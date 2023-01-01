On a day and night with perhaps the best pair of College Football Playoff semifinal matchups, of course the second game would come down to a kick. Ohio State had marched to the Georgia 32 and given itself with a shot to kick a game-winning field goal with eight seconds left. It would be a 50-yard try by Noah Ruggles to send the No. 4 Buckeyes to the national championship game and end No. 1 Georgia's bid for a repeat.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO