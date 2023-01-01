Read full article on original website
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Reacts To The Lawrence Taylor Appearance
The New York Giants are hoping to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday afternoon. New York, 8-6-1 on the year, can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Indianapolis Colts. They have a special guest in attendance on Sunday. Legendary Giants star Lawrence Taylor pumped up the crowd...
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Suffers Knee Injury
Dak Prescott suffered a knee injury as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Prescott looks to have suffered a mild hyperextension in his right knee. He was able to finish the game, and the Cowboys don’t believe the injury is anything to worry about. Prescott didn’t play well in the victory and continued his troubling streak of throwing interceptions with two more picks and a lost fumble. While one of the picks certainly wasn’t his fault, as it should’ve been caught, the other certainly was. The fumble was an exchange between Prescott and the center. They each likely deserve equal blame for the miscue. The bottom line is this. If the Cowboys don’t stop turning the football over, it will likely be a quick exit from the playoffs again for this team.
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Cowboys did something in Week 17 that they haven’t done in nearly 30 years
It wasn’t smooth sailing for the Dallas Cowboys under Mike McCarthy in his first season in 2020. The team dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic and a plethora of injuries, resulting in a disappointing 6-10 campaign. The table has turned for the Cowboys over the last two seasons. With their...
NFL fans had jokes after Tom Brady's hilariously bad flop didn't draw a penalty
When Tom Brady went into this season with the Buccaneers, he probably didn’t anticipate battling for his playoff hopes against the Carolina Panthers in Week 17 … with both teams holding sub-.500 records. But that’s exactly where he found himself on Sunday, and he really tried anything to...
NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2022 NFL season
The following are the NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, according to NFL Research. Please note that the scenarios below exclude ones involving ties. Explore NFL.com's 2022 Playoff Picture for a complete overview of the NFC field, including the most updated standings and seeding. Teams...
Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision
The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
NFL World Wants Young Quarterback To Retire
Scary details have emerged from the concussion situation with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. According to a report, Tagovailoa was unable to remember some of his decisions in the Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers. "@JayGlazer adds that on Monday, when coach Mike McDaniel asked Tua why did he...
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin In 'Critical Condition' After Collapsing On Field
The Bills' safety fell to the ground after a tackle. His teammates could be seen crying and praying as he received medical attention.
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
Tom Brady will be a Raider, John Henry will sell Red Sox - 2023 predictions | Matt Vautour
Exciting news to ponder as you read by annual picks column for 2023. You can put your money where my mouth is now that sports betting will be legal in Massachusetts. I’ve got a good feeling about these picks. This is my year. The other years have simply been leading up to this collection of obviously flawless predictions.
Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Sugar Bowl Mistake
This year's Sugar Bowl trophy ceremony featured an embarrassing mistake. After Alabama notched a 45-20 win over the Kansas State Wildcats, the team was awarded the Sugar Bowl trophy in a postgame ceremony. The presenter made a significant blunder when announcing Nick Saban's squad as this year's bowl game winner.
Longtime NFL Referee Says Fiesta Bowl Made Big Mistake
A longtime NFL referee and rules expert says the Fiesta Bowl officials made a big mistake. There were several questionable calls in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Few, if any, were as big as the no-touchdown call in the first half. Michigan appeared to score a touchdown on a long...
NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night
Sunday Night Football, featuring the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, is underway. Baltimore has already secured a playoff spot, while Pittsburgh is attempting to keep its hopes alive. Unsurprisingly, NBC's Cris Collinsworth is taking some heat for his performance on Sunday night. "Collinsworth is working real hard to try...
Bills at Bengals: Final injury reports
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday ahead of their Week 17 matchup at Paycor Stadium:. OL Mitch Morse (concussion) WR Stefon Diggs (illness) RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) DE Boogie Basham (calf) TE Dawson Knox (hip) LB Matt Milano (knee) DT Jordan...
NFL World Reacts To What Joe Theismann Said Sunday
It's not just Washington Commanders fans who seem frustrated with quarterback Carson Wentz this afternoon. Former Washington quarterback turned NFL broadcaster Joe Theismann doesn't appear to be a huge Wentz fan either. While the home crowd openly called for Taylor Heinicke to replace the veteran signal caller after he threw...
NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife Video
Robert Griffin III had to sprint out of Saturday afternoon's College Football Playoff game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU. Grete Griffin, the wife of the former college football and NFL star, went into labor during the College Football Playoff semifinal contest. On Instagram, the wife of the...
Detroit Lions updated playoff odds following win over Bears
Despite getting crushed by the Carolina Panthers a week ago, the Detroit Lions still had hopes of making the playoffs as they hosted the Chicago Bears in the final game at Ford Field for the 2022 season. The Lions took care of business by absolutely destroying the Bears to move to 8-8 on the season. Prior to the game, the Lions had a 24% chance of making the playoffs. Those odds have obviously increased.
Lions irked by Aaron Rodgers smack talk heading into titanic finale vs. Packers
DETROIT -- The Lions have been a doormat for years. Next weekend, they will fly to Green Bay for their biggest game in at least a half-decade. They’ve gone from the worst team in the NFC to just one spot out of the playoffs heading into the final weekend of the regular season. Pair a win against Green Bay with a loss by Seattle in either of that team’s last two games, and Detroit will punch an improbable ticket to the playoffs.
