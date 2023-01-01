ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southfloridahospitalnews.com

HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023

January 1, 2023 –The care team at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital proudly welcomed the first baby born there in the new year. At 3:09 a.m., Charlie and Kelsey Frago welcomed a baby boy weighing 9lbs 7.3 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. The proud new parents are still deciding on a name.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

Boating Safety Courses Offered in Stuart Starting on Saturday January 7

Stuart - Monday January 2, 2023: A recent spike in boat sales has brought many new boaters to the water, some of whom may not be prepared to operate them. To help new boaters get the critical behind-the-helm experience they need, a new partnership has been formed between 'At the Helm Training' in Stuart and the national nonprofit 'BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water'. They will conduct a series of three-hour courses for beginner and experienced boat operators that start Saturday, January 7, and run every Saturday through March.
STUART, FL
veronews.com

A New Year’s wish list for our community in 2023

Twelve months ago, No. 1 on my annual wish list for the new year was that we not allow all the growth we were experiencing to change who we are as a community. That wish didn’t come true. While we remain the last vestige of small-town life on Florida’s...
VERO BEACH, FL
gotowncrier.com

Former Wellington Mayor Thomas M. Wenham Dies At Age 90

Longtime Wellington community leader Thomas M. Wenham died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, after a brief illness at the age of 90. Wenham’s contributions to the Wellington community were numerous, but he was most proud of being the community’s first elected mayor, and later serving as chair of the Wellington Community Foundation, and as a founder and commander of Wellington’s American Legion Post 390.
WELLINGTON, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $6.8 Million Modern Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Gives You the Most Privacy and Utmost Luxury Space

5812 Lady Luck Road Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 5812 Lady Luck Road, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is the finest modern new construction that is available in Steeplechase, one of the most desirable neighborhoods. This wonderful home in South Florida features the crispest modern interior and modern technology, such as the solar roof and Icynene foam insulation. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,7 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5812 Lady Luck Road, please contact Nicole Ammerman-Kretz (Phone: 201-870-3344) & Benjamin Beers (Phone: 561-247-0330) at LPT Realty for full support and perfect service.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
veronews.com

City to demolish portions of heavily damaged Humiston Beach boardwalk

VERO BEACH — The Humiston Beach Park boardwalk – heavily damaged from Hurricane Nicole – could be demolished as early as next week, city officials said. “We will discuss demolition of the Humiston boardwalk at (Tuesday’s) city council meeting,” Vero Beach Public Works Director Matthew Mitts said. “We are scheduled to demolish portions of the boardwalk next week.”
VERO BEACH, FL
gotowncrier.com

Visit With Exotic Animals At Wellington Conservation Center

Hidden away among the horses, tall shrubbery and winding roads that are prevalent within the equestrian communities of southern Wellington, there is a hidden gem: a conservation center for exotic animals. “The first exotic they got here was in 2013, a black-and-white ruffed lemur, Mork,” said Cole Davis, who wears...
WELLINGTON, FL
allthingstreasurecoast.com

We’ve Made Room at the Inn Spreads Holiday Cheer

We’ve Made Room at the Inn took place under bright sunny skies the weekend of December 10-11. And even though there was no snow floating down, there was plenty of good cheer. Divine Designs of the Treasure Coast -Trisha Piazza, Wonder Walls by Nikki K Interiors and Doris Clements...
STUART, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian Restaurant Health Inspections for December 2022

Dunkin’ Donuts, Subway, and Vargas Mexican did well during their recent health inspections. Captain Hirams leads with most violations, but they significantly improved since their previous inspection. It seems the busier a restaurant is, the more violations. There were no restaurant shutdowns by the state health inspector. One of...
SEBASTIAN, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Continued Advances in Cancer Care Offer More Reasons for Hope

Cancer care has made great strides in recent years, as exciting breakthroughs have transformed outcomes for many patients. Looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, continued advances in our ability to diagnosis and treat many different types of cancer can give us even more reasons to be hopeful. Immunotherapies have begun...
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

This Privacy and Serenity Residence on 2.6 Acres with 150′ of Waterfrontage in Palm Beach Gardens is asking $29.8 Million

2330 Seven Oaks Lane Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, offers unparalleled privacy and serenity on 2.6 acres with 150′ of waterfrontage. The residence is built with stem walls and a concrete slab second floor in the heart of North County. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 7 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 17,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, please contact Paul Thomson (Phone: 561-371-3571) at Waterfront Properties & Club C for full support and perfect service.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Sea Winds Oceanfront Real Estate Market Report December 2022

Sea Winds Oceanfront Real Estate Market Report December 2022. For December 2022, there is 1 Sea Winds condo available for sale in Jensen Beach on Hutchinson Island. The list price is $529,000 or $385.57 per sq. ft. of living area. There are no Sea Winds condos under contract at this...
JENSEN BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy