ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 22

JustBes
1d ago

Not only do cats go under cars for protection, they look for heat under the hood from a warm engine. You can imagine how that doesn't end well for the poor cat😞.

Reply(4)
10
Laurie Johnston
17h ago

I know the dangers of this all too well. I started my car and let it heat up, went out, got in and put in reverse. There was a bump. I go out and it was a stray that had been hanging out. It was still alive and in so much pain. I ran in the house to get hubby but by time we got back out the poor thing was dead. Most horrific feeling I’ve ever had. I love cats!!!

Reply(1)
4
Jack in the box
1d ago

Very true. It happens all the time They want to sleep where it is warm. Please beware

Reply
8
Related
New York Post

I’m a doctor and you aren’t washing 5 body parts right: ‘Guys, it gets gross!’

A doctor is getting down and dirty with TikTok followers over their lack of hygiene: It’s “navel” warfare. Dr. Jen Caudle, who has racked up nearly 90,000 loyal followers and more than 1.3 million likes on the platform, recently posted a video sharing the Top 5 areas people don’t wash enough — starting with the belly button.  “That’s right, a lot of guys don’t wash their belly button at all,” she declares in the now-viral clip, which already has over 1 million views mere days after being posted.  “Guys, it gets gross! Please wash your belly button,” pleads Caudle, a k a the...
dailypaws.com

Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)

If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
MarketRealist

TikTok User Warns of Walmart Receipt Scam — Shoppers Beware!

In an age of increasing popularity of self-checkout kiosks and avoidance of in-person interactions, plenty of people ring themselves up at Walmart and other retailers. While some people resent having to do the work of checking out their items because fewer cashiers are available, you may want to watch out for the Walmart receipt scam.
pethelpful.com

Farm Kitties' Custom Heated Cat House Is a Game-Changer for Winter

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. As you can imagine, you and your loved ones aren't the only ones seeking warmth this winter. Outdoor cats will hide in all kinds of warm places, so instead of letting them fend for themselves, @deemjee built a cozy, weather-resistant cat house for the felines on their family's property.
pethelpful.com

8-Month-Old Maine Coon Cat's Massive Size Has People in Awe

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Time to open up the Genius Book of World Records and find out the size of the largest Maine Coon cat. Because we think we accidentally stumbled upon a contender to beat the record! Trust us, your jaw will drop once you see this cat.
MAINE STATE
BBC

Bradford: Do not give money to roadside beggars, police say

Drivers should not give money to roadside beggars in Bradford, police have said. People asking for money from motorists have been a regular sight in the city with some walking down lines of cars while they wait at traffic lights. Supt Richard Padwell, of West Yorkshire Police, said he was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy