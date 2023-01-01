Read full article on original website
20 Year Old Pittsburgh Walmart Closes - Online Auction For Store Items Starts January 3rdTy D.Pittsburgh, PA
Merchandise From Unexpectedly-Closed, Longstanding Walmart Location Up For Online Public Auction Beginning January 3rdJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Reported Health Update Released
Doctors are treating Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin at a Cincinnati hospital. And reporters on the scene are starting to gather... The post Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Reported Health Update Released appeared first on Outsider.
RUMOR: Raiders ready to trade Derek Carr, but there’s a catch
The Derek Carr era is all but over for the Las Vegas Raiders. Exactly what the future holds for him remains unclear. It would make complete sense for the Raiders to recoup some value for Derek Carr via trade. That’s exactly what they’ll be looking into in the near future, based on the report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
NFL Odds: Top picks for Week 17 as Steelers take down Ravens on SNF
This week, the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Baltimore where they must defeat their archrivals in order to keep their faint playoff hopes alive. Across the NFL, the Broncos will look to bounce back from a demoralizing defeat when they take on one of the top teams in the league in the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s going to be a fun Sunday for football to kick off the new year, keep reading to see my best NFL picks to earn some profit as well!
What channel is Bills vs. Bengals on today? Schedule, time for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 17
The last "Monday Night Football" matchup of the 2022 season is a doozy. The No. 1 seed in the AFC is still up for grabs, and the Bills anad Bengals are still in the running for the ever-important first-round bye (and home-field advantage). Monday night's matchup between the two squads could be a deciding game for that spot.
Steelers playoff picture: Pittsburgh's updated AFC wild-card chances after win over Ravens
The Steelers just refuse to leave the AFC playoff picture. Pittsburgh went into Baltimore on Sunday facing potential playoff elimination and marched down the field in the final minutes of the game, scoring a go-ahead touchdown and holding on to win 16-13 against the Ravens. With the win, the Steelers stay alive in the AFC playoff picture.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Christian Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Chris Olave more WRs impacting Week 17 start-or-sit calls
With Sunday's kickoff on the horizon, fantasy football owners are doing their last-minute checks of the Week 17 injury report for multiple wide receivers, including Christian Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Chris Olave, Tyler Lockett, and Jerry Jeudy. All of these WRs would be in lineups if they're active, so knowing the latest updates is key before locking in start 'em, sit 'em decisions for the championship round of the fantasy playoffs.
NFL World Speculating About Another Coaching Trade
The NFL World believes that the New Orleans Saints will probably trade former head coach Sean Payton this offseason. Reports suggest that the Saints will ask for a first round pick in return for Payton. But is Payton the only coach who could fetch a big haul?. The NFL World...
Steelers' Cameron Heyward follows 'bulls---' unnecessary roughness penalty with a Minkah Fitpatrick sideline spat
Things always seem to get a little chippy when the Steelers play the Ravens. Pittsburgh defensive tackle Cameron Heyward put that theory to the test on Sunday, getting into it with pair of Baltimore linemen deep in the second quarter of the AFC North foes latest matchup. On third and...
How did Jarrett Stidham play today? Raiders backup exposes vaunted 49ers defense in standout showing despite loss
The Raiders had little more than pride at stake when head coach Josh McDaniels named Jarrett Stidham the starting quarterback for the last two weeks of the season. A clash with the 49ers — and their vaunted defense — loomed in Week 17. It was hard to envision Vegas, led by a career backup, getting much of anything against its rivals, even in the friendly confines of Allegiant Stadium.
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 17 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to one week and one game. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and which teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended on Sunday of Week 17.
NFL World Not Happy With Week 18 Schedule Rumor
The National Football League has yet to announce which game will be flexed into the Sunday Night Football timeslot for Week 18. But according to a report, the final game of the AFC South's season, featuring the Jaguars and the Titans, will not be flexed. "Hearing #Jaguars on #SNF is...
NFL Power Rankings Week 18: Green Bay Packers climb, New York Jets crash
Who is the No. 1 team in the NFL? It’s more challenging to choose just one after a chaotic Week
Patriots playoff picture: New England's updated AFC wild-card chances to win No. 7 seed
The Patriots needed to beat the Dolphins in Week 17 to keep their playoff hopes alive. Mission accomplished. New England earned a tightly contested 23-21 victory over Miami thanks to a strong effort from the team's defense. Kyle Dugger had a key pick-six against Teddy Bridgewater that gave the Patriots a 16-14 second-half lead.
NFL picks, predictions for Week 18: Jaguars take down Titans; Bills eliminate Patriots; Bengals beat Ravens
How do you make picks in Week 18 of the NFL season?. In some ways, it's almost tougher than Week 1. Some teams have everything to play for, ranging from home-field advantage to a divisional title to a wild-card spot. Others have the option of resting starters. It makes for a messy week of picks, especially when those decisions can be made in real time based on other results.
Nick Foles injury update: Colts QB carted off vs. Giants after Kayvon Thibodeaux sack
The Colts planned to play Nick Foles at quarterback for the rest of the season after benching Matt Ryan for him. However, Foles suffered a serious-looking injury in Indianapolis' Week 17 game against the Giants that may change the team's plans at the position. Foles was hurt late in the...
NFL power rankings: Chiefs, 49ers overtake Eagles, Bills as new 1-2; Packers, Steelers, Patriots cling to life for Week 18
Week 17 in the NFL brought a few more answers to what teams will be continuing to participate in the playoffs toward Super Bowl 57 after the 2022 regular season ends next Saturday and Sunday. The calendar has turned 2023 making it feel like the playoffs are already here. Five...
Purdy calls joining Marino in record book 'pretty cool'
49ers rookie Brock Purdy wears No. 13 in honor of Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer Dan Marino and now the 23-year-old shares an interesting stat with one of the best quarterbacks to ever. Purdy joins Marino as the only QBs since 1950 with at least two touchdown passes and a...
Fantasy RB Rankings Week 18: Who to start, sit at running back in standard, PPR fantasy football leagues
Happy New Year, everyone! Turning the calendar to a new year gives us a chance to start fresh, and tens of millions of fantasy football owners will be doing just that this Sunday. The majority will be moving from their season-long fantasy league to DFS tournaments, whether big millionaire-maker tourneys or small, casual Showdowns, but some fantasy owners — the ones in the fewer than 10 percent of leagues — find themselves battling for a title this weekend. Regardless of where you stand, we have our Week 18 fantasy RB rankings for both standard and PPR formats right here, right now like a one-stop shop.
Packers playoff picture: Green Bay's updated NFC wild-card chances hinge on Week 18 game vs. Lions
In the history of the NFL, 183 teams have begun the season with a 4-8 record. Only one has ever reached the playoffs. There could be at least one more joining that exclusive company in 2022. The Packers got off to a dismal start this season and watched as the...
