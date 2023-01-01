ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Larry Brown Sports

Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

The Steelers New Franchise QB Arrives After Showing Unteachable Traits In Electrifying Week 17 Win Over Ravens

There wasn’t much to positively take out of the majority of the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-13 jaw-dropping win on Sunday night over the Baltimore Ravens. The offense couldn’t convert in the red zone and the defense was unable to contain the rushing attack from Baltimore or tight end, Mark Andrews. All of that was forgotten towards the end of the game when rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett led the offense down the field on an 11-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in a 10-yard touchdown reception from running back, Najee Harris. The young signal-caller who the organization selected in the first round last April came to play when it mattered.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Browns Season Finale Against Steelers Time Announced

Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will end their regular seasons in an AFC North showdown on CBS. The NFL announced a full slate of games for week 18, with the Browns game coming on at 1 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh Steelers took down the Baltimore Ravens in week 17 to keep...
CLEVELAND, OH
bestodds.com

Ravens vs. Steelers Player Props | Charlie Kolar | Week 17

The Baltimore Ravens host the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, January 1st, with the opening kickoff set for 8:00pm EDT. The Ravens are 1.5-point favorites in the matchup, with the Over/Under set at 35. Welcome to BestOdds betting breakdown where we identify performance trends to analyze teams’...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Ravens — Steelers Week 17 Betting Trends

PIT: +3 (-110) | BAL: -3 (-110) Total: 36 —Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) "The Steelers have been heating up lately, winning for the fourth time in their last five outings with a 13-10 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders," FanDuel's Devon Platana wrote. Meanwhile, the Ravens bounced back from their latest loss with a 17-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons, led by an impressive defensive effort that included linebacker Roquan Smith racking up 15 total tackles (seven solo)."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Ravens Promote QB Anthony Brown, Elevate WR Andy Isabella

Brown, 24, played three seasons at Boston College before transferring to Oregon. He went undrafted out of Oregon this past April. Brown later signed a rookie contract with the Ravens but was waived coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad. In 2022, Brown has appeared...
BALTIMORE, MD

