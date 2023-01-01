Read full article on original website
Showbiz411
RIP Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters, 74, One of the Founders, “Jump,” “Automatic,” “I’m So Excited” Among Hits
Terrible way to start the new year with news of another death. Anita Pointer, who founded the Pointer Sisters with her real sisters June, Bonnie, and Ruth, has died at age 74. Her publicist says she was surrounded by family, but does not give a cause of death. Here’s the...
musictimes.com
Tom Parker Dead: Wife of The Wanted Singer Details First 'Grief-Filled' Christmas Without Him
Kelsey Parker posted to Instagram on Friday to film her heartbreaking reunion with her late husband Tom's parents Noreen and Nigel, after confessing that she is "dreading" her first Christmas without the singer. After a year-and-a-half-long struggle with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer, the Wanted star passed away in March...
‘1000-Lb Sisters’ in 2023: Where Amy and Tammy Slaton Live, Kids, Marital Status, and More Ahead of Season 4
Find out where Tammy and Amy Slaton are living in 2023, plus details about their marital status, kids, and when their TLC series returns.
General Hospital Alum Jonathan Jackson Marks Special Milestone With Teen Daughter
Jonathan Jackson first gained fame playing Lucky Spencer on "General Hospital" from 1993 to 1999, and then recurred from 2009 to 2011, according to Soap Central. But one of his biggest passions is music, where his talents of singing, guitar playing, and songwriting shine brightly. His band Enation's song "Feel This" was an iTunes top 10 hit in 2009, per The Columbian.
Anita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Pointer Sisters Singer, Dead at 74
Legendary singer Anita Pointer of the Grammy-winning group Pointer Sisters has passed away. According to reports from Robert Neal, Pointer’s publicist, she died after a long battle with cancer. She was 74. Poiner, who made a name for herself as an iconic pop, country, and R&B artist, had a...
Anita Pointer, Pointer Sisters Member and Crossover Country Innovator, Dies at Age 74
Anita Pointer, a member of family singing group the Pointer Sisters, died from cancer on Dec. 31, 2022 at the age of 74. Though Anita is better known for the pop hits she shared with siblings June, Ruth and Bonnie Pointer, she impacted country music in the '70s and '80s.
