ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmwood Park, NJ

MANHUNT ENDS: Fugitive Sought For Shooting Woman In Elmwood Park Killed In Gunfight With Police

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GmF3r_0k06rxRb00
James Allandale -- also known as James Allan Photo Credit: BACKGROUND: Boyd A. Loving (file photo) / INSET: ELMWOOD PARK PD

UPDATE: An ex-con wanted for shooting a New Milford woman in Elmwood Park was killed in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers at a Route 46 motel, state authorities confirmed.

James Allandale, 61, opened fire on officers who found him at the Knights Inn Pinebook before midnight on New Year's, multiple law enforcement sources with knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice.

He was in turn shot and killed, they said.

The officers were members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team, according to New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin's office.

SERT is comprised of specially-trained officers from municipal police departments and the county sheriff's office.

They were protected by shields as they hit the door of Allandale's hotel room with a battering ram shortly after 7 p.m. Dec. 31, law enforcement sources told Daily Voice. Allandale opened fire, leaving them no choice but to do the same, they said.

All indications had pointed to Allandale wanting to "go out in a blaze of glory" -- not surrendering or trying to take his own life -- after becoming a fugitive from justice, a veteran law enforcement official said just the other day.

Because police use of deadly force was involved, the New Jersey Attorney General's Office is reviewing the circumstances.

Platkin's office issued a release confirming the shooting shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.

It said, in large part:

According to the preliminary information, members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (“SERT”) were at the motel on Route 46 in Pine Brook to assist Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office detectives with executing an arrest warrant for attempted murder, which incident occurred on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 in Elmwood Park, N.J.

“Detectives ascertained that the suspect was inside a particular room and members of the Morris County SERT made entry at approximately 7:14 p.m., whereupon the individual exchanged gunfire with two officers.

“Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the individual was pronounced deceased at approximately 7:27 p.m. Authorities recovered a firearm near the decedent. Two officers were transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.”

Allandale -- whose real name is James Allan -- became the target of an intense manhunt after he shot Cynthia Greco of New Milford at 113 Lincoln Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The home is owned by Allandale's girlfriend, Lisa Dolack, who is friends with Greco, 63. They'd worked several years together at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Greco ended up at a 7-Eleven on Broadway (Route 4) off the corner of Fairlawn Parkway in Fair Lawn, nearly two miles from the home. It wasn't immediately clear whether she or someone else had been driving.

She was rushed from there to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that a source with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice aren't life-threatening.

Authorities didn't say what type of weapon was used. Friends said Greco was shot in the head three times, leading to speculation that it may have been an airsoft or other non-lethal type of gun.

What role Greco might have played in any possible conflict between Dolack and Allandale wasn’t immediately clear. The women had worked together at HUMC and have been friends for some time.

A close friend said privately that Greco was "trying to protect" Dolack when she was shot.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team made entry at the Lincoln Avenue home a short time later, but Allandale wasn't there, Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

It turns out he'd fled in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with a snow plow on the front, which responders said was found abandoned later that night along Route 20 in Paterson.

Authorities obtained a fugitive warrant charging Allandale with attempted homicide and weapons offenses, among other counts.

Although they haven't yet suggested a possible motive for the shooting, neighbors reportedly said Dolack apparently wasn’t aware of the extent of Allandale's criminal history when he moved in with her 18 months ago.

She'd recently been trying to get Allandale to move out, they said.

Records show he'd apparently changed his name from James Allan after serving time for kidnapping an ex-girlfriend at gunpoint in a supermarket parking lot in Wayne in 2000.

Investigators on his trail said they had several addresses to work with. No sooner was a wanted poster shared online than leads began coming in -- some of them solid, they said.

to follow Daily Voice Saddle Brook-Elmwood Park and receive free news updates.

Comments / 20

Antonina Proto
1d ago

All parties should have just walked away from this very Toxic relationship!! Just saying he deserved what he got is very aggressively rude, That’s quick judgment. I’m sure he wasn’t healthy in his mindset and sadly ended in deadly chaos.

Reply
4
A’shadeeyah
2d ago

He wasn’t going to do right in 2023 so good riddance to you my man 👋🏻

Reply
20
Anthony DePietro
1d ago

Proud of the well trained local police of Montville Township, NJ. Job well done.

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Hackensack PD: Officers Nab Out-Of-State Burglar In The Act

A business burglar caught in the act by Hackensack police before dawn is suspected in a number of other area break-ins, as well, authorities said. Adebayo Adedoyin, 26, of Staten Island was seized on the premises of the Myer Street business by Officers Michael Scangarella, Aaron Rios, Ben Farhi, and Michael Koenig around 5 a.m. New Year’s Eve, said Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.
HACKENSACK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man allegedly kicks, threatens police officer in Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man is accused of kicking a cop and then threatened another police officer last month in Hackettstown, according to police. On Dec. 17, at around 2:33 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Washington Street for a report of man...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Hurled Over Route 208 Divider

A motorcyclist from Bergenfield survived being thrown over the divider when he crashed on Route 208 in Franklin Lakes on New Year's afternoon, authorities said.The 19-year-old Bergenfield motorcyclist's 2007 Suzuki GSX hit the median on the northbound side, ejecting him onto the other side, around …
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
Daily Voice

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Fairfield County Crash

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County on New Year's Day.The crash took place in Stamford around 6:10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 on Greenwich Avenue.A 31-year-old Stamford resident was killed when the 2019 Honda they were driving crossed over the…
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

STABBED TO DEATH: Clifton Man Charged With Killing Cousin

A 25-year-old Clifton man is charged with stabbing his 22-year-old cousin to death on New Year’s Eve. Motasem Ramadan fought with police who arrested him following the fatal stabbing at a home across the street from a city elementary school around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. Officers responding to...
CLIFTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Jumper Takes Fatal Leap New Year's Day In Newark

A male leapt to his death from a building in Newark on New Year's Day, authorities said. The man was found unresponsive after jumping from a building on Rowland Street near Bloomfield Avenue around 7:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The man was...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

NJ mom says officer who fatally shot her son is now detective

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- Four months after the New Jersey attorney general's office released disturbing police body camera footage of an Englewood man killed by police, his death is still under investigation. Now, his mother tells CBS2 instead of reprimanding the officer who killed her son, police are promoting her. "I miss him so much. I said, 'Everything I'm doing right now is for you,'" Myrlene Laurince told CBS2's Christine Sloan. Laurince is demanding justice for her son, Bernard Placide, who authorities say was Tased by Englewood police and then shot and killed by Officer Luana Sharpe. Body cameras worn by three officers captured the...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
centraljersey.com

Somerset County Prosecutor: Ewing woman charged with pocketing ‘monthly rent, security deposits’ at Montgomery Township apartment complex

A 44-year-old Ewing woman has been charged with theft by deception for allegedly pocketing monthly rent and security deposits on the part of an apartment complex in Montgomery Township from 2019 to 2022, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Montgomery Township Police Captain/Director Silvio Bet.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
442K+
Followers
63K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy