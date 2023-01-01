Read full article on original website
KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023. TORNADO WATCH 6 REMAINS VALID UNTIL NOON EST TODAY FOR THE. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOWLING GREEN, BROWNSVILLE,. CAMPBELLSVILLE, EDMONTON, ELIZABETHTOWN, FRANKLIN, GLASGOW,. GREENSBURG, HODGENVILLE, LEBANON, LEITCHFIELD, MORGANTOWN,. MUNFORDVILLE, PROVIDENCE, RUSSELLVILLE, AND SCOTTSVILLE. The National Weather Service in...
NWS Warns Strong Storms & Tornadoes Possible Overnight Jan 2-3, 2023
I remember when I was in high school a tornado ripped through Owensboro on January 1st. It was an incredibly isolated incident but it seems like these winter tornadoes seem to be getting more and more frequent. Maybe we just didn't have access to the technology and media outlets we do today to let us know about all the warnings and threats.
Flood watch issues
A flood watch has been issued through 6 a.m. Jan. 3 by the National Weather Service. WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following counties, in western Kentucky, Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall and McCracken. In southeast Missouri, Butler, Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott and Stoddard. * WHEN...From 4 PM CST this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Broad rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected, but areas that experience multiple rounds of thunderstorms or prolonged training of storms may see as much as 3 to 4 inches of rain. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
On alert for heavy rain and storms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts tonight through Tuesday morning. We have had a few spotty showers today, but widespread rain will spread across our region from the southwest this evening and continue through the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. The bulk of the rain will likely taper off to the east by about 10 AM Tuesday.
Flooded roads reported in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated
Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
Severe storms, heavy rain possible Monday night into Tuesday
The chance for severe weather does exist for western Kentucky Monday evening into Tuesday morning, with people urged to keep a way to receive weather warnings nearby as you go to bed tonight. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, which states that our area is likely to...
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Potentilla in Kentucky (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow potentilla in Kentucky, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting potentilla is not as easy as it seems. potentilla are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
Storms Move Through Tonight
Temperatures are crazy warm for this time of year in the mid to upper 60s for today. This is mainly due to the fact that we are in what's called the "Warm sector." That means we're in between this warm front and the cold front way out West. This allows...
Indiana statewide Silver Alert issued for elderly couple missing from Harrison County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Harrison County couple. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Jim and Lena Ferree. They were last seen driving near their home in Laconia, Indiana about 11:30 a.m. on Monday. The couple may be...
A frigid December streak is no predictor of January weather
Kentuckians got a real taste of wintertime temperatures right before the calendar flipped to 2023. A frigid taste. What’s to come over the next couple of months across the Commonwealth is difficult to predict.
Strong to Severe storms Monday night through Tuesday
All severe weather threats are at play for this event, including a few tornadoes. The overall threat is heavy rain, potentially up to two inches.
Birders flock to Kentucky to see rare pink-footed goose
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Birders from as far away as Wisconsin travelled to central Kentucky last week in the hopes of seeing a rare pink-footed goose. The waterfowl led them on a wild goose chase, but eventually the birders got their reward, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. The pink-footed goose is a relatively small and short-necked bird […]
Kentucky State Police announce traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police announce periodic checkpoint locations, focusing on enforcing traffic laws throughout areas of the state.
Changes to Kentucky unemployment benefits start Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Changes to Kentucky's unemployment system start Sunday, with benefits being cut nearly in half. Since its creation in 1938, Kentucky unemployment insurance was available for up to 26 weeks — or half a year. "This is a system that's kind of been the way it...
Kentucky hospitals welcome 1st babies of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky couples are celebrating a new year with their new babies born early Sunday morning. At Norton Women & Children's Hospital in Louisville, Silas McCoy was born at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of 2023 in Jefferson County. Riley Dove was born...
Kentucky Attorney General Announces More Than $197 Million Settlement with Pharmacies CVS, Walgreens for Role in Opioid Epidemic
FRANKFORT, Ky. (December 30, 2022) – Attorney General Cameron today announced settlements with CVS Pharmacy, Inc. and Walgreens for the companies’ role in the opioid epidemic. Kentucky will receive over $197 million. “Our office is vigorously working to end the opioid crisis, and this $197 settlement with CVS...
Kentucky State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that happened Sunday night in the Sandy Hook area of Elliott County. The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested to investigate the Jan. 1 shooting that took place at approximately 8:42 p.m.
Kentucky unemployment changes coming in 2023
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky will go from among one of the most generous states for unemployment benefits to one of the least starting in 2023. Instead of 26 weeks of benefits, unemployed Kentuckians will get just 12 weeks. State Representative Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, nicknamed his plan the “get people back...
A woman and her husband transformed her parent's cabin into a solar-powered off-grid home in Kentucky complete with a 50-yard zip line — take a look
Allie Curtin's parents bought the Kentucky property and vacant cabin in 2002, but it didn't get a makeover until nearly 20 years later.
