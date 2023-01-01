The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) is improving the process for Unemployment Insurance customers to get their 1099-G form this tax season. NYSDOL will be automatically mailing the form to New Yorkers who claimed benefits in 2022 and have not opted to receive the form electronically. The 1099-G provides the total amount of money a customer received in benefits during the year, as well as any adjustments or tax withholding made to those benefits. In the past, customers would have to contact the Department by phone to receive the 1099-G by mail. Customers can expect the forms to arrive in mailboxes by the end of January 2023. This new process is part of NYSDOL’s ongoing effort to improve customer experience.

