Read full article on original website
Related
CAM boys take 3-game win streak into non-conference date with SW Valley
(Anita) CAM meets SW Valley in basketball on Thursday night. The Cougar boys have won three in a row to improve to 4-3 on the season. Head coach Ian Hunt says 4-4 SW Valley is a good basketball team with a lot of young and athletic players. “I think just playing a good, athletic, fast team with good pace will be really good for us. Another team that plays a 3-2 zone, so we’ll see some different defensive looks. That’s always good to see a lot of defensive looks throughout the season, so you are ready for the playoffs.”
Reports: Former Coronado QB Robertson enters transfer portal
LUBBOCK, Texas – After two years at Mississippi State, former Coronado quarterback Sawyer Robertson has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Roberston appeared in five games this season as a redshirt freshman for the Bulldogs and completed 5-of-6 pass attempts for 23 yards. The former Mustangs quarterback was a four-star prospect by all […]
Comments / 0