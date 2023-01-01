Read full article on original website
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for California with Second Atmospheric River
National Weather Force has issued another Long-Range Weather Advisory for California with another Atmospheric River that will last from the end of this next weekend (January 7-8) and through the middle part of the month, with multiple storm systems in a line, including the entire major metropolitan areas under either an extreme or emergency risk for flooding and mountain snow, including the Reno/Tahoe areas. This is another Raiden Storm Pattern, but since it will envelope a lot of the month, it will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of January 2023 so read on for details …
Storm wallops Tahoe region with over 4 feet of snow in spots
The atmospheric river that just slammed the Bay Area and the Lake Tahoe region left some massive snowfall numbers.
New map shows Valley areas at risk for mudslides and flooding
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has launched an interactive map showing which areas are at risk of experiencing mudslides and flooding.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Rain and snow cause chaos in Northern California
A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California this weekend. The so-called atmospheric river storm was pulling in a long and wide plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean. Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads across Northern California. There were also wide-reaching road closures.
Why the Cosumnes River is unlike most in California
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — California is known for its big droughts, but the most recent storm has reminded us flooding is also part of the Golden State's weather history. The New Year's Eve storm actually started Friday with a moderately wet but warm storm. Initial snow levels were lower — around 5,000 feet — but would move up the Sierra to above 8,000 feet by Friday night. This created a "rain on snow" scenario with some lower elevation snow melting and adding additional water to the runoff.
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.
(CNN) - Heavy rain and snowmelt swamped highways in Northern California on Saturday, authorities reported. US Highway 101 was blocked in both directions in South San Francisco because "water is not receding due to non-stop rains and high tides," the California Highway Patrol reported. After floodwaters receded, the highway reopened Saturday evening, the CHP reported.
Evacuation warnings amid flooding after California storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Residents of a Northern California community were ordered to evacuate ahead of imminent flooding, and evacuation warnings were in place elsewhere in rural parts of the region on New Year’s Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways. Even after the storm moved through, major flooding occurred in agricultural areas about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Sacramento, where rivers swelled beyond their banks and inundated dozens of cars along State Route 99. Emergency crews rescued motorists on New Year’s Eve into Sunday morning and the highway remained closed. Crews on Sunday found one person dead inside a submerged vehicle near Route 99, Dan Quiggle, deputy fire chief for operations for Cosumnes Community Service District Fire Department, told The Sacramento Bee. Sacramento County authorities issued an evacuation order late Sunday for residents of the low-lying community of Point Pleasant near Interstate 5, citing imminent and dangerous flooding. Residents of the nearby communities of Glanville Tract and Franklin Pond were told to prepare to leave before more roadways are cut off by rising water and evacuation becomes impossible.
Highway 1 closures remain in Santa Cruz, Big Sur area
The record-setting atmospheric river that slammed the San Francisco Bay Area as well as surrounding areas caused multiple road closures throughout the region due to flooding, downed trees and sinkholes.
SFGate
'Atmospheric river' dumps heavy rain, snow across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could...
Report: 1 found dead in car submerged in water on California's Hwy. 99
California's Highway 99 near Sacramento reopened Sunday night after a lake of water covered the roadway amid a historic atmospheric river event.
Surfer Shreds Lake Tahoe Waves As Atmospheric River Surges
As the saying goes, when life throws you lemons you should just make lemonade. And when the weather outside is weather and there’s an epic storm surge, then maybe you should just hop on your surfboard and get so pitted on some tasty waves and a cool buzz. That’s precisely what this surfer in California just did.
SFGate
KCRA.com
Northern California Forecast: Timeline for heavier rain on Saturday
Rain intensity is increasing along the California coast and will spread inland through this a.m. Rain will be heavy at times through morning into midday before tapering in the afternoon. The Sierra is expecting a change over from rain to snow. Snow levels will lower from 8,500 feet to roughly...
SFGate
SFGate
Phys.org
Miracle or mirage? Atmospheric rivers end California drought year with heavy snow and rain
After the driest start to any year on record, California will end 2022 with snow-capped mountains, soaked roadways and—in some places—flood warnings. The soggy end to an otherwise bone-dry year came as something of a surprise. Only weeks earlier, officials sounded the alarm about a rare third appearance of La Niña—a climate pattern in the tropical Pacific that is often associated with dry conditions in the state. On Thursday, skiers in Mammoth enjoyed some of the deepest snow in the nation, while in Los Angeles, a steady drizzle signaled stronger storms to come.
iheart.com
kymkemp.com
Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies
Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
KSBW.com
Highway 9 closed north of Bear Creek due to landslide
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Caltrans and the CHP are currently on the scene of a highway closure on Highway 9, north of Bear Creek. The closure is due to a landslide and authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area. The closure is from Bear Creek Road at Star...
5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
