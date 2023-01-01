ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

westsidenewsny.com

Veterans honored in Riga on Wreaths Across America Day

Saturday, December 17, marked Riga’s third year participating in National Wreaths Across America Day. The day’s events started at Riga Cemetery at 11 a.m. Shaun Smith, his daughter Macey, and Girl Scout Troop 60487 performed a ceremony and presented the eight ceremonial wreaths. Ben Wermuth rounded out the ceremony by playing Taps. At the conclusion, 95 wreaths were laid in honor of the veterans buried there, some dating back to the Revolutionary War.
RIGA, NY
AARP Tax-Aide offers free tax return prep

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will be providing in-person tax return preparation free of charge, with a focus on taxpayers who are over age 50 and have low to moderate income. Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to make sure they know about and understand the latest changes and additions to the tax code.
SPENCERPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gas tax holiday in NY set to expire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Gas prices have been straining consumers’ wallets almost all year, and now the gas tax holiday is set to expire this weekend. State lawmakers could extend the holiday, but there are no clear signs they will, and they’re running out of time. Without an extension, New Yorkers could see a price spike of about 16 cents per gallon.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

NewYork-Presbyterian nurses reach tentative agreement as nurses at other city hospitals still intend to strike

Nearly 4,000 union nurses at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital have reached a tentative agreement on a contract, while approximately 12,000 nurses at seven other hospitals will move forward with their intention to strike beginning January 9. New York State Nurses Association members at NewYork-Presbyterian reached a tentative deal just hours before their...
The Jewish Press

Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again

Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
BUFFALO, NY
NYSDOL announces new process to make tax season easier for customers

The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) is improving the process for Unemployment Insurance customers to get their 1099-G form this tax season. NYSDOL will be automatically mailing the form to New Yorkers who claimed benefits in 2022 and have not opted to receive the form electronically. The 1099-G provides the total amount of money a customer received in benefits during the year, as well as any adjustments or tax withholding made to those benefits. In the past, customers would have to contact the Department by phone to receive the 1099-G by mail. Customers can expect the forms to arrive in mailboxes by the end of January 2023. This new process is part of NYSDOL’s ongoing effort to improve customer experience.
DMV extends validity of commercial learner permit

To build on the state’s efforts to reduce barriers and support the commercial driver industry amid a national driver shortage, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has expanded the validity of the commercial learner permit (CLP) from six months to one year. Previously, applicants were issued a CLP that was valid for 180 days with the option of renewing it for an additional 180 days. CLPs will now be valid for 365 days.
NBC New York

Historic Swearing in on New Year's Day for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

New York Governor Kathy Hochul was sworn in for her first elected term on Sunday, making history as the first woman elected to the position in the state. The Democrat, launching her term as the 57th governor of New York, said her goals were to increase public safety and to make the state more affordable.
NEW YORK STATE
Big Frog 104

Leave Me Alone: New 2023 Law Will Help New Yorkers With Telemarketers.

A new law on the books for 2023 in the state of New York will make it a little easier for you to deal with those annoying telemarketer calls. It happens to all of us. Usually MANY times a week. The dreaded call from that phone number you do not recognize or an "Unknown Number" on your caller ID. Then you are turning down an offer to extend your car's warranty or a donation to something you have probably already supported this year.
NEW YORK STATE

