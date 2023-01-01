ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Top picks for Week 17 as Steelers take down Ravens on SNF

This week, the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Baltimore where they must defeat their archrivals in order to keep their faint playoff hopes alive. Across the NFL, the Broncos will look to bounce back from a demoralizing defeat when they take on one of the top teams in the league in the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s going to be a fun Sunday for football to kick off the new year, keep reading to see my best NFL picks to earn some profit as well!
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Christian Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Chris Olave more WRs impacting Week 17 start-or-sit calls

With Sunday's kickoff on the horizon, fantasy football owners are doing their last-minute checks of the Week 17 injury report for multiple wide receivers, including Christian Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Chris Olave, Tyler Lockett, and Jerry Jeudy. All of these WRs would be in lineups if they're active, so knowing the latest updates is key before locking in start 'em, sit 'em decisions for the championship round of the fantasy playoffs.
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Another Coaching Trade

The NFL World believes that the New Orleans Saints will probably trade former head coach Sean Payton this offseason. Reports suggest that the Saints will ask for a first round pick in return for Payton. But is Payton the only coach who could fetch a big haul?. The NFL World...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sporting News

How did Jarrett Stidham play today? Raiders backup exposes vaunted 49ers defense in standout showing despite loss

The Raiders had little more than pride at stake when head coach Josh McDaniels named Jarrett Stidham the starting quarterback for the last two weeks of the season. A clash with the 49ers — and their vaunted defense — loomed in Week 17. It was hard to envision Vegas, led by a career backup, getting much of anything against its rivals, even in the friendly confines of Allegiant Stadium.
Sporting News

NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 17 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is down to one week and one game. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and which teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended on Sunday of Week 17.
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Week 18 Schedule Rumor

The National Football League has yet to announce which game will be flexed into the Sunday Night Football timeslot for Week 18. But according to a report, the final game of the AFC South's season, featuring the Jaguars and the Titans, will not be flexed. "Hearing #Jaguars on #SNF is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Sporting News

Patriots playoff picture: New England's updated AFC wild-card chances to win No. 7 seed

The Patriots needed to beat the Dolphins in Week 17 to keep their playoff hopes alive. Mission accomplished. New England earned a tightly contested 23-21 victory over Miami thanks to a strong effort from the team's defense. Kyle Dugger had a key pick-six against Teddy Bridgewater that gave the Patriots a 16-14 second-half lead.
Sporting News

NFL picks, predictions for Week 18: Jaguars take down Titans; Bills eliminate Patriots; Bengals beat Ravens

How do you make picks in Week 18 of the NFL season?. In some ways, it's almost tougher than Week 1. Some teams have everything to play for, ranging from home-field advantage to a divisional title to a wild-card spot. Others have the option of resting starters. It makes for a messy week of picks, especially when those decisions can be made in real time based on other results.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Purdy calls joining Marino in record book 'pretty cool'

49ers rookie Brock Purdy wears No. 13 in honor of Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer Dan Marino and now the 23-year-old shares an interesting stat with one of the best quarterbacks to ever. Purdy joins Marino as the only QBs since 1950 with at least two touchdown passes and a...
Sporting News

Fantasy RB Rankings Week 18: Who to start, sit at running back in standard, PPR fantasy football leagues

Happy New Year, everyone! Turning the calendar to a new year gives us a chance to start fresh, and tens of millions of fantasy football owners will be doing just that this Sunday. The majority will be moving from their season-long fantasy league to DFS tournaments, whether big millionaire-maker tourneys or small, casual Showdowns, but some fantasy owners — the ones in the fewer than 10 percent of leagues — find themselves battling for a title this weekend. Regardless of where you stand, we have our Week 18 fantasy RB rankings for both standard and PPR formats right here, right now like a one-stop shop.

