Effective: 2023-01-01 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 10:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Santa Cruz FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following county, Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 430 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 115 AM PST, Local law enforcement reported ongoing street flooding across the warned area. - Some locations that are experiencing flooding include Watsonville, Freedom, Amesti, Interlaken and Aptos Hills- Larkin Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO