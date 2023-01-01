ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

KY WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LOUISVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023. TORNADO WATCH 6 REMAINS VALID UNTIL NOON EST TODAY FOR THE. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOWLING GREEN, BROWNSVILLE,. CAMPBELLSVILLE, EDMONTON, ELIZABETHTOWN, FRANKLIN, GLASGOW,. GREENSBURG, HODGENVILLE, LEBANON, LEITCHFIELD, MORGANTOWN,. MUNFORDVILLE, PROVIDENCE, RUSSELLVILLE, AND SCOTTSVILLE. The National Weather Service in...
KENTUCKY STATE
darnews.com

Flood watch issues

A flood watch has been issued through 6 a.m. Jan. 3 by the National Weather Service. WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following counties, in western Kentucky, Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall and McCracken. In southeast Missouri, Butler, Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott and Stoddard. * WHEN...From 4 PM CST this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Broad rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected, but areas that experience multiple rounds of thunderstorms or prolonged training of storms may see as much as 3 to 4 inches of rain. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

On alert for heavy rain and storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts tonight through Tuesday morning. We have had a few spotty showers today, but widespread rain will spread across our region from the southwest this evening and continue through the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. The bulk of the rain will likely taper off to the east by about 10 AM Tuesday.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Flooded roads reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
My 1053 WJLT

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated

Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
whopam.com

Severe storms, heavy rain possible Monday night into Tuesday

The chance for severe weather does exist for western Kentucky Monday evening into Tuesday morning, with people urged to keep a way to receive weather warnings nearby as you go to bed tonight. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, which states that our area is likely to...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Storms Move Through Tonight

Temperatures are crazy warm for this time of year in the mid to upper 60s for today. This is mainly due to the fact that we are in what's called the "Warm sector." That means we're in between this warm front and the cold front way out West. This allows...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WDTN

Birders flock to Kentucky to see rare pink-footed goose

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Birders from as far away as Wisconsin travelled to central Kentucky last week in the hopes of seeing a rare pink-footed goose. The waterfowl led them on a wild goose chase, but eventually the birders got their reward, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. The pink-footed goose is a relatively small and short-necked bird […]
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Changes to Kentucky unemployment benefits start Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Changes to Kentucky's unemployment system start Sunday, with benefits being cut nearly in half. Since its creation in 1938, Kentucky unemployment insurance was available for up to 26 weeks — or half a year. "This is a system that's kind of been the way it...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky hospitals welcome 1st babies of 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky couples are celebrating a new year with their new babies born early Sunday morning. At Norton Women & Children's Hospital in Louisville, Silas McCoy was born at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of 2023 in Jefferson County. Riley Dove was born...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Kentucky State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that happened Sunday night in the Sandy Hook area of Elliott County. The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested to investigate the Jan. 1 shooting that took place at approximately 8:42 p.m.
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky unemployment changes coming in 2023

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky will go from among one of the most generous states for unemployment benefits to one of the least starting in 2023. Instead of 26 weeks of benefits, unemployed Kentuckians will get just 12 weeks. State Representative Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, nicknamed his plan the “get people back...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy