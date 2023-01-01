Why Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. did not return to the Peach Bowl loss to Georgia

Read full article on original website
How C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and the rest of Ohio State’s offense graded vs. Georgia
ATLANTA -- Ohio State’s season came down to a final-minute drive at the end of the game with a chance to knock off Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Unfortunately, what started as a quality drive halted at the Bulldog’s 32-yard line, forcing Noah Ruggles to kick a field goal from a distance he’d never found success. Unlike how he capped off the Rose Bowl with a chip shot, he could quite knock in a 50-yarder as the Buckeyes fell 42-41.
Grading C.J. Stroud in Ohio State football’s 42-41 loss to Georgia
ATLANTA -- C.J. Stroud’s final game as Ohio State’s starting quarterback ended with a 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl despite his best efforts. Stroud finished with 348 yards and four touchdowns on 23 of 34 passing while adding another 34 yards on the ground. He did his part to keep the Buckeyes’ season alive. But the Bulldogs did a little more to keep their run at a second straight national title going.
Ohio State football vs. Georgia in Peach Bowl broke Buckeye hearts, and ratings records
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal broke the hearts of millions of Buckeye fans, but the thriller also broke ratings records. According to ESPN public relations, the latter of the day’s semifinals brought in 22.1 million viewers. That made...
Oh, what could’ve been: Ohio State vs. Michigan football rivalry hits the reset button after playoff heartbreak
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Buckeyes wanted revenge. The Wolverines wanted to leave no doubt. Both scripts were pre-written in Los Angeles. SoFi Stadium should be hosting the greatest college football spectacle of all time next Monday. Ohio State and Michigan, the sport’s mortal enemies, should be playing for a championship. It should be a rare first in the century-old rivalry.
Is Ohio State football’s Ryan Day giving up play calling duties next season?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s offensive operation during games may be set for an overhaul. On ESPN College Game Day in advance of the Rose Bowl on Monday, Kirk Herbstreit said Day told him he does not plan to call plays next season. The former Buckeye quarterback and ESPN analyst said the conversation came up in conversations prior to the Peach Bowl.
Ohio State football’s steady field goal operation fell one miracle short: Nathan Baird’s observations
ATLANTA — Three observations from Ohio State football’s 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal on Saturday. 1. When the kick that could have made Noah Ruggles a Buckeye legend spun out wide left of the uprights, the placekicker reached down to pull holder Jesse Mirco up from his knees.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day addresses controversial overturn of targeting call during Ohio State's Peach Bowl loss
Ryan Day knows the final outcome of a game can hinge on one or two calls, especially with Ohio State losing by one point, 42-41, in a hard-fought game against Georgia. One of the key plays in the Peach Bowl came late in the third quarter with the Buckeyes facing a 3rd-and-goal situation. With CJ Stroud running from a pass rush, he heaved a prayer to the back of the end zone with Marvin Harrison Jr. trying to make a play on the ball.
Ohio State loses to Georgia postgame: What a 42-41 heartbreaker means for the Buckeyes -- Buckeye Talk
ATLANTA -- On this postgame Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means are ringing in the New Year in the wee hours after Ohio State lost to Georgia 42-41 in a College Football Playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The guys focus on three main...
What is Cade Stover’s status after Ohio State football’s tight end went to the hospital during the Peach Bowl?
ATLANTA — Ohio State football tight end Cade Stover returned to Columbus with the team Sunday morning after leaving the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against Georgia with a back injury. A team spokesperson said the tight end was still being evaluated and undergoing some additional testing today. Stover went...
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State basketball in the college rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- After spending two weeks on the outside, Ohio State men’s basketball returned to the Associated Press Top 25 rankings, coming in at No. 23. The Buckeyes have won three straight coming off its loss to North Carolina in the CBS Sports classic, with the last coming in a 73-57 road win over Northwestern as they head into conference play for good. They are one of four newly ranked teams this week Their return to ranked status gives the Big Ten four ranked teams, with Purdue continuing to lead the way as the nation’s No. 1 team.
Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
Ohio State’s Cade Stover leaves Peach Bowl with apparent injury
ATLANTA -- Cade Stover left in the first half of Ohio State’s Peach Bowl matchup against Georgia with an injury after making his first catch. Stover left at the end of the first quarter holding his back, and didn’t return. His absence forced OSU to replace him with a series of jumbo packages, given it was already with Gee Scott Jr. as a game-time decision. As a result, Joe Royer and Sam Hart saw meaningful snaps for the first time all season.
Breaking: Ohio State Football Player Taken To Hospital
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player was taken to the hospital during the Peach Bowl. ESPN's Holly Rowe reported that Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover had to be transported to the hospital during the game, as he was dealing with extreme pain. Stover is one of the toughest players on...
Xavier Johnson’s spin-move touchdown gives Ohio State a 28-24 halftime lead over Georgia
ATLANTA — Ohio State football’s season opened with a big touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Xavier Johnson. The former walk-on used another well-timed touchdown to give the Buckeyes a 28-24 halftime lead over Georgia in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal. And he conjured a technique from OSU lore to finish the play.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
miamivalleytoday.com
Man drowns on New Year’s Day in Piqua
PIQUA — A New Year’s Day on the water has led to a drowning on the Great Miami River in Piqua. Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove indented the victim as Kyle Ratcliff, 29, of Quincy. Lt. Marcos Rodriguez of the Piqua Police Department said dispatchers at the...
Champaign County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of new phone scam
Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new phone scam. The dispatch center received a call from a citizen claiming that she had received a phone call from a person claiming they were an actual Sergeant with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office social media page.
