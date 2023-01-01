ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Edmonton Oilers’ Top 5 Prospects for 2023

Dylan Holloway, Philip Broberg, Markus Niemelainen, and Stuart Skinner can’t be considered prospects anymore since they are now officially rookies in the NHL and have all played at least 30 NHL games. That moves the needle to the next batch of talent: a couple have graduated, one is still dominating, and one is representing Canada at the 2023 World Juniors.
NHL

Pionk, Connor score as Jets win special teams battle over Oilers

Hellebuyck makes 31 saves in Winnipeg's second consecutive win. In the final minutes of 2022, the Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1) stared down the National Hockey League's top-ranked power play, clinging to a one-goal lead, and kept it that way until the final buzzer. In total, the Jets penalty kill went a...
Yardbarker

Calgary Wranglers coach Mitch Love headed to AHL All-Star Classic

The Calgary Wranglers are guaranteed at least one representative at the American Hockey League’s All-Star weekend, and it’s behind the bench. By virtue of the Wranglers ending the 2022 calendar year in first place in the Pacific Division, Wranglers head coach Mitch Love will be coaching the division’s entry at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic at the beginning of February.
FOX Sports

Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

5 Biggest Bruins’ Storylines of 2022

As 2022 comes to a close and we approach the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 2, looking back at the last 12 months, there were certainly some big stories when it came to the Bruins. The last 12 months have been filled with plenty of positive and negative storylines for the Black and Gold.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

NHL thrived on, off ice in 2022 after persevering pandemic

Fans, outdoor events returned amid scoring outburst led by McDavid, Ovechkin, Matthews. If 2020 and 2021 were about perseverance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then 2022 was about the payoff. For two years, we hoped for better days in the NHL. Finally, they came. Big events returned. Arenas refilled. In...
NHL

Jets at World Juniors - Quarterfinals

All four quarterfinal match-ups were on the ice Monday at the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship. One of those games pitted two Winnipeg Jets prospects against each other, and added another chapter to the Finland and Sweden rivalry, as Fabian Wagner (SWE) and Brad Lambert (FIN) went head-to-head. The other...
NHL

Gretzky wowed by Ovechkin chasing his NHL goals record

Says it's 'great for the game' with Capitals forward 88 behind him for mark. Wayne Gretzky talked about Alex Ovechkin breaking his NHL record of 894 goals long before the Washington Capitals left wing believed it was reachable. So seeing Ovechkin score his 802nd goal to pass Gordie Howe and...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Rangers 5, Panthers 3

SUNRISE, Fla. - After falling behind 2-0, the Florida Panthers couldn't claw their way back in an eventual 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers at FLA Live Arena on Sunday. With the loss, Florida fell to 16-18-4. "I thought we battled hard tonight," Panthers forward Sam Bennett said. "We...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Montgomery: Winter Classic is 'Super Bowl' of NHL's regular season

BOSTON -- There won't be a special trophy presentation Monday afternoon after the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins are done playing the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. The winner will receive the same two points any team would earn following a regular season victory. And yet this type of event...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Coyotes visit the Panthers, try to stop road losing streak

Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida is 9-6-3 at home and 16-18-4 overall. The Panthers have a 6-7-3...
The Hockey Writers

Devils Continue to Suffer From Self-Inflicted Wounds

The tough times continue for the New Jersey Devils, who are 2-6-2 in their last 10 contests. During this tough stretch, they find themselves dealing with the same adversity that every NHL team encounters; bad luck and crazy bounces are part of the game, and sometimes as hard as teams try, nothing goes their way.
NEWARK, NJ
NBC Sports

DeBrusk's Winter Classic heroics are latest example of his amazing turnaround

BOSTON -- At this point last season, Jake DeBrusk's future in Boston was uncertain. The Bruins forward had requested a trade and he wasn't scoring goals at a consistent rate. Fast forward to Monday and DeBrusk not only is playing a vital role for one of the NHL's best offensive teams, he was the hero of the 2023 Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Bruins Gear Up for 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park

BOSTON - Jim Montgomery tried to put it all into perspective. As a kid growing up in Montreal, the Boston bench boss was a fan of the Expos, but his favorite American League team was the Red Sox. Back then, standing in the middle of the field at Fenway Park would have been a dream come true.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy