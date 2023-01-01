Read full article on original website
Women's Health
What are the best exercises to help with mental health – specifically anxiety and depression?
The expert: Alice Liveing, personal trainer, author, Give Me Strength founder and Women's Health Collective panellist. Here’s a sobering stat: roughly 1 in 4 people in the UK will experience a mental health problem each year, according to mental health charity Mind. Of those, 5.9 in every 100 people will experience general anxiety disorder, and 3.3 in 100 will experience depression. 7.8 in 100 will experience mixed anxiety and depression.
'I'm a Therapist, These are My 3 Tips for Good Mental Health at Christmas'
Dr. Jennifer Guttman explains how to stop people-pleasing and protect your wellbeing this Christmas.
Health Signs of Excessive Alcohol Use
I quit drinking almost 7 years ago. Before that, I never understood that my body was struggling with alcohol use. After I got sober, it was really noticeable how much better I felt. I was shocked to see that some mysterious health problems I was having disappeared when I got sober. I know I’m not alone in this and I also know that alcohol use is only getting worse.
psychologytoday.com
An Overnighter Can Help Depression
"Depression" is an umbrella term that probably covers four or more illnesses researchers are investigating. If you suspect you are depressed, it's important to look closely at all your health habits, which include sleep, diet, and exercise. Six studies on the sleep/light cure, called "triple chronotherapy," concluded that it provided...
Mindfulness Matters: Simple Techniques Can Help You Stay Present
Have you ever felt like you were living life on autopilot? Never being fully present, either distracted by thinking about the past or obsessing over the unknowns of the future. When we aren’t able to be present, our days get hijacked by our worrying minds and we miss out on all that life has to offer. Practicing mindfulness to stay present is a great way to improve your headspace and overall quality of life.
Therapists give their top tips for overcoming depression after a breakup
It's natural to feel sad after a breakup, but if this sadness lasts for more than two weeks, it could be depression.
New Alzheimer's Drug Brings Hope—and Tough Choices for Patients, Caregivers
For those now grappling with Alzheimer's, lecanemab holds out the promise of slowing the disease's progress. Are the modest benefits worth the risks?
psychologytoday.com
Your Brain on Stress
Both chronic and everyday stress affect our brain and cognitive functioning. Response to stress may be sex-related. Additional stress from the holiday season can be managed and/or avoided. Long-term stress effects on the brain. Research on stress and its effect on the body and brain has been done for many...
outsidetheboxmom.com
Mental Health: 5 Foods to help improve depression
Depression is a serious mental illness that affects millions of people across the globe. It can be challenging to identify or treat, but there are some things you can do to help yourself feel better. If you’re looking for the best-prescribed treatments for your depression, medambien provides the best solutions....
Psych Centra
How to Practice STOP Mindfulness
The “STOP” acronym stands for stop, take a breath, observe, and proceed. This four-step technique can take a minute or less. Mindfulness has a number of well-recorded benefits. There are many ways to practice mindfulness, the STOP technique being one popular method. If you’re feeling stressed, overwhelmed, or...
wdfxfox34.com
The Meaning of Mental Health – What You Need to Know to Improve Yours
Originally Posted On: https://loreoflife.com/the-meaning-of-mental-health/. Mental health has often been spoken about in hushed tones or, even worse, not at all. It has been considered a ‘taboo’ subject, where people were afraid to ask questions or didn’t know how to talk about it. This mysteriousness is unfortunate because everyone needs mental health support at some point in their life. The secrecy and stigma around these topics often prevent people from seeking this support.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Extinguishing Diabetes Burnout
Anyone with diabetes can relate to the stress of dealing with the unrelenting daily demands of self-management. Deciding what and when to eat, measuring blood glucose, fitting in exercise, scheduling medications — you live your life to the drumbeat of these routines. You devote significant mental energy to keeping diabetes in check every hour of the day, and for many it can lead to diabetes burnout.
beingpatient.com
Your Questions on Alzheimer’s Sundowning Symptoms, Answered
Alzheimer’s and dementia experts tackle reader questions on Alzheimer’s sundowning symptoms. What stage of Alzheimer’s is sundowning? What are the early signs, how long does it last, how common is it, are their medications for it, and what time of day does it start? We put our readers’ most pressing questions about sundowning syndrome and its symptoms in people with Alzheimer’s and dementia to experts. Here’s what we learned.
Medical News Today
What to know about the effects of alcohol on the eyes
Excessive alcohol consumption can negatively affect the eyes, leading to rapid eye movement, double vision, and potential blindness. Experts associate alcohol consumption with several social, mental, and physical issues. Excessive alcohol drinking can lead to vision issues, including blindness. The effects may be short term, such as blurred or double...
allnurses.com
How to Manage Caregiver Burnout When Caring for Loved Ones Living with Dementia
Specializes in Acute Care, Geriatrics, Community Health. Has 9 years experience. Caring for loved ones with dementia is no easy task. It often requires significant time, dedication, commitment, and sacrifice. Caregivers are often left emotionally and physically drained. It is not uncommon for caregivers to experience feelings of burnout over time. Yet, many need to learn how to recognize or manage the signs.
verywellmind.com
Understanding Binge Eating and ADHD
Research shows that people struggling with an eating disorder, especially bulimia nervosa or binge eating, are more likely to have comorbid ADHD. While those studies haven’t confirmed that ADHD causes those eating disorders, the data suggests that it can put someone at a higher risk of developing disordered eating habits.
What I Wish I Knew About Adjusting My Type 2 Diabetes Management Plan
'My diabetes doesn’t change, but my plan does.'
curetoday.com
I Can’t Jump on the Bandwagon of CBD for Cancer Care
I am not allowed to use CBD products, so when my oncology team recommended I try them, it gave me pause. CBD seems to be all the hype these days, but is there more to be considered than simply jumping on the bandwagon and using it?. I had to make...
Wbaltv.com
Woman's Doctor: Antidepressant use during pregnancy
A recent study suggests pregnant women taking many common antidepressants don't need to worry the medication may harm their child's future behavioral or cognitive neurodevelopment. Mercy Medical Center OB\GYN Dr. Abigail Dennis said the study concludes it's safe to be on antidepressants during pregnancy and said a healthy mother makes...
