Water saturation, freezing temperatures, high winds create ‘The perfect storm’

A cold front blasted through Oregon last week, bringing freezing rain and snow to different parts of the state. In Lincoln County, a combination of water saturation, freezing temperatures, and high winds created the perfect storm.

While it wasn’t entirely out of the ordinary for the winter season on the Oregon coast, the storm still became disruptive. It caused temporary road closures and power outages as ice, and downed trees and branches obstructed infrastructure. Lincoln County Emergency Contact Virginia Demaris described what made the storm tumultuous.

“If you look historically at Lincoln County during our winter season, this could be viewed as a typical event where we have an over saturation of water and then also the wind storm,” Demaris said. “What kind of complicated matters was having that freezing event prior to, so that really sort of changes the soil capacity in the trees and then you add that atmospheric river, moisture levels to the ground, and then wind, that just makes for the perfect storm.”

According to Demaris, there were more than 65,000 meters without power from this storm event across Oregon at one point. In Lincoln County, all three utility service providers had moderate to significant power outages due primarily to downed trees.

“In this case, we saw were whole trees snapped in half, and then that really was the issue at hand because then

the entire tree really affected those powerlines,” Demaris said. “Which is a little out of the ordinary for what we see for wind storms, but again it was that combination of over-saturation and the wind storm in that short duration event.”

On Dec. 22, temperatures in Lincoln City did not reach above 32 degrees, causing dangerous road conditions. Winds averaged about 25 miles per hour; however, at points, gusts reached up to 50 miles per hour. According to North Lincoln Fire and Rescue Marshall Cody Heidt, downed trees, powerlines, and car crashes made for a heavy volume of distress calls between the 22 and the 23rd.

“Between the 22nd and the 24th, we ran 47 calls, and then a lot of those obviously were downed power lines, downed trees, motor vehicle crashes,” Heidt said.

At that rate, emergency calls were coming in at a little under one every hour over the two days. Fortunately, Heidt reported no serious injuries due to the inclement weather.

Before the storm hit, Heidt emphasized that emergency responders knew the storm was incoming and prepared accordingly. The fire departments around Lincoln City called in volunteers and worked together to ensure the entire area could handle distress calls.

For the Lincoln City Police Department, the weather forced emergency responders to delay deployment to ensure the safety of their personnel. According to Sergeant Jeffrey Winn of the LCPD, the department even had one officer slide off the road due to the icy conditions.

“[It’s] difficult even for emergency services to get people to be able to respond,” Winn said. “You got your people in the fire department, the police department, communications side, and PacWest ambulance who are trying to get prepared for it, but it still sometimes causes issues for the emergency responders to get in, so we try not to have them respond out when it’s icy like that.”

Safety is the highest priority for emergency responders, and if situations are not life-threatening, it’s safer to wait to deploy the responders. Demaris, Winn, and Heidt all emphasized the importance of ensuring people prepare for events like this in case responders cannot make it to them.

“The best preparedness is to get prepared before it happens, and then not have to go out in it,” Winn said.

Winn said to keep your vehicle fueled in case people get stuck, keep warm clothing in your car, food, and something to help your vehicle traction, like cat litter. Having an emergency bag at home and in the car is a way to ensure people are prepared if they are stuck in their car or at home.

Heidt emphasized that this may not be the only extreme weather event this winter. A flashlight, water, and food should be available if weather or fires put people in a position where they must leave in a hurry. Heidt also said that people should try and avoid being in these positions if they can.

“The big thing we really push is: if you don’t need to be out driving in that kind of weather, don’t be,” Heidt said. “It puts yourself in danger, puts others in danger, puts our crews in danger having to respond out there. And then just making sure people are signed up for weather alerts or advisories.”

Demaris also noted the importance of being tuned in to emergency alerts and having an emergency bag.

“The two big talking points are: make sure you’re signed up for your local emergency notification system. For Lincoln County, it’s Lincoln Alerts,” Demaris said. “Then, second, think about the high-priority items that you need. You need clean water, and you need to be able to keep yourself warm and dry, and you need to be able to have food on hand you can that’s easy to prepare with minimal resources.”