foxla.com
Suspect in Banning triple shooting turns himself into police
BANNING, Calif. - A man suspected of killing two and injuring another in a shooting in Banning last week is in custody after turning himself into police, authorities announced. Dorian Alexander Francisco of Banning was taken into custody over the weekend on Dec. 30, 2022, according to the Banning Police...
iheart.com
Is A County Judge Responsible For The Death Of A Riverside County Sheriff?!
A Riverside County Sheriff is blaming a San Bernardino County Judge for the death of a deputy who was shot and killed last week! The sheriff is stating the suspect was convicted on a "third strike" offense and should have been in prison! Watch the video above for more details!
americanmilitarynews.com
Mistakes taint murder case against Santa Ana homeless man, defense claims
On a warm August evening in 2021, 29-year-old Jesus Jimenez, holding a can of Bud Light, walked his bicycle along North Raitt Street in Santa Ana. A couple of steps behind him was a man in a black T-shirt, carrying what appeared to be a metal pole. They appeared to know each other, according to footage from a home security camera.
Suspect sought in East LA fatal shooting
A man was shot to death in East Los Angeles Sunday night, authorities said.The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.Arriving deputies found a man lying in an alley with an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's officials said.Suspect information and motive were not available.Homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation, officials said.Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Slain Riverside County sheriff’s deputy honored at Rose Parade
A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy who was killed in the line of duty last week was honored at the Rose Parade on Monday. During the annual event, a riderless horse led the agency’s Mounted Enforcement Detail in honor of Deputy Isaiah Cordero. “It creates a moment of pause when you see that horse and […]
newsantaana.com
Four suspects were arrested in Tustin while trying to cash a fraudulent check
Tustin police officers were called to a local bank after employees noted an attempted fraudulent check transaction. A total of four subjects were arrested and booked at Orange County Jail for charges of conspiracy, check fraud, drug offenses, arrest warrants, and more. The Tustin Police Department advises that “Identity theft...
2urbangirls.com
Driver calls Long Beach police after killing man in hit-and-run
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A motorist who fatally struck a man in Long Beach later contacted police to report the incident and cooperate with the investigation, authorities said Monday. Officers dispatched at 11:10 p.m. Sunday to the area of Harbor Scenic Drive and Ocean Boulevard located the victim in...
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against her
Terra Schlinger on March 8, 2019.Photo by(Danielle Ruther) (Orange County, Calif.) A 37-year-old woman was found dead in her San Juan Capistrano home early morning last November 27 a week before her high-profile divorce hearing, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
KTLA.com
Redlands police shoot, kill domestic violence suspect
A 32-year-old man from Redlands was shot and killed by Redlands police officers after he allegedly “made an overt act toward them” while armed with a knife. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on the 800 block of Joni Lane. Police responded to the scene...
Deputies Ask For Public’s Help In Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk Santa Clarita woman. Norma Lidia Morales was last seen on Monday, Jan. 2,at 2:26 a.m. on the 19300 block of Cedarcreek Street, Canyon Country. She is described as a 72-year-old female Hispanic, 5’03” tall, 170 ...
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves man dead
LOS ANGELES – A shooting in South Los Angeles killed one man and wounded another. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. The deceased died at the scene and the other man had stable...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in East LA
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A man was shot to death in East Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Arriving deputies found the man lying in an alley...
Driver fatally shot on 215 Freeway in Moreno Valley
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on the 215 Freeway in Moreno Valley Saturday evening. The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m., near the Cactus Avenue area. According to California Highway Patrol, officers were dispatched to the scene where they found a Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped in the center median of the freeway. A man was sitting in the driver's seat of the vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life saving efforts, the man was pronounce dead at the scene. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Witnesses told investigators that the suspect, inside of a black sedan, fled from the area headed southbound on the 215 Freeway after the shots were fired. Detectives are working to locate the suspect and determine a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact CHP's Inland Division Office at (909) 806- 2400.
Fatal Shooting on 215 Freeway Under Investigation
Moreno Valley, Riverside County, CA: A man was found fatally shot lying on the 215 Freeway late Saturday night, Dec. 31, 2022, in the city of Moreno Valley. California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:35 p.m. regarding a hit-and-run collision on the southbound 215 Freeway. CHP also received calls...
Caught on Camera: Inmate attempts escape from LASD vehicle on 5 Freeway
Wild footage showed the moments that a man attempted to escape from the back of a law enforcement vehicle that was traveling down the 5 Freeway in Newhall on Saturday. The suspect, who was handcuffed in the back of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department patrol car, allegedly blew out the back window of the vehicle as it drove down the 15 Freeway, just north of the SR-14 Freeway connector, and shimmied out onto the freeway before one of the two deputies grabbed him. Deputies said that the man broke the window using both is head and shoulder. The video shows the man...
Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run suspect and 2 other drivers in fatal Long Beach incident
A pedestrian was pronounced dead after being struck by three drivers in Long Beach, one of which fled the scene.
Detectives seeking person of interest in 1993 homicide in Costa Mesa
Authorities are seeking to identify a person of interest in a homicide from 1993, when a man was fatally stabbed inside of his home. After nearly 30 years, Orange County Sheriff's Department investigators believe that they may be able to utilize new technology to help them discover new leads in the killing of 61-year-old Alan Jay Schwalbe. Schwalbe was found dead inside of his home in the 300 block of 22nd Street in unincorporated Costa Mesa on Aug. 11, 1993. "Although there appeared to be evidence of a struggle, no signs of forced entry were discovered, and it did not appear the location...
Fontana Herald News
Armed man is shot to death by police in Redlands on Jan. 1
A 32-year-old Redlands man died after being shot by police when he allegedly brandished a weapon at officers during an incident in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, according to the Redlands Police Department. Officers were called to the 800 block of Joni Lane at about 3:30 a.m. after...
63-year-old OC man found dead after going missing during hike, Sheriff's Department says
A 63-year-old man was found dead after going missing during a hike at Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Orange County.
Dad arrested after allegedly breaking into Long Beach home, abducting son and assaulting child's mom
A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a Long Beach home and snatched his 4-year-old son after assaulting the boy's mother.
