ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Blue Raiders End 2022 With A ‘100 Miles of Hate’ Hoops Victory

By Adam Brown
Maury County Source
Maury County Source
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zf3LB_0k071wsW00
Photo Via Goblueraiders.com

FINAL:

MTSU 65

WKU 60

MURFREESBORO Tenn. – The biggest rivalry in Conference USA was renewed New Year’s Eve as Middle Tennessee State University and Western Kentucky squared off on the hardwood in the 143rd edition of “The 100 Miles of Hate.”

Middle did not come out of the gates with the energy you would expect for this game, shooting only 25% from the field in the first half and 7% from three-point range. The Blue Raiders did out rebound The Hilltoppers, but it was not enough as Western took a 27-19 lead to the locker room.

The second half began with MTSU holding WKU scoreless until they were able to cut their lead down to just one point. After some back and forth the teams were still only in the 30s until the 11-minute mark. At 7:53 an Eli Lawrence jumper put Middle up, and The Blue Raiders never looked back and ended 2022 by beating their archrival by a final score of 65-60.

Emmanuel Akot led WKU in points with 14, while Jamarion Sharp led The Hilltoppers with eight rebounds. MTSU’s Teafale Lenard Jr. led all scorers with 19 points, and Blue Raider veteran, Eli Lawrence, led all players with 11 rebounds.

Lenard Jr. also had the highlight play for The Raiders that you can watch below.

This is what MTSU Head Coach, Nick McDevitt, had to say post-game (via goblueraiders.com)

“I just told our team I was so proud, obviously of the win, but (also) the way we won the game. We didn’t shoot it very well in the first half. We were 9-of-36 from the floor, 1-for-13 from behind the arc, and it did not affect the way were defending. We only made nine shots, but they had only made 11.

“I just thought how hard we were playing, and the way were playing, it didn’t affect our energy. And that was really important. Those are the moments I think that teams that aren’t very tough, that don’t play very hard, it’s not 27-19 at halftime, it’s 37-19 at halftime. You’re going to have to try to beat a team like that by 20 in a half, and that’s hard to do.

“Shot it well in the second half. Everybody was able to play hard and well because of some of the contributions we were getting from guys that were subbing into the game. Tyler Millin, Jestin Porter, Jared Jones, his last two games have been terrific and as a result, we’re not having to play some guys 35 minutes to where they’re gassed late. Eli with a double-double, had a big boy rebound late in the game. We just got a lot from a lot of different guys.”

The Blue Raiders’ next game is against UTSA, on the road, at 7:00pm on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
atozsports.com

Why Tennessee is set to be a top 10 football team again in 2023

Tennessee football just wrapped up an amazing 11-2 season. 2022 will be remembered as one of the great years in modern Vol football history. But, can they do it again in 2023? On the Big Orange Gameday Reaction show, former Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton and I talked about some reasons why UT could be in for another special season in the coming year. Check out the conversation in the YouTube video below…
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

How Vanderbilt football once again failed to shape its future

Another year, another unpleasant season for Vanderbilt football. The Commodores went 5-7 in 2022, a performance that kept them out of the bowl season (a fact that should leave no one surprised). But, while the run was objectively mediocre, Vanderbilt’s recent standards still left some silver lining to be taken from it.
NASHVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Empire Elite Athletics officially opens for business

Former Power Athletics employees and students make move to new gymnastics and cheer program. Cookeville – Empire Elite Athletics (EEA) officially opened the doors on their 1824 Browns Mill Road location, according to Alyssa Wheeler, owner of EEA. With the fall of Power Athletics, staff and students were forced to search out a new avenue to showcase their skills and to jumpstart a new era for gymnastics and cheer in the Upper Cumberland.
COOKEVILLE, TN
WSMV

Iowa linebacker’s grandfather killed in Midtown Friday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Friday night in Midtown. According to MNPD, 76-year-old William Smith Jr., of Waterloo, Iowa, was attempting to cross West End Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Friday night when he was struck by a hotel passenger van. Smith was walking with his family when he decided to cross the road, unable to hear his family’s attempts to stop him due to the rain.
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

Nashville LGBT Chamber is Now Tennessee Pride Chamber

The Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce is expanding operations throughout Tennessee growing into the Tennessee Pride Chamber. The Tennessee Pride Chamber represents over 400 corporations, small businesses, and individual LGBTQ+ and allied professionals in Tennessee. The members are concentrated around Nashville, but the organization already has partnerships and members in Franklin, Murfreesboro, Chattanooga, Memphis, Knoxville and other cities and counties all over the Tri-Star State.
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

MTSU Names Mark Clark Executive Director of Development

Middle Tennessee State University has named Mark Clark executive director for development, a position responsible for leading fundraising efforts for the university. A West Tennessee native who most recently worked at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Clark supervises the university’s constituent-based development officers in his new role, each serving an academic college, as well as the annual giving and stewardship team.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Missing Shelbyville Woman in Middle Tennessee

(BEDFORD COUNTY, TN) Shelbyville Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Celia Caitlin Nunn. Ms. Nunn has been missing since Christmas Eve, December 24th, 2022. She was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie that read “Fire Fighter’s Daughter” on the back, blue jeans with the back pockets bedazzled in sequins, and black steel-toed shoes. Ms. Nunn has short hair that styled in a pixie cut, green eyes and pale white skin. Authorities say she needs glasses and cannot see well without them.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

New Food, Salon and More at Factory at Franklin

The Factory at Franklin has announced new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. In addition, longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus. “We are excited about these four best-in-class businesses...
FRANKLIN, TN
Maury County Source

What You Need to Know About Monster Jam 2023

Monster Jam is returning to Nashville for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, January 7 & Sunday, January 8, 2023. Here’s what you need to know. It’s the 30th anniversary of Monster Jam featuring world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. The 12,000-pound...
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Rickey Gene Nolan

Rickey Gene Nolan, age 67, husband of Pam Neeley Nolan, was a resident of Columbia, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Friday morning at home, in the arms of his loving wife after a brief battle with cancer. Born July 15, 1955 in Columbia, TN, Rickey was the son of the...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Jeremiah Ray Richardson

Jeremiah Ray Richardson, infant son of Jared Ray Richardson and Tiffany Robin Webb Richardson, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center. In addition to his parents, Jeremiah is survived by grandparents, Chris and Paula Richardson of Madagascar and Lee and Robin Webb of Newport, Tennessee, aunt, Richae Richardson, uncle and aunt, Chris Webb (Natalie), great grandparents, Jerry and Vickie Richardson and Don and Linda Clenney, great aunt, Jere Richardson, great uncle and aunt, Darryl and Stephanie Clenney, many friends and church family of the Pentecostals of Columbia, Tennessee.
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage to Host Battle of New Orleans Commemoration

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will host its annual Battle of New Orleans Commemoration from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 with a keynote address from a former Marine Officer and recently retired Nashville attorney, as well as a line-up of activities for the family. Grounds Passes to the site will be free to the public with the wreath-laying ceremony at 1 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

TN man scammed out of $20,000

Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

WEATHER On Behalf of the NWS..We apologize

Well apparently no one, including the NWS saw this coming until it was too late. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 TNZ005>009-023>029-056-057-059-062-261800- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0011.221226T1154Z-221226T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman- Williamson-Rutherford- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, and La Vergne 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below freezing temperatures will allow snowfall to quickly accumulate on roadways. Though snowfall amounts are still expected to be around an inch or less, travel impacts are expected within the advisory area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

Maury County Source

Maury County, TN
625
Followers
3K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

The Maury County Source is a local portal for news, weather, events and all things Columbia, Spring Hill, Mt. Pleasant, and other localities

 https://maurycountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy