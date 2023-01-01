A soaked North Bay will be getting more rain this week. Three to six inches are expected to hit Sonoma County this week starting today. That means more potential for flooding, landslides, and downed trees. Over the weekend, downed trees were reported across Sonoma County, especially along the coastal regions, and landslides occurred along Geysers Road in Cloverdale. Last week, interior valleys of Sonoma County saw 2 to 3.5 inches of rain while the coastal mountain ranges received 4 to 6 inches.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO