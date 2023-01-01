Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kymkemp.com
Centro del Pueblo’s Sanctuary Garden in Arcata Vandalized Again
Centro del Pueblo regrets to inform the Sanctuary Garden, in the City of Arcata, has been vandalized one more time before the end of 2022. On December 27th, our team members found damaged structures, the main gate alterated and locked. This is the fifth time the garden has been vandalized in 2022.
kymkemp.com
Rio Dell Family Play Days–Enjoy Some Fun Time
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. I really appreciate the wholistic healing that this event represents. Credit to the organizers and the Rio Dell community!
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘We’re in Crisis Mode’: Collapsing Cannabis Industry Guts Garberville Businesses; Local Leaders Look to Tourism as a Saving Grace
Garberville is in a bad way. The collapse of California’s cannabis market has devastated the local economy and left communities throughout Southern Humboldt struggling to stay afloat. Businesses are closing left and right, and residents who have built their livelihoods around the region’s prolific cannabis industry fear they will lose everything.
kymkemp.com
Marguerita Nichols: ‘Whip smart, friendly, occasionally stoic, a formidable ally, and a graceful opponent’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Marguerita Nichols passed peacefully into the Great Beyond August 24, 2022 with family...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County OES January 1 Update on Resources Available After Recent Earthquakes
Recovery efforts continue for those impacted by the Dec. 20, 2022 and Jan. 1 earthquakes. Just after 2:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, a 6.4M earthquake struck 14 miles from Fortuna, CA. On Sunday, Jan. 1 a magnitude 5.4 aftershock occurred approximately 30 miles south of Eureka, CA just after 10:30 a.m. Community members are advised to be prepared to drop, cover, and hold on in the event of additional aftershocks. For earthquake safety tips, visit: ready.gov/earthquakes.
kymkemp.com
OES Warns of Flooding on Humboldt County Rivers
Information from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services. According to the US National Weather Service (NWS) office in Eureka, the Eel River at Fernbridge in Ferndale is forecast to reach flood stage the morning of Saturday, Dec. 31, with moderate flooding occurring through Sunday, January 1, 2023. The California...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10:32 p.m.] Thou Shale Not Pass: Canyon Creek Slide Comes Down Again (Video of the Slide Coming Down)
A large slide poured down about mile marker 2.8 on Canyon Creek Road near Junction City in Trinity County yesterday afternoon—once again trapping residents. According to the Trinity County Department of Transportation, “The rock slide on Canyon Creek Road activated again today. The temporary rock barrier has been compromised and the road is fully blocked. THE ROAD IS CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Dyer Corp. has been notified and will be on site as soon as possible.”
kymkemp.com
Fundraiser for Family of Little Girl Whose Mother and Dad Were Shot in Eureka
Just one day after Christmas, a domestic violence situation left a 4-year-old girl without parents in Eureka. “She cries every night for them,” said Amanda McCurdy who is fostering the child, Jenna, until her older half-brother can welcome her into his family, hopefully later this week. Jenna lived with...
kymkemp.com
Flooding in Humboldt County: Images and Info
Flooding continues to affect multiple roadways across the Emerald Triangle as rain steadily falls across the region and the National Weather Service in Eureka recommends that travelers stay off streets that are flooded. Humboldt County reported the following:. Flooded Roads (but still open) Walnut Drive at Redwood in Cutten. Howard...
kymkemp.com
Free Vouchers for Dump Drop Off Offered to Fortuna Residents
How about some free waste disposal, Fortuna? Caltrans, Clean California, the City of Fortuna, and Recology invite Fortuna residents to claim one of 200 vouchers good for one free pickup truck or vehicle load of residential debris to be dropped off during business hours at the Recology Eel River Transfer Station in Fortuna.
kymkemp.com
Eureka Police Sergeant Eddie Wilson Retires
We’re not supposed to have favorites as news folks, but…Sergeant Eddie Wilson who retired from the Eureka Police Department on December 28 after almost two decades was at the same time very professional and very human. Interviews with him were clear, factual, and straightforward. And, yet, he never forgot the human side–his warmth and compassion for those people he dealt with on what might be the worst days of their lives shone through in his tone, in his word choice, and in how we saw him behave.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Boil-Water Notice Issued for Much of Mitchell Road and the Surrounding Area, Says Humboldt CSD
Press release from the Humboldt Community Services District:. Due to the recent water outage, which occurred on January 1, 2023, the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water, the Humboldt County Health Department, and the Humboldt Community Services District are advising residents of Gregory Lane, Browns Road, Lentell Road, Kluck Lane, and a portion of Mitchell Road to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution to avoid stomach or intestinal illness.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County road advisories and flood closures
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services and Caltrans District 1 recently announced several road closures and closure warnings due to flooding. By Saturday morning, flooding of the Eel River may necessitate closing the bridge along Route 211. Caltrans District 1 said it typically waits to...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(UPDATING) Traveling East? Highways 299 and 36 Closed Limited to One-Way Traffic Due to Active Rock Slides
UPDATE 12:00 p.m.: It looks as though both highways are open to one-way controlled traffic, according to Caltrans Quickmap. Our friends at Caltrans have informed us that both highways 299 and 36 are closed due to active rock slides this morning. Highway 299 is closed in both directions at post...
5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
kymkemp.com
New Year’s Day Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Update From the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services
Just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 a magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred approximately 30 miles south of Eureka. There is no tsunami risk as a result of the earthquake. Community members are advised to be prepared to drop, cover, and hold on in the event of aftershocks. For earthquake safety tips, visit: ready.gov/earthquakes.
kymkemp.com
Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies
Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary M5.4 Earthquake Strikes in Humboldt County: USGS
A moderate New Year's Day earthquake rattled parts of Northern California, according to the United States Geological Survey. The 5.4 magnitude temblor was reported at 10:35 a.m. Sunday near Rio Dell in Humboldt County. Caltrans at around 11 a.m. said State Route 211 at Fernbridge was shut down while crews...
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Struck Pedestrian at V and 6th in Eureka
A vehicle struck a pedestrian in the north end of Eureka at the intersection of V and 6th. One man was left lying on the roadway injured. An ambulance responded to the scene. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available.
kymkemp.com
EPD Seeks Citizens Who Came to Officer’s Aid
Eureka Police are looking for community members who assisted an officer. On May 30th, 2021, several citizens assisted and officer with the Eureka Police Department in detaining a subject who was actively resisting arrest. We are interested in identifying and recognizing those that came to the officer’s aid. If you recognize or know any details or have any information regarding this incident, please contact Katie Hill at 707-441-4095. We are trying to identify three of the four male citizens seen below; one in the plaid shirt and the other two in black t-shirts.
Comments / 0