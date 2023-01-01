Read full article on original website
Related
Henrico County wants your suggestions to make Short Pump traffic safer
If you've gotten a headache from congested Short Pump traffic, you're not alone. Henrico County is now looking to make traffic in this area safer and wants public input -- but time to give your thoughts is running out.
Henrico gets $6.2 million for Lambert Way extension, bus shelters
A federal budget signed last week will net Henrico County a $6.2 million windfall in funding for a road expansion in Glover Park and new bus shelters across the county.
NBC12
Benjamin Harrison Bridge will close nightly starting Jan. 5
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Benjamin Harrison Bridge in Charles City and Prince George will close to traffic at night for aerial cable installation. Motorists are asked to follow the detours set in place during the nightly closures. Northbound Route 156/106 - Take Jordan Point Road (Route 156) south...
Drunk driver hits Goochland emergency crews responding to another crash
A Goochland man told 8News about a shocking crash Friday, in which emergency vehicles responding to a struck pedestrian were themselves hit by a drunk driver.
Fire, smoke damage 2 Richmond businesses on New Year's Day
Crews were called to a fire in the 3500 block of Hull Street Sunday afternoon after reports of people seeing smoke in the area, officials said.
Petersburg Fire Chief out amid staffing, equipment concerns
Nearly one year after being sworn in, Petersburg Fire Chief Tina Watkins is no longer in charge. A City spokesperson confirmed the change of leadership in an email to 8News.
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future
The State of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas Present this month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first 7 years’ production for the plant, which is scheduled to...
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond remain high; masks urged for 33 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 33 localities in Virginia, including 10 spots in Central Virginia, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
On-duty Chesterfield Police officer hit by impaired driver on Iron Bridge Road
According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the crash took place just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 while the officer was on duty.
Driver shot on Interstate 85 in Virginia
A driver was shot on Interstate 85 near the Petersburg and Dinwiddie County line just after midnight Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police.
New Year’s Raffle: 2 winning tickets worth $1 million sold in Central Virginia
There were five winning tickets drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle that are worth $1 million.
Tractor-trailer crash on I-85 South in Dinwiddie County causing delays
A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 85 South is causing delays for drivers in Dinwiddie County.
Security makes 'most unusual' find at Richmond airport
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced something discovered at the Richmond airport made the Top 10 List of most unusual items found at security checkpoints nationwide.
Chesterfield Police looking for check fraud suspect
According to police, on July 28, 2022 Christopher Campbell went into the United Bank on the 2700 block of Buford Road in Chesterfield and deposited a fraudulent check for over $1,800.
richmondmagazine.com
River City Roundup
Happy New Year! Whether you’re working on resolutions, extending the holiday season or looking to learn something new, there’s plenty to keep you busy around RVA this week. Enjoy!. Schooling Richmond. Inequities in education will be the subject of a discussion Jan. 3 as part of The Valentine...
Carytown Cone Parade brings new age energy to the new year in Richmond
On New Year's Day, Richmond residents gathered in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on Cary Street to celebrate the 15th annual cone parade, promising to bring positive energy to the city.
One dead after New Year’s Day house fire in Henrico
According to the Henrico County Fire Department, five units responded to a three-story house on the 200 block of Westover Avenue in the Highland Springs area at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.
Homeless families feel left behind as Richmond struggles to open shelters
When an arctic blast hit Central Virginia just before Christmas, Richmond was supposed to have opened four overnight inclement weather shelters. However, it only opened two.
Group makes sure children have beds and don't have to sleep on the floor
A Virginia group is stepping up to deliver beds to kids in need of a warm and comfortable place to sleep.
Augusta Free Press
Man shot while driving on I-85 near Petersburg/Dinwiddie County line
A Petersburg man was shot while driving on Interstate 85 near the Petersburg/Dinwiddie County line around midnight Saturday, and Virginia State Police are trying to figure out who did the shooting. The 31-year-old man who was shot ended up crashing his vehicle into the jersey wall at the 64.4 mile...
Comments / 0