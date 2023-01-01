Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Communities celebrate Kwanzaa with dance, music, food
Kwanzaa celebrations took place in West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach and Wellington on Friday. The holiday lasts seven days.
wqcs.org
Brightline 110 MPH Testing Through Martin and St. Lucie Counties Resumes Friday January 6
Treasure Coast - Sunday January 1, 2023: Brightline’ will resume testing at maximum speeds of up to 110 mph through the Treasure Coast on Friday, January 6. It will last through the month of January. The testing is taking place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023
January 1, 2023 –The care team at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital proudly welcomed the first baby born there in the new year. At 3:09 a.m., Charlie and Kelsey Frago welcomed a baby boy weighing 9lbs 7.3 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. The proud new parents are still deciding on a name.
West Palm Beach rings in new year with downtown block party
Thousands are estimated to have packed Clematis Street for a New Year's Eve celebration, courtesy of the Subculture Group.
wqcs.org
Boating Safety Courses Offered in Stuart Starting on Saturday January 7
Stuart - Monday January 2, 2023: A recent spike in boat sales has brought many new boaters to the water, some of whom may not be prepared to operate them. To help new boaters get the critical behind-the-helm experience they need, a new partnership has been formed between 'At the Helm Training' in Stuart and the national nonprofit 'BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water'. They will conduct a series of three-hour courses for beginner and experienced boat operators that start Saturday, January 7, and run every Saturday through March.
Health advisory remains at Veterans Memorial Park in St. Lucie River North Fork
The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County annonces it will maintain a swimming advisory for Veterans Memorial Park on the North Fork of the St. Lucie River in Port St. Lucie.
veronews.com
A New Year’s wish list for our community in 2023
Twelve months ago, No. 1 on my annual wish list for the new year was that we not allow all the growth we were experiencing to change who we are as a community. That wish didn’t come true. While we remain the last vestige of small-town life on Florida’s...
gotowncrier.com
Former Wellington Mayor Thomas M. Wenham Dies At Age 90
Longtime Wellington community leader Thomas M. Wenham died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, after a brief illness at the age of 90. Wenham’s contributions to the Wellington community were numerous, but he was most proud of being the community’s first elected mayor, and later serving as chair of the Wellington Community Foundation, and as a founder and commander of Wellington’s American Legion Post 390.
luxury-houses.net
This $6.8 Million Modern Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Gives You the Most Privacy and Utmost Luxury Space
5812 Lady Luck Road Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 5812 Lady Luck Road, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is the finest modern new construction that is available in Steeplechase, one of the most desirable neighborhoods. This wonderful home in South Florida features the crispest modern interior and modern technology, such as the solar roof and Icynene foam insulation. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,7 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5812 Lady Luck Road, please contact Nicole Ammerman-Kretz (Phone: 201-870-3344) & Benjamin Beers (Phone: 561-247-0330) at LPT Realty for full support and perfect service.
veronews.com
City to demolish portions of heavily damaged Humiston Beach boardwalk
VERO BEACH — The Humiston Beach Park boardwalk – heavily damaged from Hurricane Nicole – could be demolished as early as next week, city officials said. “We will discuss demolition of the Humiston boardwalk at (Tuesday’s) city council meeting,” Vero Beach Public Works Director Matthew Mitts said. “We are scheduled to demolish portions of the boardwalk next week.”
gotowncrier.com
Visit With Exotic Animals At Wellington Conservation Center
Hidden away among the horses, tall shrubbery and winding roads that are prevalent within the equestrian communities of southern Wellington, there is a hidden gem: a conservation center for exotic animals. “The first exotic they got here was in 2013, a black-and-white ruffed lemur, Mork,” said Cole Davis, who wears...
allthingstreasurecoast.com
We’ve Made Room at the Inn Spreads Holiday Cheer
We’ve Made Room at the Inn took place under bright sunny skies the weekend of December 10-11. And even though there was no snow floating down, there was plenty of good cheer. Divine Designs of the Treasure Coast -Trisha Piazza, Wonder Walls by Nikki K Interiors and Doris Clements...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian Restaurant Health Inspections for December 2022
Dunkin’ Donuts, Subway, and Vargas Mexican did well during their recent health inspections. Captain Hirams leads with most violations, but they significantly improved since their previous inspection. It seems the busier a restaurant is, the more violations. There were no restaurant shutdowns by the state health inspector. One of...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Continued Advances in Cancer Care Offer More Reasons for Hope
Cancer care has made great strides in recent years, as exciting breakthroughs have transformed outcomes for many patients. Looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, continued advances in our ability to diagnosis and treat many different types of cancer can give us even more reasons to be hopeful. Immunotherapies have begun...
luxury-houses.net
This Privacy and Serenity Residence on 2.6 Acres with 150′ of Waterfrontage in Palm Beach Gardens is asking $29.8 Million
2330 Seven Oaks Lane Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, offers unparalleled privacy and serenity on 2.6 acres with 150′ of waterfrontage. The residence is built with stem walls and a concrete slab second floor in the heart of North County. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 7 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 17,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2330 Seven Oaks Lane, please contact Paul Thomson (Phone: 561-371-3571) at Waterfront Properties & Club C for full support and perfect service.
cw34.com
Indian River County Commissioners approve funding for Gifford affordable housing
GIFFORD, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County Commissioners unanimously voted to put $500,000 towards the creation of a new affordable housing complex in Gifford - next to Dodgertown Elementary School. Land off 38th Avenue in Gifford will become approximately 70 units of affordable housing - a much welcomed addition...
Boil-water notice in effect for areas of Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE — Several neighborhoods in Belle Glade are being asked to boil their water until further notice, a precautionary measure following the repair of a water main break. The break was discovered south of James Wheeler Way at about 9 a.m. Saturday and workers restored service within two...
cw34.com
$5K reward offered for information in 2018 West Palm Beach murder
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are seeking information regarding a 2018 murder. On May 14, 2018, John Courtney was shot and killed while walking near North Tamarind Avenue in West Palm Beach. Now, four years later, detectives with the West Palm Beach Police Department announced a $5,000...
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
Sea Winds Oceanfront Real Estate Market Report December 2022
Sea Winds Oceanfront Real Estate Market Report December 2022. For December 2022, there is 1 Sea Winds condo available for sale in Jensen Beach on Hutchinson Island. The list price is $529,000 or $385.57 per sq. ft. of living area. There are no Sea Winds condos under contract at this...
cw34.com
Photos: Boat fire at Peanut Island sends 1 man to St. Mary's Medical Center
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One man was sent to the hospital after a fire broke out on a boat off the coast of Peanut Island. On Friday afternoon, Riviera Beach Fire Rescue said the man was brought to St. Mary's Medical Center with minor burns. Photos from the...
