Effective: 2023-01-03 07:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-03 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eddy County Plains WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM CST /7 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Mexico, Eddy County Plains. In Texas, Loving and Eastern Culberson Counties, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Reeves County Plains, Marfa Plateau and Davis Mountains Foothills, and Chinati Mountains. * WHEN...From 8 AM CST /7 AM MST/ this morning to midnight CST /11 PM MST/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

EDDY COUNTY, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO