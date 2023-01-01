Read full article on original website
Related
westsidenewsny.com
Veterans honored in Riga on Wreaths Across America Day
Saturday, December 17, marked Riga’s third year participating in National Wreaths Across America Day. The day’s events started at Riga Cemetery at 11 a.m. Shaun Smith, his daughter Macey, and Girl Scout Troop 60487 performed a ceremony and presented the eight ceremonial wreaths. Ben Wermuth rounded out the ceremony by playing Taps. At the conclusion, 95 wreaths were laid in honor of the veterans buried there, some dating back to the Revolutionary War.
Popular New York Store Saves 30 Lives During Generational Storm
During a "life-and-death-situation" a popular store with countless New York locations went above and beyond to save lives. What's been called the "strongest storm in a generation" killed around 30 people in Western New York around Christmas. The storm that lasted for many days left Buffalo with 100 inches of snow!
New York State employees help shovel out Schiller Park Senior Center residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Employees from at least 10 New York State agencies came together Friday at Schiller Park Senior Center to help residents dig out from the storm. It was organized by the state's Department of Transportation to clear sidewalks and other walkways for seniors to finally be able to get outside and get to grocery stores or other essential items.
westsidenewsny.com
AARP Tax-Aide offers free tax return prep
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will be providing in-person tax return preparation free of charge, with a focus on taxpayers who are over age 50 and have low to moderate income. Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to make sure they know about and understand the latest changes and additions to the tax code.
New York State civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Civil Service has released its January application schedule for upcoming exams. The computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. There are four examinations opened for January for the following positions: Institution safety officer, security officer, security officer...
The best restaurant in New York visited by Guy Fieri: report
Mashed, a website for all things food, has released a list of the best restaurants in each state as featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." The show is now in its 42nd season.
New York OKs human composting law; 6th state in US to do so
ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — Howard Fischer, a 63-year old investor living north of New York City, has a wish for when he dies. He wants his remains to be placed in a vessel, broken down by tiny microbes and composted into rich, fertile soil. Maybe his composted...
WHEC TV-10
Gas tax holiday in NY set to expire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Gas prices have been straining consumers’ wallets almost all year, and now the gas tax holiday is set to expire this weekend. State lawmakers could extend the holiday, but there are no clear signs they will, and they’re running out of time. Without an extension, New Yorkers could see a price spike of about 16 cents per gallon.
Gas tax holiday for New York state, Nassau County ends today
The tax break was originally put in place in June when prices skyrocketed over $5 a gallon.
What will be closed and what will be open on Jan. 2?
Since New Year’s Day fell on a Sunday this year, many people automatically got the day off. But what does that mean for Monday?
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
NewYork-Presbyterian nurses reach tentative agreement as nurses at other city hospitals still intend to strike
Nearly 4,000 union nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital have reached a tentative agreement on a contract, while approximately 12,000 nurses at seven other hospitals will move forward with their intention to strike beginning January 9. New York State Nurses Association members at NewYork-Presbyterian reached a tentative deal just hours before their...
The Jewish Press
Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again
Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
Kathy Hochul giving over $20 million to help renters and homeowners: See who will get the money
It won't be wrong to say that the housing crisis is a decade-long problem in New York. The main reason is that the supply does not meet the demand. Also, a vast majority of residents have no or little money to afford shelter.
westsidenewsny.com
NYSDOL announces new process to make tax season easier for customers
The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) is improving the process for Unemployment Insurance customers to get their 1099-G form this tax season. NYSDOL will be automatically mailing the form to New Yorkers who claimed benefits in 2022 and have not opted to receive the form electronically. The 1099-G provides the total amount of money a customer received in benefits during the year, as well as any adjustments or tax withholding made to those benefits. In the past, customers would have to contact the Department by phone to receive the 1099-G by mail. Customers can expect the forms to arrive in mailboxes by the end of January 2023. This new process is part of NYSDOL’s ongoing effort to improve customer experience.
Police make 5 notable DWI arrests in Capital Region
New York State Police arrested five individuals caught driving while intoxicated with significant BAC levels.
5 New Laws You Should Know For 2023 In New York State
Today kicks off a new year across New York and with 2023 comes some new laws that you need to know about. Nearly 200 new laws will go on the books this year but we wanted to focus on some of them that will have a bigger impact on you in 2023.
westsidenewsny.com
DMV extends validity of commercial learner permit
To build on the state’s efforts to reduce barriers and support the commercial driver industry amid a national driver shortage, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has expanded the validity of the commercial learner permit (CLP) from six months to one year. Previously, applicants were issued a CLP that was valid for 180 days with the option of renewing it for an additional 180 days. CLPs will now be valid for 365 days.
Democrat Kathy Hochul sworn in as elected New York governor
ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul was sworn in for her first elected term on Sunday, making history as the first woman elected to the position in the state. The Democrat, launching her term as the 57th governor of New York, said her goals...
NBC New York
Historic Swearing in on New Year's Day for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul
New York Governor Kathy Hochul was sworn in for her first elected term on Sunday, making history as the first woman elected to the position in the state. The Democrat, launching her term as the 57th governor of New York, said her goals were to increase public safety and to make the state more affordable.
Leave Me Alone: New 2023 Law Will Help New Yorkers With Telemarketers.
A new law on the books for 2023 in the state of New York will make it a little easier for you to deal with those annoying telemarketer calls. It happens to all of us. Usually MANY times a week. The dreaded call from that phone number you do not recognize or an "Unknown Number" on your caller ID. Then you are turning down an offer to extend your car's warranty or a donation to something you have probably already supported this year.
Comments / 0