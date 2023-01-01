Effective: 2023-01-03 03:15:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-04 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Davis Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph...higher above 5500 feet. * WHERE...Davis Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

BREWSTER COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO