccination status. Djokovic's three-year visa ban was overturned in November, allowing him to enter the country.
Brazil pays final respects to football giant Pele
An emotional Brazil began paying its final respects Monday to football legend Pele with a wake at the stadium where he first took the world's breath away with his dazzling skill. Lula's office announced earlier that he would attend the wake on Tuesday morning, less than 48 hours after taking office, to "pay his respects and tribute," before a funeral procession and interment later in the day.
Pelé funeral – live: Brazil legend and three-time World Cup winner to lie in state as coffin arrives at Santos
Brazil is holding football legend Pele's funeral in the stadium where he played some of the best matches of his career.Pele, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died on 29 December after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 82.Santos, the club where Pele played, said in a statement that the public will be able to pay their final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo. His casket will be carried through the streets of Santos and will pass in front of the home of his 100-year-old mother, Celeste.The coffin carrying the three-time World...
Brazilians throng to bid final farewell to soccer legend Pelé at daylong wake
Thousands of Brazilians lined up Monday to pay their final respects to the country's beloved soccer phenom Pelé, whose coffin was placed in the center of Vila Belmiro Stadium outside Sao Paulo.
Venus Williams, 42, gets 1st singles win since Wimbledon 2021
Venus Williams, 42, got her first singles win since Wimbledon in 2021, beating Katie Volynets 7-6 (4) 6-2 in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday.
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Ons Jabeur in running for AIPS Athlete of the Year with Swiatek missing
Sports journalists from across 113 countries around the world had their say in choosing the athletes who were selected as part of the awards instituted by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and they voted Williams and Osaka in front of Swiatek. A curious situation happened at the AIPS awards...
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘to team up with long-time rival Messi as he becomes Saudi Arabia ambassador’ after joining Al-Nassr
CRISTIANO RONALDO will try and help Saudi Arabia land the 2030 World Cup with an ambassador role after joining Al-Nassr, reports say. The legendary 37-year-old joined the Saudi side on a free transfer on Friday after giving up on his dream of continuing to play Champions League football. Ronaldo had...
Yardbarker
Feliciano Lopez announces sudden retirement from professional tennis
Feliciano Lopez, one of the most respected and experienced players in the world of professional tennis, has announced that he will be retiring from the sport before the start of the 2023 season. The 41-year-old Spaniard has been a mainstay on the ATP Tour since 1997, and has built an...
Tommy Fleetwood: ‘It was a big loss … mum supported me when I was playing badly’
The tears could easily have been mistaken for ones of joy. The three years between Tommy Fleetwood’s victory at the Nedbank Challenge of 2019 and repeat glory in November failed to return a victory. They included a “terrible” run of form and a front-row seat as the United States celebrated a Ryder Cup trouncing of Europe. As Fleetwood held off Ryan Fox by one shot, he was entitled to deep reflection. One of the world’s finest golfers was back where he belonged.
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start
Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil's best
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova reveals cancer diagnosis
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with two forms of cancer. Navratilova told Ed McGrogan of Tennis.com on Monday that she was recently diagnosed with Stage 1 throat cancer. During throat examinations, doctors discovered that she also has breast cancer, which is unrelated to the throat cancer. Both forms of cancer are treatable, and... The post Tennis legend Martina Navratilova reveals cancer diagnosis appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atptour.com
Vekic, Coric Open Up 2-0 Lead For Croatia Vs. France
Eighth-seeded nation is one match win away from Perth City Final. Donna Vekic and Borna Coric each scored their second straight-sets United Cup win in as many matches on Monday in Perth. Vekic’s defeat of Alize Cornet and Coric’s victory against Arthur Rinderknech gave Team Croatia a 2-0 lead against Team France in their crucial Group F clash.
atptour.com
Kvitova Seals Czech Republic Victory Against Germany
World No. 16 Petra Kvitova came through once again for Team Czech Republic, defeating Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-2 for her second win at the United Cup on Sunday. The victory gave the Czech Republic an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Team Germany, sealing the tie for the Czechs in Sydney. Kvitova...
tennismajors.com
Sonego retires at Adelaide International 1, Medvedev books spot in second round
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the No 3 seed, moved into the second round of the Adelaide International 1 when Italian Lorenzo Sonego retired on Tuesday night at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Medvedev, ranked No 7, led 7-6 (6), 2-1 when Sonego, ranked No 45, pulled out at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre...
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Draw confirmed for 2023 Adelaide International 1 including Muguruza-Andreescu, Rybakina-Collins in first round
The WTA Adelaide International will run from the 1st till the 8th of January and we'll see some amazing matchups in the packed event with Jabeur as the top seed. Ons Jabeur is the top seed of this event and she'll have to go through some strong opposition if she hopes to win the trophy. Jabeur has a bye to start but might face Sorana Cirstea in round two and that's anything but an easy matchup. The second seed is Sabalenka and her second round matchup might feature Samsonova who is a tough player to beat.
BBC
Barry Lane: Former Ryder Cup player dies aged 62
Former Ryder Cup player Barry Lane has died at the age of 62 after a short illness. The Englishman was a five-time winner on the European Tour and played in the 1993 Ryder Cup defeat by the United States at The Belfry. He was one of the most popular figures...
BBC
ASB Classic: Venus Williams starts 30th year on WTA Tour with win over Katie Volynets
Venus Williams started her 30th year on the WTA Tour with a victory over fellow American Katie Volynets at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. The 42-year-old beat Volynets, who is half her age, 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 and will play China's Lin Zhu next. Former world number one Williams...
