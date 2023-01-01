Read full article on original website
upstatespartans.com
Upstate Women's Basketball Remains at Home to Host the Highlanders on Wednesday Evening
USC Upstate (4-8, 1-0 Big South) vs. Raford (5-8, 1-1 Big South) G.B. Hodge Center | Spartanburg, S.C. USC Upstate and Radford have a series dating back to 2008 when the Spartans fell 76-34 in Radford, Va. Most recently, Upstate broke a seven game losing streak as they downed Radford 66-55 at Radford in the 2021-2022. Upstate trails the overall series 8-2 and trails 4-1 when hosting the Highlanders.
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Georgia - NCAA Women’s Basketball (1/2/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The defending national champions look to continue another incredible start as the calendar turns to 2023, as the No. 1 team in the nation, the South Carolina Gamecocks, begin the new year with a conference matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Watch NCAA Basketball on FuboTV (Free Trial) It is as...
Gamecocks RB hits the NCAA Transfer Portal
Rashad Amos is the latest member of the South Carolina Gamecocks football team to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Amos, who joined the program in 2020, entered the portal late Sunday afternoon. He appeared in 10 games this season, rushing twice for seven yards during the 2022 season. One went for a 2-yard loss in the Gator Bowl.
WIS-TV
WATCH: Gamecock sign flying over Clemson at Orange Bowl
City of Columbia continues inspections at Colony Apartments.
iheart.com
Foul Play Not Suspected In Charleston Attorney's Death
(Charleston, SC) -Foul play is not suspected in the death of a well-known South Carolina attorney. Forty-one-year-old David Aylor was found dead in his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The Charleston Police Department is investigating. The coroner's office says the cause and manner of death is pending.
Putting on a different uniform
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Patrol Officer Trevon Sanders has a daily duty to serve and protect his native North Charleston. “Honestly this moment right now, I know this is real I’m actually about to go back and play football,” said Ptl. Sanders. The former prep star at Garret Tech, Sanders worked […]
columbiametro.com
Et Cetera: South Carolina’s Historic Earthquake
Aug. 31, 1886, began as an ordinary hot and humid day in Charleston, South Carolina. Suddenly, at 9:50 p.m., the sultry summer night was shattered by a roaring noise, a thumping and beating of the earth, the collapse of buildings, and the screams of anguish and fear. Then, just as suddenly, quiet returned, all within a time span of about one minute. South Carolina had just experienced the largest earthquake in history in the United States east of the Appalachian Mountains.
COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
iheart.com
Some South Carolina Counties See Increase In COVID Cases
(Columbia, SC) - Several South Carolina counties are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. DHEC says numbers are up in Lexington, Kershaw, and Richland counties. Health officials say more cases are likely on the way and at-home tests are not being counted. Mask wearing and hand-washing are...
South Carolina emergency SNAP funding in place since March 2020 will end on Jan. 31
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
thejournalonline.com
SCDNR stocking trout near Columbia
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Freshwater Fisheries Section has started the process of stocking thousands of catchable-sized (8 to 11-inch) trout into the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The rainbow and brown trout that are raised in and transported from the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery in Oconee County...
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Morris Lyles named Realtor of the Year
South Carolina Realtor (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 Realtor of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia. The South Carolina Realtor of the...
WIS-TV
Free Fridays returns to Riverbanks Zoo
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with a thank you to residents of Lexington and Richland Counties. Free Fridays are returning to the zoo from Jan. through Feb starting Jan. 6. Residents of the counties can enjoy free admissions on Fridays with by showing a valid ID or property tax statement.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In South Carolina
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
counton2.com
2022: A Weather Wrap!
As the new year begins, let’s take a look back at the significant weather events that happened in the lowcountry this past year!. 2022 started off with an ice event in January. The weekend of January 21st had low temperatures within the teens and wind chills below that! A cold air mass associated with an arctic high pressure moved into the Lowcountry ahead of a mid-level trough and upper-level jet. All of this combined with freezing temperatures produced some freezing rain and ice accumulation. Ice accumulations led to hazardous road conditions, including dangerous conditions on the Ravenel Bridge, where ice began to break off suspension cables after daybreak causing them to crash down on the bridge.
iheart.com
Schedule announced for SC inauguration day events in Columbia
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will take the oath of office next month for the start of the term which will make him the longest-serving governor in state history. The 98th South Carolina Inaugural, which will celebrate the inauguration of McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and...
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Locked up
This photo sent in by a reader might be too hard to locate, but there are clues in here. We’ll offer a hint: It’s located in the middle of the state. What is it and where? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com.
The low down on the draw down on Lake Murray
CHAPIN, S.C. — Lake Murray residents are used to lower lake levels every few years, but some locals haven't experienced one quite like this before. "This is way beyond what it usually is," Luan Lam a Chapin resident said. In October, Dominion Energy tells News 19 they lowered water...
counton2.com
State, universities combine efforts to battle addiction
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Battling addiction and abuse together is the goal of a new collaboration between the state of South Carolina and its three research universities. Gov. Henry McMaster and South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) Director Sara Goldsby on Thursday announced the South Carolina Center of Excellence in Addiction.
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by local people for their service and delicious food, so make sure to pay them a visit if you haven't already.
