Santa Cruz, CA

'Atmospheric river' dumps heavy rain, snow across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could...
CALIFORNIA STATE
4 alive in 'miracle' after car plunges off California cliff

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — A 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived Monday after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks, officials said. The Tesla sedan plummeted...
MONTARA, CA
NY Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO. * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...The Long Island south shore bays. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions...
NEW YORK STATE
Last Day Of 2022 Is 2Nd Wettest Day In San Francisco History

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The last day of 2022 is going into the record books as the second wettest day on record in the city of San Francisco. Jan Null, certified meteorologist with Golden Gate Weather Services, said late Saturday night that San Francisco received 5.46 inches of rain on Saturday, just shy of the all-time record of 5.54 inches of rain set on Nov. 5, 1994.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Foothill Road Closed Due To Flooding

PLEASANTON (BCN) Flooding has closed a major roadway in Pleasanton, according to an alert from the Pleasanton Police Department. Foothill Road is closed between Bernal Avenue and W. Las Positas Boulevard as of 6:55 a.m. Monday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area and plan alternative routes. Copyright...
PLEASANTON, CA
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Roads Close As Crews Focus On Mud Removal, Other Repairs

DANVILLE (BCN) Two roads in Danville continue to be closed on Monday as storms pummel the area. El Capitan between Mustang Drive and Brookside Drive is closed. Blackhawk Road between Diablo Creek Place and Jillian Way is also closed, though PG&E crews were making repairs in hopes of re-opening on Monday evening, a Danville spokesperson said.
DANVILLE, CA
Alcosta Boulevard Closed Through Sunday Morning Due To Flooding

SAN RAMON (BCN) Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon will remain closed through at least Sunday morning due to flooding and debris in the roadway. San Ramon police said Saturday night that the closure is from Iron Horse Trail to Stagecoach Road. Estimated time of reopening the roadway is midday Sunday,...
SAN RAMON, CA
TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN RUSK COUNTY IS. The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of. the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CST...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Missing hiker, 63, found dead in Southern California park

BREA, Calif. (AP) — A missing 63-year-old hiker has been found dead in a sprawling Southern California wilderness park, authorities said. Jeffrey Morton's body was discovered Saturday afternoon in Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said. The search for Morton began Friday afternoon after...
BREA, CA

