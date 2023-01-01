Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The StrikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Some Good News, for Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New Year's Eve Customs and Traditions
Around the world, New Year’s Eve is usually a time for celebration amongst family and friends sharing the excitement about what lies ahead. In the United States, Americans watch the ball drop in Times Square, sing“Auld Lang Syne”, and kiss a loved one when the clock strikes midnight. And overwhelming majority, also welcome the New Year with a glass of champagne or a cocktail.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
‘Forgive me, Father, for I am in the mood to sin’: how the ‘hot priest calendar’ became a publishing hit
If you’ve been to Rome, there’s a high chance you returned home with a slab of guanciale, two Fabriano notebooks and a copy of the hot priest calendar in your luggage. The hot priest calendar is not its official name but, over the past two decades, the moniker has stuck (for reasons clear to anyone who’s seen it). Next year marks 20 years since the “calendario Romano” was first published, during which time it has grown from labour of love to cult souvenir.
Gary Drayton Appreciates Craftsmanship Through History On The Curse Of Oak Island
As the name of the channel implies, History is all about talking to audiences about the long story of the world and what society is aware of from the distant past. However, more than a few shows on its programming lineup delve into what we don't know, challenging viewers to think outside the box in hopes of understanding the mysteries of days gone by. "Ancient Aliens" is one of the most prominent that purports to do this, right alongside "The Curse of Oak Island": a series about the titular location where a crew of treasure hunters seeks out long-rumored artifacts supposedly hidden beneath the surface.
Of Course Anna Sorokin Has Made $340,000 Selling Her Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Art
After attempting to climb the New York City social ladder as a wannabe German heiress, could notorious con artist Anna Sorokin be making her post-prison comeback as, wait for it, an actual artist? It seems the convicted scammer, who went by the name Anna Delvey during her grifting escapades, has found a new passion—creating and selling her own prints from her Lower East Side apartment while under house arrest. So far, she’s made $340,000, according to the New York Post. The works include original paintings and sketches that range from $250 to $250,000 in price. Lawyers, tech entrepreneurs and Saturday Night Live alum Chloe Fineman are reported to...
In Kolkata’s ancient festivals, I saw a very modern mix of myth and politics
This photo of a pandal or marquee was taken on my phone from the car window as we passed through Dover Terrace in south Kolkata, India. Dover Terrace is a middle- and upper-middle-class area, but just over here there’s a slum. So the Kali Puja festivities, which this marquee was at the centre of, were primarily participated in by working-class people who anyway treat parts of the road as their drawing room, so that cars need to negotiate this brief, congested stretch regardless of whether it’s hosting festivities.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Real Von Trapp Family And The True Story Behind ‘The Sound Of Music’
The 1965 film told the story of the musical von Trapp family that fled the Nazis in Austria, but there were a few key points that Hollywood either changed or left out entirely. Most people have seen The Sound of Music, the beloved 1965 film that told the story of...
The 24 Best Books of the Year, According to BookTokers and Bookstagrammers
Madeline Diamond is a writer and editor with bylines in Travel + Leisure, Real Simple, Food & Wine, and more. Originally from California, she now lives in Brooklyn and can often be found in her favorite park with a cappuccino in hand. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you...
This interactive exhibit shows the ‘human story’ of Hmong refugees in the U.S. and Fresno
“Vinai, the Hmong Refugee Experience” runs through Jan 1. at the Fresno Fairgrounds.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ on Netflix, A Short Documentary About The “Beauty of Wild Spaces”
Filmed in 2019 in South India by director Kartiki Gonsalves, The Elephant Whisperers is a documentary short that aims to share the “beauty of wild spaces” in India and the world. THE ELEPHANT WHISPERERS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?. The Gist: Bomman and Bellie are two elephant caretakers...
It’s a new year but nothing’s new — except for the decline in good journalism and real leaders
People speak of a new year as turning the page or starting out fresh or forgetting the past. At the start of a new year, I like to look back a century ago to see what has changed and what hasn’t. In 1923, America had finally recovered from the Spanish flu, which killed 675,000 in the United States and an estimated 50 million worldwide. If we learned anything from that plague, it wasn’t enough to have protected the 1.08 million Americans who have died from COVID-19 (through November, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). The biggest political event of...
Black History Month: The Flags of Black History And Culture
Black History Month, also known as African-American history month, begins February 1st and continues through February, in which African-American achievements are celebrated, their roles in the history of America are celebrated, and they are recognized. Black History Month, known as African American History Month, was born from the Negro History Week, a brainchild of noted historian Carter G. Woodson and other notable African Americans.
7 Black New Year's Traditions To Start Your 2023 Off Right
From eating black-eyed peas to having money in your pocket at midnight, here are seven Black New Year's traditions that may help make 2023 your best year yet.
‘Our identity lies in these songs’: saving the music of India’s Biate
It was five years ago, as he sat around a fire lit deep in the forests covering the hills of Dima Hasao in Assam, that a shadow of sadness came into the eyes of Lallura Darnei. Now in his seventies, Darnei was one of the oldest members of the Biate community, an ancient hill tribe living in north-east India. The songs he sang around the flames that night, speaking of great floods and the birds that flap their wings at sunset, dated back so many generations the tribe said they were as old as time.
In brief: We All Want Impossible Things; Sensational: A New Story of Our Senses; Invisible Child – review
A whip-smart novel that finds joy in grief; an engaging hybrid of science, history and culture; and a Pulitzer prize-winning insight into poverty and homelessness
Washington Examiner
Where the Wilde think pieces are
All Souls, the Oxford graduate college, used to be celebrated for its fellowship exam general paper. For three hours, luckless candidates would be expected to dilate on a single topic. Sometimes, a solitary abstract noun (genius, shame, pity) would stare balefully from the page. On other occasions, some luminous aphorism ("Peace is war waged by other means") would demand comment. Browsing through The Critical Writings of Oscar Wilde, with its hoards of brightly burnished epigrams, its treasure troves of freshly minted brilliance, I realized that had he failed as a playwright, Wilde could easily have staked out a second career as an All Souls examiner. All that would need to be added to some of the suavities on display here was the word “discuss.”
babyboomers.com
A Peek Into the Exciting Life of a Baby Boomer
Available on Amazon, below is an excerpt from the new book My Pursuit of Happiness: The Exciting Life of a Baby Boomer. Starting with my roots and the day I was born, at the start of the baby boomers generation, this biography documents the exciting journey of my life, my family, my native Frisian home and my three home countries Germany and later Switzerland and the USA.
A Legendary Illustrator Used Fairy Tales to Influence World War 1
How do you rally a nation behind a military campaign? As history has shown, wartime propaganda can take many forms and encompass numerous types of media. Some of these, like posters and films, have a long tradition of wartime activity. But there are some that are less widely-used which have nonetheless made an impact on different nations’ military mobilization — including, of all things, fairy tales.
