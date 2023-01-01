ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Benjamin Harrison Bridge will close nightly starting Jan. 5

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Benjamin Harrison Bridge in Charles City and Prince George will close to traffic at night for aerial cable installation. Motorists are asked to follow the detours set in place during the nightly closures. Northbound Route 156/106 - Take Jordan Point Road (Route 156) south...
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future

The State of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas Present this month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first 7 years’ production for the plant, which is scheduled to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
richmondmagazine.com

River City Roundup

Happy New Year! Whether you’re working on resolutions, extending the holiday season or looking to learn something new, there’s plenty to keep you busy around RVA this week. Enjoy!. Schooling Richmond. Inequities in education will be the subject of a discussion Jan. 3 as part of The Valentine...
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Man shot while driving on I-85 near Petersburg/Dinwiddie County line

A Petersburg man was shot while driving on Interstate 85 near the Petersburg/Dinwiddie County line around midnight Saturday, and Virginia State Police are trying to figure out who did the shooting. The 31-year-old man who was shot ended up crashing his vehicle into the jersey wall at the 64.4 mile...
PETERSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy