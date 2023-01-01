ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa star linebacker Jack Campbell’s grandfather killed before bowl game

By Alec Gearty
New York Post
 7 days ago

Iowa Hawkeyes star linebacker Jack Campbell’s grandfather was killed a day before he was set to watch his grandson’s final college game.

William Smith Jr was struck by a hotel passenger van Friday night in Nashville, according to The Tennessean — citing Metro Nashville Police Department.

The 76-year-old, of Waterloo, Iowa, was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Campbell’s parents chose to notify the senior of his grandfather’s death until after Iowa’s 21-0 win in the Music City Bowl on Saturday so Jack Campbell could “have one last time to play with his Iowa teammates.”

“Our hearts are with Jack and his entire family as they grieve the tragic death of their grandfather and father, William Smith Jr,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement . “We know Mr. Smith was a strong influence on his grandson and a faithful Hawkeye football supporter.

“All of us — players, coaches, and staff members— will keep the Campbell family in our thoughts and prayers during this profoundly difficult time.”

Smith is the father of Campbell’s stepmother, Jen.

Jack Campbell (31) looks on from the bench during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats in the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 31, 2022.
Campbell, widely considered as one of the NFL Draft’s top linebacker prospects, led the Hawkeyes with eight tackles in the win over Kentucky.

In December, Campbell became the first Hawkeye to receive the Dick Butkus Award, annually awarded to the top linebacker in college football. The All-American ranked second in the Big Ten Conference with 145 tackles across 12 games.

