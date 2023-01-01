Read full article on original website
Lake County News
East Region Town Hall meets Jan. 4
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The East Region Town Hall, or ERTH, will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, located at 15900 Moose Lodge Lane in Clearlake Oaks. The group on Wednesday will discuss a proposed revision to its bylaws.
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Thursday, Dec. 15
Occurred on Old Highway 53. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred on Lelabelle Bl. Due to the recent 459 where subjects attempted to steal firearms and tools. Owner is a care facility. Exterior side garage door light should be on as well as an interior light. Suspects turned off main power when attempting to steal items. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only.
Lake County News
Flotilla 08-08 of Lake County celebrates ‘change of watch’
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — On Sunday, Dec. 11, the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 08-08 of Lake County held its annual “change of watch” for the new year at Riviera Hills Restaurant. Officiating at the ceremony was District Captain Wayne Farnholtz. Kevin Kealey accepted the office as...
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Saturday, Dec. 17
Occurred on Old Highway 53. EXCESSIVE NOISE COMING FROM THE APARTMENT ABOVE THE LISTED APARTMENT NUMBER. Disposition: Unfounded. Occurred on Lelabelle Bl. Due to the recent 459 where subjects attempted to steal firearms and tools. Owner is a care facility. Exterior side garage door light should be on as well as an interior light. Suspects turned off main power when attempting to steal items. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only.
Lake County News
Lakeport City Council to consider telecommuting policy and traffic safety update at first meeting of 2023
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport City Council will start off the new year with updates on the Brown Act, consideration of a telecommuting policy for city employees and discussion of traffic safety-related complaints. The council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the council chambers at...
Lake County News
First week of 2023 has rainy forecast
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Following a clear New Year’s Day, the National Weather Service is forecasting a rainy first week for 2023, with chances of snow in higher elevations. The forecast is calling for rain through Sunday, with particularly heavy rainfall expected on Wednesday and Thursday. National Weather...
Lake County News
Helping Paws: ‘Tyson’ and the dogs
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has new dogs available to join families in the new year. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of Belgian Malinois, border collie, border terrier, Chihuahua, German shepherd, hound, husky, Labrador retriever, mastiff pit bull, Schipperke, shepherd and terrier.
Lake County News
Dorothy E. McGrath
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Dorothy E. McGrath (Cook) of Kelseyville passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, at the age of 95. Dorothy was born in Louisiana on June 13, 1927, to Wilburn and Rosie Cook. She was one of six children. Her family moved to California in 1942 and settled...
