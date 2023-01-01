ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Why Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. did not return to the Peach Bowl loss to Georgia

By Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

How C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the rest of Ohio State’s offense graded vs. Georgia

ATLANTA -- Ohio State’s season came down to a final-minute drive at the end of the game with a chance to knock off Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Unfortunately, what started as a quality drive halted at the Bulldog’s 32-yard line, forcing Noah Ruggles to kick a field goal from a distance he’d never found success. Unlike how he capped off the Rose Bowl with a chip shot, he could quite knock in a 50-yarder as the Buckeyes fell 42-41.
ATLANTA, GA
Cleveland.com

Grading C.J. Stroud in Ohio State football’s 42-41 loss to Georgia

ATLANTA -- C.J. Stroud’s final game as Ohio State’s starting quarterback ended with a 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl despite his best efforts. Stroud finished with 348 yards and four touchdowns on 23 of 34 passing while adding another 34 yards on the ground. He did his part to keep the Buckeyes’ season alive. But the Bulldogs did a little more to keep their run at a second straight national title going.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Oh, what could’ve been: Ohio State vs. Michigan football rivalry hits the reset button after playoff heartbreak

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Buckeyes wanted revenge. The Wolverines wanted to leave no doubt. Both scripts were pre-written in Los Angeles. SoFi Stadium should be hosting the greatest college football spectacle of all time next Monday. Ohio State and Michigan, the sport’s mortal enemies, should be playing for a championship. It should be a rare first in the century-old rivalry.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day addresses controversial overturn of targeting call during Ohio State's Peach Bowl loss

Ryan Day knows the final outcome of a game can hinge on one or two calls, especially with Ohio State losing by one point, 42-41, in a hard-fought game against Georgia. One of the key plays in the Peach Bowl came late in the third quarter with the Buckeyes facing a 3rd-and-goal situation. With CJ Stroud running from a pass rush, he heaved a prayer to the back of the end zone with Marvin Harrison Jr. trying to make a play on the ball.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State basketball in the college rankings?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- After spending two weeks on the outside, Ohio State men’s basketball returned to the Associated Press Top 25 rankings, coming in at No. 23. The Buckeyes have won three straight coming off its loss to North Carolina in the CBS Sports classic, with the last coming in a 73-57 road win over Northwestern as they head into conference play for good. They are one of four newly ranked teams this week Their return to ranked status gives the Big Ten four ranked teams, with Purdue continuing to lead the way as the nation’s No. 1 team.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State’s Cade Stover leaves Peach Bowl with apparent injury

ATLANTA -- Cade Stover left in the first half of Ohio State’s Peach Bowl matchup against Georgia with an injury after making his first catch. Stover left at the end of the first quarter holding his back, and didn’t return. His absence forced OSU to replace him with a series of jumbo packages, given it was already with Gee Scott Jr. as a game-time decision. As a result, Joe Royer and Sam Hart saw meaningful snaps for the first time all season.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Football Player Taken To Hospital

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player was taken to the hospital during the Peach Bowl. ESPN's Holly Rowe reported that Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover had to be transported to the hospital during the game, as he was dealing with extreme pain. Stover is one of the toughest players on...
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
miamivalleytoday.com

Man drowns on New Year’s Day in Piqua

PIQUA — A New Year’s Day on the water has led to a drowning on the Great Miami River in Piqua. Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove indented the victim as Kyle Ratcliff, 29, of Quincy. Lt. Marcos Rodriguez of the Piqua Police Department said dispatchers at the...
PIQUA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
92K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy