Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Related
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Yardbarker
The Steelers New Franchise QB Arrives After Showing Unteachable Traits In Electrifying Week 17 Win Over Ravens
There wasn’t much to positively take out of the majority of the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-13 jaw-dropping win on Sunday night over the Baltimore Ravens. The offense couldn’t convert in the red zone and the defense was unable to contain the rushing attack from Baltimore or tight end, Mark Andrews. All of that was forgotten towards the end of the game when rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett led the offense down the field on an 11-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in a 10-yard touchdown reception from running back, Najee Harris. The young signal-caller who the organization selected in the first round last April came to play when it mattered.
Yardbarker
Browns Season Finale Against Steelers Time Announced
Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will end their regular seasons in an AFC North showdown on CBS. The NFL announced a full slate of games for week 18, with the Browns game coming on at 1 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Baltimore Ravens in week 17 to keep...
NFL Sets Kickoff Time for Browns-Steelers In Week 18
Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will end their regular seasons in an AFC North showdown on CBS with everything still on the line for the Steelers. The NFL announced a full lineup of games for week 18, with the Browns game coming on at 1 p.m. ET as many expected.
4 numbers of note from Steelers snap counts vs the Ravens
Now that we’ve had an opportunity to re-watch the Pittsburgh Steelers thrilling comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens and pour over the numbers, we wanted to share a few interesting numbers from the Steelers snap counts. Robert Spillane the iron man. The Steelers had three defensive players play all...
bestodds.com
Ravens vs. Steelers Player Props | Charlie Kolar | Week 17
The Baltimore Ravens host the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, January 1st, with the opening kickoff set for 8:00pm EDT. The Ravens are 1.5-point favorites in the matchup, with the Over/Under set at 35. Welcome to BestOdds betting breakdown where we identify performance trends to analyze teams’...
Yardbarker
Ravens — Steelers Week 17 Betting Trends
PIT: +3 (-110) | BAL: -3 (-110) Total: 36 —Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) "The Steelers have been heating up lately, winning for the fourth time in their last five outings with a 13-10 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders," FanDuel's Devon Platana wrote. Meanwhile, the Ravens bounced back from their latest loss with a 17-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons, led by an impressive defensive effort that included linebacker Roquan Smith racking up 15 total tackles (seven solo)."
Yardbarker
Ravens Promote QB Anthony Brown, Elevate WR Andy Isabella
Brown, 24, played three seasons at Boston College before transferring to Oregon. He went undrafted out of Oregon this past April. Brown later signed a rookie contract with the Ravens but was waived coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad. In 2022, Brown has appeared...
Comments / 0