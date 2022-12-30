Read full article on original website
Related
City of Buffalo extends deadline for paying property taxes
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo residents are getting extra time to pay their property taxes because of the blizzard. On Saturday, Mayor Byron Brown and Common Council President Darius Pridgen announced an extension of the second installment of the city property tax payments, and the assessment grievance period deadline. The...
What does Buffalo need for the next storm? Councilman Scanlon proposes resolution to address those questions
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several resolutions authored by Buffalo Common Council member Chris Scanlon aims to address what he feels are asset issues within multiple city departments. "It's incumbent upon us as elected officials to kind of take a look at what happened, examine what's going on, see how we can always be improving, and make sure we're able to respond," Scanlon said.
chautauquatoday.com
Two County Projects Awarded REDC Funding for Waterfront Revitalization
Governor Kathy Hochul this week announced grant funding for two projects in Chautauqua County through Round 12 of New York State's Regional Economic Development Initiative aimed at helping communities revitalize their waterfronts. The funding is part of nearly $23 million in grants awarded to 76 communities across the state to promote smart, sustainable and equitable community growth.
chautauquatoday.com
Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy Announces New Executive Director
The Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy will have new leadership in 2023. In a video on social media, Executive Director John Jablonski announced that Whitney Gleason, who currently serves as CWC's Deputy Executive Director, will become its new Executive Director, effective February 15th. Gleason says she is excited to continue the work the nonprofit organization has carried out. She says CWC has a lot of projects in the works...
chautauquatoday.com
CHQ Health Collaborative Aims to Enhance Health and Wellness Initiatives
Community stakeholders across several sectors in Chautauqua County have joined forces to launch the CHQ Health Collaborative. Its partners share a vision where the community prospers when neighbors are supported to make informed wellness and health care decisions. The CHQ Health Collaborative aims to help inform, promote, and connect community efforts addressing a range of local physical and mental health and wellness priorities. Its overall goal is to increase demand for and access to trustworthy health and wellness information, support, services, and care.
chautauquatoday.com
AG James Announces $2.1 Million Settlement with WNY Doctor Over Illegal Billing Practices
A doctor who runs multiple medical practices in Western New York, including Chautauqua County, will be paying more than $2.1 million as part of a recent civil settlement that resolves an investigation into illegal Medicaid billing practices for vein treatments. The investigation, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, found that Dr. David DiMarco submitted more than 1,000 claims for procedures to Medicaid between March 2015 and October 2021 without sufficient documentation to show what procedures were actually performed or why the procedures were medically necessary, resulting in overpayment of Medicaid reimbursement. As a result of the settlement, DiMarco will pay $2,139,037 to Medicaid and will also withdraw from the New York State Medicaid program. Dr. DiMarco owns D.B. DiMarco and DiMarco Vein Centers, medical practices with several locations in Western New York, including Lakewood, Olean and Ellicottville.
Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?
The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
chautauquatoday.com
Former Cattaraugus County Resident Indicted for Failing to Appear in Hate Crime Case
A former Cattaraugus County resident who was charged with a hate crime in connection with an August 2020 protest in Buffalo now faces an additional felony charge. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 50-year-old Michael Cremen of Mountain Home, Arkansas was arraigned Friday morning on one count of 2nd-degree bail jumping after a grand jury indicted him on the Class E felony in May. Prosecutors say Cremen failed to appear for a court proceeding in February on one count of 2nd-degree menacing as a hate crime and one count of 2nd-degree harassment, then failed to appear again for the rescheduled proceeding a month later. Cremen, who previously resided in Franklinville, allegedly threatened protesters with a knife while using racial slurs during a demonstration in Buffalo on August 28, 2020. He also allegedly pushed and made threats towards one protester during the incident. Cremen was released on his own recognizance following his arraignment in July 2021 on the charges from the protest. Cremen was recently taken into custody in Arkansas on an outstanding bench warrant and an indictment warrant, and he was brought back to Western New York by federal marshals to face prosecution. Cremen is scheduled to return on both cases on Tuesday for an attorney appearance. He was remanded without bail. He faces up to eight years in state prison if convicted of the highest charge.
chautauquatoday.com
New Scholarship at NCCF Honors Late Educator
The Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation recently received a very generous gift to establish the Beverly Ann Wood Edelmann Memorial Scholarship. Mrs. Edelmann's five children -- Jeffrey Edelmann, Nancy Bruce, Gregg Edelmann, Mark Edelmann, and Susan Edelmann -- established the scholarship in her memory. Beverly's career as an educator began in...
chautauquatoday.com
Fredonia Food Mart Owners Retire After 44 Years
A couple who co-owned a staple business in Fredonia for more than 40 years has retired. Mark and Sue Stuczynski have been the owners of the Fredonia Food Mart -- formerly known as the Convenient Food Mart -- for 44 years. The Stuczynskis' last day in business was Friday. In a post on his Facebook page, Fredonia Mayor Doug Essek said, "Many friendships & marriages have come from working at this store, mine included!!" Essek proclaimed Thursday, December 29th as Convenient Food Mart/Fredonia Food Mart Day in the village.
Former Transfiguration Church partially collapses on Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday the former Transfiguration Church on 929 Sycamore between Mils and Stanislas Near the intersection of Mills Street partially collapsed. The vacant structure near the right rear side of the church partially collapsed. City of Buffalo officials told 2 On Your Side on Saturday evening...
wesb.com
Wages Rising for UAHS Employees
A special New Year’s present for workers at Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital. Upper Allegheny Health System announced today/Friday that it was raising wages for employees at the hospitals and their ancillary facilities. New hires will also be starting at a higher rate. The raise goes...
wesb.com
Leon Man Arrested in Salamanca
A Leon man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday. Salamanca Police arrested 38-year-old Justin K. Szary on a bench warrant issued by Cattaraugus County. Szary was transferred to the custody of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department and transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
Priest placed on leave after complaint of inappropriate comments
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Diocese of Buffalo has placed a priest on administrative leave. Father Patryk Sobczyk was placed on leave following a complaint of inappropriate comments communicated to a minor, according to the Diocese. Prior to being placed on leave, Father Sobczyk was parochial vicar at St. John the Baptist Church in Alden […]
yourdailylocal.com
Warren County 7-Day Forecast for Jan. 2, 2023
WARREN, Pa. – Here’s your 7-day weather forecast for Warren County as of Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Today: Occasional drizzle between 3pm and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Tonight: Occasional drizzle between 9pm and 3am, then rain likely...
WGRZ TV
PHOTOS: Blizzard of '22
The high wind blows the snow across a neighborhood in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. A battering winter storm has knocked out power to 1.7 million homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday that the the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed through Monday morning, some roads would be closed through Christmas day and almost every fire truck in Buffalo was stranded in the snow.(AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)
PSP Erie announces New Year’s Eve weekend enforcement results
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Erie has announced the results of its recent enforcement efforts to combat DUI and encourage sober driving. PSP Erie conducted a checkpoint over the weekend of Dec. 30 through Jan. 1. During that weekend, PSP Erie reported 21 DUI arrests and two DUI crash arrests. PSP Erie did […]
Popular New York Store Saves 30 Lives During Generational Storm
During a "life-and-death-situation" a popular store with countless New York locations went above and beyond to save lives. What's been called the "strongest storm in a generation" killed around 30 people in Western New York around Christmas. The storm that lasted for many days left Buffalo with 100 inches of snow!
chautauquatoday.com
Man Accused of Damaging Property at Jamestown City Jail
A man who was brought to the Jamestown City Jail on an outstanding warrant Saturday afternoon faces an additional charge after he allegedly caused damage inside a holding cell. Jamestown Police say 42-year-old Phillip Gardner was brought in shortly after 5:15 PM to be temporarily held on the warrant from the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. Officers say Gardner became disorderly while inside the cell and intentionally damaged property belonging to the city. Gardner was subsequently charged with 3rd-degree criminal mischief and later released to the Sheriff's Office with an appearance ticket. He will answer the charge in Jamestown City Court at a later date.
wbfo.org
Buffalo officials and residents are trading the blame over snowstorm deaths
The Buffalo, N.Y., area sees a lot of snow every winter, but the blizzard that hit one week ago was the worst the region has ever seen. People were stranded in homes and in cars. Thirty-nine people were killed throughout the county. WBFO's Dave Debo is here with the latest. Dave, can you just tell us how is Buffalo doing today?
Comments / 0