Stuart - Monday January 2, 2023: A recent spike in boat sales has brought many new boaters to the water, some of whom may not be prepared to operate them. To help new boaters get the critical behind-the-helm experience they need, a new partnership has been formed between 'At the Helm Training' in Stuart and the national nonprofit 'BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water'. They will conduct a series of three-hour courses for beginner and experienced boat operators that start Saturday, January 7, and run every Saturday through March.

STUART, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO