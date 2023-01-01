ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Tanya Tucker and Franklin, TN Company to Appear in Rose Bowl Parade

By Donna Vissman
Maury County Source
 2 days ago
photo by Derrek Kupish

If you are planning on watching the Rose Bowl parade on New Year’s day, be on the lookout for a local Franklin company.

photo by Michael Gomez

Ed James of Think Big Stuff® and his team appeared last year, as part of the opening of the 2022 Rose Parade. They created large field flags or spirit flags for both the opening and closing Ceremonies, which will be used again this year at the 134th Rose Parade, on Monday, January 2, 2023.

This year they also created large Rose Parade theme poster replicas for the post parade Float Fest to be held at Pasadena High School.

You will also spot country artist, Tanya Tucker who will perform her new critically-acclaimed “Ready As I’ll Never Be” during the Grand Finale of the parade. In true Tanya style, she’ll be arriving at The Mansion Entertainment Group float on a Black Friesian horse!

Tanya will then be joined by Los Angeles’ First AME Praise Team choir for the performance of “Ready As I’ll Never Be,” which was produced by Shooter Jennings and Brandi Carlile.

Watch the Rose Bowl Parade on NBC from 11:30 am – 1 pm EST.

Maury County Source

Maury County Source

