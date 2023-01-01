ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

alleycat
1d ago

we need to be able to get it in KY .not right to have to out of state to get it. need it all across the broad. or we need new people in office vote them out and vote people in office that will

Willie Dunn
1d ago

have tried pain pills but felt I was getting addicted to them stop taking them and went thru withdrawals went to weed and has really helped and when I need to stop there not a problem doing it

Terry Tyre
1d ago

Should be legal medically and recreationally nationwide just not in the few selected states..

spectrumnews1.com

Kentuckians may face challenges purchasing medical cannabis

Taylor described how her husband made the change. “So he actually went out to Oregon and learned how to make it himself and for a long time we were making it in our basement. I was a little worried about that in the beginning, but he started using it and went 5 years seizure free,” she said.
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated

Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Changes to Kentucky unemployment benefits start Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Changes to Kentucky's unemployment system start Sunday, with benefits being cut nearly in half. Since its creation in 1938, Kentucky unemployment insurance was available for up to 26 weeks — or half a year. "This is a system that's kind of been the way it...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

New taxes take effect across Kentucky, income taxes reduced

FRANKFORT, KY — With the new year comes new tax changes for Kentuckians. Due to newly-implemented tax changes, community members will have to pay more for popular services in the state. Meanwhile, the state's income tax has been lowered to 4.5 percent. Thirty new categories are now subject to...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Medical marijuana executive orders take effect January 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order legalizing Medicinal Marijuana will take effect as the ball drops on New Year’s Eve. Beshear signed the orders last month. He said the use of marijuana would improve the quality of life for many people. “Like veterans suffering...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky hospitals welcome 1st babies of 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky couples are celebrating a new year with their new babies born early Sunday morning. At Norton Women & Children's Hospital in Louisville, Silas McCoy was born at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of 2023 in Jefferson County. Riley Dove was born...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Changes to sales tax on services in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On January 1, there are changes to sales tax on services in Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Department of Revenue, in the 2022 Kentucky legislation in House Bill 8 there were some changes made to how some services are going to be taxed within the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Executive order allowing Kentuckians to use legally purchased medical marijuana goes into effect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The executive order signed by Gov. Andy Beshear allowing Kentuckians to use legally purchase medical marijuana went into effect on Sunday. Any Kentuckian certified to buy marijuana for medical purposes, from a state where it's already legal, will be pardoned from any state prosecution for possession. That possession can be no more than 8 ounces.
KENTUCKY STATE

