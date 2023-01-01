(Anita) CAM meets SW Valley in basketball on Thursday night. The Cougar boys have won three in a row to improve to 4-3 on the season. Head coach Ian Hunt says 4-4 SW Valley is a good basketball team with a lot of young and athletic players. “I think just playing a good, athletic, fast team with good pace will be really good for us. Another team that plays a 3-2 zone, so we’ll see some different defensive looks. That’s always good to see a lot of defensive looks throughout the season, so you are ready for the playoffs.”

ANITA, IA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO