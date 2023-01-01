ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

Elon Musk Snubs the Most Powerful Club in The World

Elon Musk became the most influential CEO in the world this year. Some people will even go so far as to say that he is the most powerful boss in the world. He is involved in companies that are at the heart of technological innovations such as Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report and SpaceX. And he owns Twitter (TWTR) - Get Free Report, considered the town square of our time.
AOL Corp

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tells workers not to worry about 'stock market craziness'

For Tesla (TSLA) investors, they finally have an Elon Musk sighting in the building. As first reported by EV blog Electrek, Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent a letter to employees last night, thanking them for their hard work. Musk sends out an end-of-year memo to employees every year, and just...
Digital Trends

Apple’s rumored car could cost the same as a Tesla Model S

Rumors have been swirling around for years regarding Apple’s plans for an electric, self-driving car. The latest report, which arrived on Tuesday via a usually reliable source, suggests Apple has scaled back its plan for an autonomous car, with some elements yet to be agreed upon. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman...
News Channel Nebraska

Elon Musk has lost a bigger fortune than anyone in history

Elon Musk's wealth destruction has become historic. The CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter is worth $137 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, good enough for second place on the list of the world's richest behind LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault. But at its peak in November 2021, Musk's net worth was $340 billion.
NASDAQ

