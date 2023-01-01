Read full article on original website
At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia
Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
Neighbours fury as wealthy couple given go-ahead to build 25ft underground tunnel in crumbling cliff
Neighbours have reacted with fury after a wealthy couple were granted permission to build an underground tunnel through a cliff to their private viewing platform despite fears the rock is 'fragile'.
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
200-Vehicle Pileup on Chinese Bridge Leaves at Least One Dead
At least one person was killed when more than 200 vehicles were caught up in a mass pileup on a bridge in China. Some reports suggested that as many as 400 cars and trucks might have been involved in the pileup, caused by heavy fog on a major crossing over the Yellow River in Zhengzhou. Social media sites carried pictures of crumpled-up cars strewn across the bridge and Reuters reported that many injured people were stuck in their vehicles. “This is too scary. Full of people here, I don’t think we can get off the bridge,” one person can be heard saying in a video clip reported by the news agency. WATCH: #BNNChina ReportsDue to extremely foggy conditions, more than 200 vehicles were involved in a major pileup on a bridge in central #Zhengzhou City in the morning, according to the province.As of 9:30 a.m., 11 people had been rescued, and operations were still underway. pic.twitter.com/7nslu48TIF— Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) December 28, 2022 Read it at Reuters
House collapses in raging flood water as Philippines hit by torrential rain
A house collapsed in raging flood waters as the death toll from Christmas storms in the Philippines rose to 25 on Wednesday. Footage shows the wooden home flattened amid the gushing torrent flowing across roads in Clarin town, Misamis Occidental province, on 25 December.Resident Juls Malandaya said locals were evacuated from the area as authorities feared the water may rise and surge again.Heavy rain and floods have been hammering the archipelago’s central and southern islands over the Christmas weekend.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
Philippines residents escape floodwaters as landslides and floods kill dozens
People in the Philippines were led to safety from deadly flooding as a red cross worker rescued them with a rope.This video shows the moment two Gingoog City residents holding children in their arms grasped the safety rope and crossed through to reach a set of stairs on higher ground.The death toll from heavy rains and floods that devastated parts of the Philippines over the Christmas weekend has risen to 25, with 26 others still missing.Nearly 400,000 people were affected, with over 81,000 still in shelters, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
BBC
RSPCA rescuers in Wales find stranded sheep by bleating
Ewe cannot believe the trouble Wales' roaming sheep can land themselves in. RSPCA Cymru inspectors have been called out repeatedly over the past year, with sheep common among the rescues. The animal charity has highlighted some of its more memorial callouts from 2022 which had a happy ending. In one,...
BBC
Hackney girl finds ancient bear tooth on Norfolk beach
A nine-year-old fossil hunter who discovered a 700,000-year-old bear tooth on a beach said it was "exciting as it might be a major breakthrough in history". Etta found what she thought was "a fossilised bit of wood" at West Runton in Norfolk during the summer. More fossils have been unearthed in the past decade as erosion of the coast's soft, glacial cliffs speeds up, so what new information do they reveal about Norfolk's Deep History Coast?
BBC
Cannabis factory discovery after Kingswood warehouse fire
A cannabis factory has been discovered at a warehouse which set on fire on Christmas Eve. Police seized approximately £1m in cannabis plants and paraphernalia from a warehouse near Bristol. Fire engines were called to an industrial unit on Moravian Road in Kingswood at about 05:30 GMT. Avon and...
Classic car owners taking detours to avoid smart motorways
Classic car owners are taking detours to avoid smart motorways because they are “frightened” of being hit from behind while stopped in live lanes.Drivers of cars which are typically older than 25 years said motorways without a hard shoulder have “too many risks” because their vehicles’ age makes them particularly susceptible to breaking down.AA president Edmund King told the PA news agency the Government and National Highways should “go back to the drawing board” and return lane one of all-lane running smart motorways to a hard shoulder.A hard shoulder gives drivers the option of getting to relative safetyAlan Hames,...
AOL Corp
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes northern California
(Reuters) -A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck 15 km (9.3 miles) southeast of California's Rio Dell region, an area still recovering from a powerful earthquake last month. The latest earthquake was at a depth of 27.8 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Sunday. The California Department of Transportation said in a...
UK floods: Train station tracks submerged in Scotland after torrential rain
Scotland's rail network has been plunged into chaos after torrential rain flooded tracks, cancelling services.Footage from West Dunbartonshire shows tracks swamped in water, and all ScotRail routes through Glasgow have been cancelled.It's thought the adverse weather has been caused by the bomb cyclone that recently battered the US, and a yellow alert has been issued for the whole country until 9pm tomorrow (31 December).However, even on routes that are running, ScotRail has announced they will still likely be disrupted.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More House collapses in raging flood water as Philippines hit by torrential rainWatch: Deadly bomb cyclone transforms US into stunning, savage landscapeTexas car wash covered in icicles amid ‘once-in-a-generation’ storm
Pastures, paddocks, Pride and Prejudice: Britain’s most viewed properties for sale
Property website has shared the most viewed listings in 2022, which include a £35m house in Highgate
BBC
Bristol's van dwellers suffer as cost of living bites
Van dwellers have revealed how the cost of living crisis is hitting their seemingly low-cost lifestyle. With everything from the price of food to fuel going up, several people living in vehicles around Bristol have explained how it has affected their lives. Joshua Lane has lived in a van for...
insideevs.com
Will Electric Vehicles Crash The Grid?
There's little doubt that the automobile industry is beginning the greatest transformation it has ever seen. The internal combustion engine, the heart of the automobile for over 100 years, is being phased out in favor of battery electric powered vehicles. Industry experts know that it's no longer a question of...
BBC
Train strikes: People returning to work face more strikes
People returning to work after the Christmas break are being urged to avoid travelling by rail this week because of strikes. Walkouts in an ongoing row over pay and conditions are under way and set to continue until Saturday. Network Rail urged passengers to avoid travelling, with 20% of trains...
BBC
Man dies and two hurt in Staffordshire crash
A man has died and two people have been taken to hospital following a two-car crash. West Midlands Ambulance Service said it happened on Ashbourne Road in Winkhill, Staffordshire, during the early hours. It said the fire service had been able to free a man from the car he was...
BBC
Herefordshire leisure centre boss worried about 2023
Rising costs have left the chief executive of a chain of leisure centres "very worried" about the year ahead. Scott Rolfe runs Halo Leisure which has eight centres in Herefordshire plus others in Shropshire and Wales. He said utility costs could rise by 300% and warned hundreds of swimming pools...
BBC
Weather: Travel warnings for ice and rail disruption
Travel warnings have been issued for icy conditions on roads and pavements - as well as for ongoing disruption on the railways. Three yellow alerts were in force for all of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England until 11:00 on Monday. The main rail line between Glasgow and north west...
BBC
Broxbourne railway bridge works will send drivers on 17-mile detour
Drivers will be sent on a 17-mile diversion route for nearly four months from Tuesday because of work to replace a railway bridge. A stretch of Nazeing New Road beside Broxbourne railway station in Hertfordshire was scheduled to close between 3 January and 30 April. Network Rail said the bridge...
