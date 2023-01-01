Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
M42 reopens after huge HS2 bridge installed
A section of the M42 that was partly closed to allow a HS2 railway bridge to moved into place has fully reopened. It was shut for 10 days between junction nine for Sutton Coldfield and junction 10 for Tamworth and Nuneaton, but reopened on Sunday evening. National Highways thanked drivers...
BBC
Broxbourne railway bridge works will send drivers on 17-mile detour
Drivers will be sent on a 17-mile diversion route for nearly four months from Tuesday because of work to replace a railway bridge. A stretch of Nazeing New Road beside Broxbourne railway station in Hertfordshire was scheduled to close between 3 January and 30 April. Network Rail said the bridge...
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Electric vehicles could be banned in this country amid energy crisis
The nonessential use of electric vehicles could soon be banned in Switzerland.
200-Vehicle Pileup on Chinese Bridge Leaves at Least One Dead
At least one person was killed when more than 200 vehicles were caught up in a mass pileup on a bridge in China. Some reports suggested that as many as 400 cars and trucks might have been involved in the pileup, caused by heavy fog on a major crossing over the Yellow River in Zhengzhou. Social media sites carried pictures of crumpled-up cars strewn across the bridge and Reuters reported that many injured people were stuck in their vehicles. “This is too scary. Full of people here, I don’t think we can get off the bridge,” one person can be heard saying in a video clip reported by the news agency. WATCH: #BNNChina ReportsDue to extremely foggy conditions, more than 200 vehicles were involved in a major pileup on a bridge in central #Zhengzhou City in the morning, according to the province.As of 9:30 a.m., 11 people had been rescued, and operations were still underway. pic.twitter.com/7nslu48TIF— Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) December 28, 2022 Read it at Reuters
At least four dead after bus skids off road and plunges over bridge into raging river during heavy rain
FOUR people have died and others are missing after a bus plunged into a river while crossing a bridge. The accident happened in Spain's northwestern Galicia region near Vigo and the border with Portugal. The bus skidded off the road on the bridge for reasons that remain unclear and plunged...
Shocking moment cement truck speeds down mountain road after brakes fail
Shocking footage captures a massive cement truck speeding down a mountain road after its brakes failed.The driver noticed the pedal wasn’t working as he manoeuvred the vehicle down the steep Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Khandala, western India.Local sources said he attempted to halt it - and eventually did - using the handbrake.But that was not before the truck, laden with cement, crashed into roadside barriers after a terrifying trip.Reports claim police detained the driver after the incident, and that the truck did not slip onto the road below.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Just Stop Oil activists stand in front of moving lorry in latest protestMassive fire breaks out at Moscow mall, second such blaze in four daysPolice officer treated for hypothermia after punching ice in Solihull rescue effort
Plane emergency as rookie pilot mistakes busy A1 ROAD for airport runway in ‘serious incident’
A PLANE emergency unfolded as a rookie pilot mistook a busy A1 road for an airport runway. The "serious incident" occurred when the pilot was undertaking his first solo night flight. An investigation report has now found the pilot mistook Newcastle International Airport for the bustling A1 dual carriageway which...
Neighbours fury as wealthy couple given go-ahead to build 25ft underground tunnel in crumbling cliff
Neighbours have reacted with fury after a wealthy couple were granted permission to build an underground tunnel through a cliff to their private viewing platform despite fears the rock is 'fragile'.
West Coast main rail line closed all week due to landslip ahead of further strikes
As rail passengers prepare for a new year of chaos with multiple strikes, one of the two routes between Scotland and England has been closed after severe flooding caused a landslip.The West Coast main line between Glasgow and Carlisle was suspended on Friday near Carstairs. Network Rail said it will require extensive work to stabilise and repair the foundations of the tracks to allow the railway to reopen safely.A 40-metre section of the line has been affected by the landslip. Engineers are removing mud from the site and will then reinforce the area with over 200 tonnes of new stone.The...
BBC
Energy bills: Customers contacted over January bill changes
Britain's biggest energy suppliers have been contacting customers about a minimal price change starting in the new year, the BBC has learnt. Major energy providers have told the BBC that they are making changes to their prices per unit from 1 January. But the alterations are likely to only add...
BBC
Police officer in hospital after motorway crash
A police officer was taken to hospital after his patrol car collided with another vehicle and crashed into a wall on the M8 motorway in Glasgow. The police car was on its way to an emergency call when it was involved in the crash at junction 19 near the city centre.
Man cheats death after 70ft sinkhole swallows his garden
A terrified father has told how he cheated death by “three seconds” after a 70ft-deep sinkhole appeared outside his front door.Harri Chadha lept in fright when a giant cavern suddenly opened up where he had been standing just moments earlier.Dramatic pictures shows how the 15ft-wide hole swallowed up Harri’s garden path and front garden outside his home in Halesowen, West Midlands.The fashion photographer said: “I must have done something good somewhere because I really should be dead.“I had just been standing on the path after closing my front door moments before the earth collapsed in on itself.“Literally three to five...
BBC
Cannabis factory discovery after Kingswood warehouse fire
A cannabis factory has been discovered at a warehouse which set on fire on Christmas Eve. Police seized approximately £1m in cannabis plants and paraphernalia from a warehouse near Bristol. Fire engines were called to an industrial unit on Moravian Road in Kingswood at about 05:30 GMT. Avon and...
West Coast Mainline part-closed due to flood damage
Flooding has damaged part of the West Coast Mainline – meaning no trains will run between Carlisle and Glasgow until January 6, Network Rail said.The rail company said an embankment beneath the railway was significantly damaged during extreme weather on December 30 and requires “extensive work to stabilise and repair the foundations of the tracks to allow the railway to safely reopen”.It said engineers are working to remove landslip material on a 40m-long section of the line and reinforcing it with more than 200 tonnes of new stone.They will then relay the track above and check signalling systems, which they...
BBC
Sunderland Tyne and Wear Metro line residents angry over closure
Businesses and residents say they have been living in a "nightmare" as the Tyne and Wear Metro remains partly closed due to a "serious fault". For the past six weeks, services have been unable to stop at some Sunderland stations including University, Millfield, Pallion and South Hylton. A substation was...
BBC
Weather: Travel warnings for ice and rail disruption
Travel warnings have been issued for icy conditions on roads and pavements - as well as for ongoing disruption on the railways. Three yellow alerts were in force for all of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England until 11:00 on Monday. The main rail line between Glasgow and north west...
BBC
Three injured as car is crushed under tractor in Coatbridge
Three people were taken to hospital after a crash which left a car crushed underneath the wheels of a tractor. Police said the car's driver had been charged in connection with the incident at about 22:00 on Wednesday on Sunnyside Road, Coatbridge. The three occupants of the car were taken...
BBC
Train strikes: People returning to work face more strikes
People returning to work after the Christmas break are being urged to avoid travelling by rail this week because of strikes. Walkouts in an ongoing row over pay and conditions are under way and set to continue until Saturday. Network Rail urged passengers to avoid travelling, with 20% of trains...
BBC
Bristol: Student flats to be built on car workshop site
Plans for student flats have been approved despite their distance from university buildings. Developers have been given planning permission to build a 49-bed block of student flats in Bedminster, Bristol. The three-storey building would be located more than a 30-minute walk from the closest university campuses. However, planning officers at...
Comments / 0