Flotilla 08-08 of Lake County celebrates ‘change of watch’
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — On Sunday, Dec. 11, the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 08-08 of Lake County held its annual “change of watch” for the new year at Riviera Hills Restaurant. Officiating at the ceremony was District Captain Wayne Farnholtz. Kevin Kealey accepted the office as...
East Region Town Hall meets Jan. 4
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The East Region Town Hall, or ERTH, will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, located at 15900 Moose Lodge Lane in Clearlake Oaks. The group on Wednesday will discuss a proposed revision to its bylaws.
Dorothy E. McGrath
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Dorothy E. McGrath (Cook) of Kelseyville passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, at the age of 95. Dorothy was born in Louisiana on June 13, 1927, to Wilburn and Rosie Cook. She was one of six children. Her family moved to California in 1942 and settled...
Two Snapshots of the Russian River at Frog Woman Rock: One in Drought and One After a Deluge
In the aftermath of the atmospheric river that swelled the rivers of Mendocino County, many residents are crossing their fingers that these rains could beat back the pernicious drought conditions that have dogged MendoLife for several years. To provide a visual reference demonstrating the influx of water these recent stores...
Firefighters Investigating Barn Fire On Lance Drive
Santa Rosa Firefighters managed to put out a barn fire Friday evening. It was reported on Lance Drive off Guerneville Road on the city’s northwest side technically in an unincorporated part of Sonoma County. Three engines responded and managed to contain the fire within 20 minutes of arriving. A firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the blaze. Details of that are not available. An investigation into the fire is under way.
Northern California hit by magnitude 5.4 earthquake New Year's Day
RIO DELL, Calif. - The New Year brought an earthquake to Northern California Sunday morning. A magnitude 5.4 quake hit at 10:35 a.m. approximately 9.3 miles southeast of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was felt as far south as Santa Rosa, Marin, and Concord, USGS...
Mendocino County Announces Swearing In Ceremony for Newly Elected Officials
The annual swearing in ceremony for newly elected officials will take place in the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors Chambers, located at 501 Low Gap Road, Room 1070, Ukiah, California, on Tuesday January 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible. Mendocino County Assessor/Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Katrina...
Sinkhole Swallows Road to Willits Creekside Cabins, Leaves Fifty Guests Stranded
A sinkhole chewed through a road to the Creekside Cabins and RV Resort, a well-known stop along Highway 101 north of Willits where RV travelers and overnighters could get some rest, leaving about 50 guests unable to leave. Massive amounts of rain dumped from a large storm caused a sinkhole that swallowed a vehicle that stopped alongside the road.
Helping Paws: ‘Tyson’ and the dogs
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has new dogs available to join families in the new year. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of Belgian Malinois, border collie, border terrier, Chihuahua, German shepherd, hound, husky, Labrador retriever, mastiff pit bull, Schipperke, shepherd and terrier.
Lakeport Police logs: Friday, Dec. 23
Officer initiated activity at Hill Road Correctional Facility, Helbush Dr, Lakeport. Disposition: ARREST MADE. Occurred at Mallard House Motel on N Main. RP REPORTING KNOWN MALE HAS BEEN HBD FOR SEVERAL DAYS AND IS SCREAMING INSIDE HIS ROOM. RP IS CONCERNED HE IS ABUSING HIS FAMILY IN THE ROOM. Disposition: CHECKS OK.
Clearlake Police logs: Saturday, Dec. 17
Occurred on Old Highway 53. EXCESSIVE NOISE COMING FROM THE APARTMENT ABOVE THE LISTED APARTMENT NUMBER. Disposition: Unfounded. Occurred on Lelabelle Bl. Due to the recent 459 where subjects attempted to steal firearms and tools. Owner is a care facility. Exterior side garage door light should be on as well as an interior light. Suspects turned off main power when attempting to steal items. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only.
Three to Six Inches of Rain Coming to the North Bay This Week
A soaked North Bay will be getting more rain this week. Three to six inches are expected to hit Sonoma County this week starting today. That means more potential for flooding, landslides, and downed trees. Over the weekend, downed trees were reported across Sonoma County, especially along the coastal regions, and landslides occurred along Geysers Road in Cloverdale. Last week, interior valleys of Sonoma County saw 2 to 3.5 inches of rain while the coastal mountain ranges received 4 to 6 inches.
Flooding closes roads across Northern California
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 5:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon reopened to traffic Saturday evening after multiple rockslide and flooding closed the road, according to the CHP Quincy. The highway was shutdown Friday night between...
Cahto Tribe Demands Groundwater Testing at the Defunct Laytonville Landfill
Scheduled maintenance at the Laytonville landfill has led to calls for more rigorous groundwater testing and a long-awaited agreement between state and county agencies and the Cahto tribe, whose rancheria is right next door to the closed dump site. The Mendocino County-owned landfill was shut down in 1993, amid vigorous...
Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies
Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
Lakeport Police logs: Wednesday, Dec. 21
Occurred at Clearlake Club Bar on N Main. IFO 1ST ADD - BELLIGERENT FEMALE SAYING SHE NEEDS TO GO TO JAIL AND REFUSING TO LEAVE/ LSW; NAVY BLUE HOODIE, BLU JEANS, UGG BOOTS/ RESP VERY HBD/ NO WEAP SEEN. Disposition: CITIZENS ASSIST. 04:03 WIRELESS 911 HANG UP 2212210006. Occurred at...
Tree Crashes Into Ukiah Home Downing Powerlines Causing Localized Outage
Scanner traffic beginning around 9:54 p.m. indicates a tree has crashed into a house on Ukiah’s Briggs Lane downing powerlines causing a localized electrical outage. There was reportedly one occupant inside the home located at the end of Briggs Lane when the incident occurred. They exited the home without injury.
One seriously injured in Santa Rosa hit-and-run
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — One person was seriously injured Friday night in a hit-and-run crash, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in a press release. Police were called to the 300 block of Yolanda Avenue at about 7:15 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. The caller said the […]
Snow and power outages arrive in Mendocino County, heavy rainfall expected mid-week across Northern CA (updated 4:30 p.m.)
Update 4:30 p.m. — A steady rain has been falling across the county for much of the day, and we’ve received a number of reader reports of snow falling in Laytonville, Brooktrails, and and other northern inland locations, as well as downed trees in the roads — take caution out there if you are on the roads this week!
Lakeport City Council to consider telecommuting policy and traffic safety update at first meeting of 2023
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport City Council will start off the new year with updates on the Brown Act, consideration of a telecommuting policy for city employees and discussion of traffic safety-related complaints. The council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the council chambers at...
