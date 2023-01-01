As the new year begins, let’s take a look back at the significant weather events that happened in the lowcountry this past year!. 2022 started off with an ice event in January. The weekend of January 21st had low temperatures within the teens and wind chills below that! A cold air mass associated with an arctic high pressure moved into the Lowcountry ahead of a mid-level trough and upper-level jet. All of this combined with freezing temperatures produced some freezing rain and ice accumulation. Ice accumulations led to hazardous road conditions, including dangerous conditions on the Ravenel Bridge, where ice began to break off suspension cables after daybreak causing them to crash down on the bridge.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO