Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Bernardino, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Breakfast Options at Downtown Disney Anaheim CaliforniaTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!Tiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers’ Top 5 Prospects for 2023
Dylan Holloway, Philip Broberg, Markus Niemelainen, and Stuart Skinner can’t be considered prospects anymore since they are now officially rookies in the NHL and have all played at least 30 NHL games. That moves the needle to the next batch of talent: a couple have graduated, one is still dominating, and one is representing Canada at the 2023 World Juniors.
NHL
Pionk, Connor score as Jets win special teams battle over Oilers
Hellebuyck makes 31 saves in Winnipeg's second consecutive win. In the final minutes of 2022, the Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1) stared down the National Hockey League's top-ranked power play, clinging to a one-goal lead, and kept it that way until the final buzzer. In total, the Jets penalty kill went a...
Yardbarker
Calgary Wranglers coach Mitch Love headed to AHL All-Star Classic
The Calgary Wranglers are guaranteed at least one representative at the American Hockey League’s All-Star weekend, and it’s behind the bench. By virtue of the Wranglers ending the 2022 calendar year in first place in the Pacific Division, Wranglers head coach Mitch Love will be coaching the division’s entry at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic at the beginning of February.
Armstrong not ready to shake up roster (yet), become sellers despite losses of O'Reilly, Tarasenko after Krug
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- When they lost on Saturday to close out 2022, everyone knew heading into 2023, and especially the month of January -- 14 games' worth of games -- taking them into the All-Star break that it would be a tell-tale sign of where the Blues' season is headed and what they need to ...
FOX Sports
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
The Hockey Writers
5 Biggest Bruins’ Storylines of 2022
As 2022 comes to a close and we approach the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 2, looking back at the last 12 months, there were certainly some big stories when it came to the Bruins. The last 12 months have been filled with plenty of positive and negative storylines for the Black and Gold.
NHL
NHL thrived on, off ice in 2022 after persevering pandemic
Fans, outdoor events returned amid scoring outburst led by McDavid, Ovechkin, Matthews. If 2020 and 2021 were about perseverance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then 2022 was about the payoff. For two years, we hoped for better days in the NHL. Finally, they came. Big events returned. Arenas refilled. In...
NHL
Jets at World Juniors - Quarterfinals
All four quarterfinal match-ups were on the ice Monday at the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship. One of those games pitted two Winnipeg Jets prospects against each other, and added another chapter to the Finland and Sweden rivalry, as Fabian Wagner (SWE) and Brad Lambert (FIN) went head-to-head. The other...
NHL
Gretzky wowed by Ovechkin chasing his NHL goals record
Says it's 'great for the game' with Capitals forward 88 behind him for mark. Wayne Gretzky talked about Alex Ovechkin breaking his NHL record of 894 goals long before the Washington Capitals left wing believed it was reachable. So seeing Ovechkin score his 802nd goal to pass Gordie Howe and...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Rangers 5, Panthers 3
SUNRISE, Fla. - After falling behind 2-0, the Florida Panthers couldn't claw their way back in an eventual 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers at FLA Live Arena on Sunday. With the loss, Florida fell to 16-18-4. "I thought we battled hard tonight," Panthers forward Sam Bennett said. "We...
NBC Sports
Montgomery: Winter Classic is 'Super Bowl' of NHL's regular season
BOSTON -- There won't be a special trophy presentation Monday afternoon after the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins are done playing the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. The winner will receive the same two points any team would earn following a regular season victory. And yet this type of event...
FOX Sports
Coyotes visit the Panthers, try to stop road losing streak
Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida is 9-6-3 at home and 16-18-4 overall. The Panthers have a 6-7-3...
The Hockey Writers
Devils Continue to Suffer From Self-Inflicted Wounds
The tough times continue for the New Jersey Devils, who are 2-6-2 in their last 10 contests. During this tough stretch, they find themselves dealing with the same adversity that every NHL team encounters; bad luck and crazy bounces are part of the game, and sometimes as hard as teams try, nothing goes their way.
NBC Sports
DeBrusk's Winter Classic heroics are latest example of his amazing turnaround
BOSTON -- At this point last season, Jake DeBrusk's future in Boston was uncertain. The Bruins forward had requested a trade and he wasn't scoring goals at a consistent rate. Fast forward to Monday and DeBrusk not only is playing a vital role for one of the NHL's best offensive teams, he was the hero of the 2023 Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park.
NHL
Bruins Gear Up for 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery tried to put it all into perspective. As a kid growing up in Montreal, the Boston bench boss was a fan of the Expos, but his favorite American League team was the Red Sox. Back then, standing in the middle of the field at Fenway Park would have been a dream come true.
Comments / 0